Cloudweb: A $23 Million Shell Stock Inflated By A Misleading Stock Promotion

Primary catalyst for the recent stock price movement appears to be a penny stock promotion campaign.

Company's executive office disclosed in corporate filings is actually a Mail Boxes Etc. and there are no employees according to the most recent 10-K.

To date, the Fraud Research Institute has published 13 research reports on heavily promoted penny stocks that we believed would drop sharply in share price in the short-term. Our premise is simple: short-term fluctuations on the stocks we report on are generally attributed to stock promotion campaigns and once those campaigns end, stock prices experience sharp declines.

Typically, these penny stock companies have at least a business idea or some operations that would give it a slim chance to succeed. However, our most recent research report on Luminar Media (OTCPK: LRGR) published in April 2018 highlighted a self-disclosed shell company with little-to-no actual business operations that, in our opinion, had its share price inflated solely because of a penny stock promotional campaign.

Since the publication of our Luminar Media research report as being a "Shell Risk" stock subjected to a penny stock promotion campaign, the stock fell by over 98% in less than 6 months.

We believe that a very similar opportunity exists with another Shell Company called Cloudweb, Inc. (OTCPK: CLOW). With no assets, revenue or company operations, it is our opinion that the stock is currently worthless and will go to zero unless a material change occurs.

While the primary concerns published in this report have been brought to the issuer's attention, to date we have received no response.

Company History

Cloudweb, Inc. was originally incorporated on May 25, 2014 under the name "Formilgi, Inc." with the intent to sell custom road bikes hand-crafted by Renzo Formigli.

About 18 months later, the Company's President at the time (Amy Chaffe) restructured the company and renamed it to "Cloudweb, Inc." and on January 28, 2016, the company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Liao Zhi De to acquire Data Cloud, Inc.

Through its acquisition of Data Cloud, Inc., the company previously owned Web Hosting Solutions Ltd., a UK-based web hosting solutions provider managed by an individual named James Holland that never amounted to a lucrative business.

On April 1, 2017, the company transferred Data Cloud, Inc. and its Web Hosting Solutions, Ltd. subsidiary to a third party for nominal consideration.

Since that time, it does not appear that Cloudweb has conducted any meaningful business operations.

Current Business

Despite boasting a lofty $20 million market cap, Cloudweb reported zero assets and zero revenue in its most recent 10-Q filed on August 6, 2018:

The Company also has no prospects for generating future revenue since there are currently no meaningful business operations and no employees.

(SOURCE: Page 5 of Cloudweb's 10-K for the period ending 12/31/2017)

All prior business conducted in the web hosting industry has been ceased since it transferred Data Cloud Inc. to a third party for nominal consideration back on April 1, 2017:

(Author's Note: The image above has been annotated to make it easier for readers to identify the most important transaction details. The original version is available on page F-6 of the Company's most recent 10-Q filing)

OTCMarkets.com currently lists Cloudweb, Inc. as Caveat Emptor, undergoing stock promotion activity and agrees that Cloudweb appears to be a Shell Company.

(Author's Note: The image above was taken from the OTCMarkets.com CLOW overview)

Our research has also identified the following red flags for this $23 million issuer with no meaningful business activity:

The Company does not appear to have issued any press releases since 2016

Emails delivered to the email address listed on the OTCMarkets.com Company Profile page (cloudweb@workmail.com) have gone unanswered

The Company's domain name listed on OTCMarkets.com (dataoncloud.co.uk) is available for sale and the Company does not appear to have a corporate website

The telephone number listed in the most recent 10-Q (+44 20 8050 2379) goes right to voicemail

The address of principal executive offices listed in the most recent 10-Q (12A Greenhill Street, Stratford Upon Avon, UK) appears to be a Mail Boxes Etc.

The only UK presence was previously for Data Cloud Inc., which is no longer owned by Cloudweb. In fact, Cloudweb's only two company officers both appear to be Chinese residents: Form 4 (for Zhi De Liao) and Form 3 (for Chen Shi Rong))

Besides an 8-K dated March 29, 2018 regarding the appointment of Chen Shi Rong as Chief Operating Officer and Director, it appears that most corporate decisions have involved capital structure changes and share issuances:

(SOURCE: Page F-9 of Cloudweb's 10-Q for the period ending 6/30/2018)

It is worth noting that Cloudweb's convertible notes payable with accrued interest was approximately $109,761 as of June 30, 2018. At a conversion price of $0.005 per share, this debt can be converted into a total of 21,952,200 additional shares of common stock by undisclosed third parties at anytime.

Current Stock Promotion

It is our opinion that the sole reason why this apparent shell company with no assets boasts a $23 million market cap is because of a current penny stock promotion campaign spearheaded by unscrupulous third party email newsletters such as TrustedPennyStockAlerts.com.

To date, we have been forwarded 11 promotional emails from a colleague featuring Cloudweb that encourages readers to buy CLOW stock. These emails falsely position CLOW as a "tech company with the most potential I've seen this year" although there is no actual business operations at Cloudweb:

(Author's Note: The email newsletter above was forwarded to us by a colleague who received the promotional material from info@trustedpennystockalerts.com on Thursday, August 9, 2018)

At the bottom of each promotional newsletter, it is disclosed that TrustedPennyStockAlerts.com has "received compensation of $3,500 from Marketline Ventures LLC to create and distribute the contents of this email about Cloudweb Inc. [CLOW] which definitely makes our views about this stock biased."

(Author's Note: The disclaimer above has been annotated by the Author to make it easier for readers to view CLOW compensation details)

The stock was relatively dormant prior to early August and since that is when the promotional materials began flooding email inboxes, it appears as though the primary catalyst for the CLOW stock price movement during the past several weeks is this third party promotional newsletter. As we have outlined in all past research reports, whenever the underlying business is weak (in this case an outright shell company) the share price will collapse after the promotional campaign ends.

Conclusion

Cloudweb, Inc. (OTCPK: CLOW) has no assets, no revenues and no apparent operating business. The last time the Company issued a press release was back in 2016 and, besides an 8-K issued in March 2018 announcing a new Director, it does not appear that Cloudweb has conducted much business besides capital structure changes and share issuances.

Simply put, this appears to be a shell company and in our opinion CLOW shares are virtually worthless. Similar to our past research reports, we believe the only reason why the Company is trading at a lofty $20 million valuation is due to the ongoing penny stock promotion campaign.

We expect shares to plummet by 90-99% once the current promotional campaign ends and shareholders realize that the intrinsic value of shares is zero.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CLOW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.