Big Catalyst For Growth At This Trucking Superstar

As an asset-light business the company will be able to expand its incomes without having to plow all of its cash back into keeping the business going, good for investors.

The company is gaining ground in new markets where some fresh connections and selling intelligence will come in handy.

Incoming CEO Tom Schmitt will take his new position during September. Tom's successful selling experience in much larger companies will be a boon to Forward Air Corporation's expansion.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is moving into new markets and gaining traction. The company has double its revenue since 2013 and increased net income by 37% during that time. The firm is maintaining a long-term 10% net profit margin which is pretty solid.

FWRD Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Here's why I'm rating this company a Buy.

A Deep Well Of Experienced Operators In The C Suite

The company is positioned for further growth and a major catalyst was announced during the month of June: A new CEO.

FWRD is working from a deep base of freighting experience. The new CEO is a catalyst for the company to earn strong positions in several new markets the firm has recently entered.

Outgoing CEO of 29 years Bruce Campbell will become Executive Chairman of the Board and stick around through the month to may in order to ensure a smooth transition.

From Terminal Operator To Operations Chief

One of the biggest strengths this company has is promotion from within, that's where the deep well of experience comes from. For example, COO of the Expedited business Chris C. Ruble joined the company in 1996 as a Terminal Operator (Yahoo Finance). The challenge the company recognized when they began searching for a new CEO three years ago was their relative lack of selling experience.

The Board selected Tom Schmitt as CEO because he has the marketing experience and a long successful career in that role serving much larger businesses than FWRD. Tom Schmitt is leaving is position as Chief Commercial Officer of $20B logistics giant Schenker AG for this opportunity. Leaving such a good position shows you the potential success he anticipates with his new employer.

New CEO With The Missing Ingrendient To Catalyze Growth

FWRD is gunning for a $2 billion opportunity in the Expedited 3PL market (SVP & CFO Mike Morris in July's Earnings Call). They're also pursuing another $1). They're also pursuing another $100M of annual revenue in the drayage business where they intend to grow through acquisition. The rationale for FWRD's acquisition strategy is to leverage their core asset, a proprietary, cost efficient dispatch and administration platform.

Leveraging Cost Efficiency To Succeed In Targeted Market Niches

I am excited about FWRD as the new CEO enters. A valuable new CEO is an easy to overlook catalyst for a smaller business like this. The company is positioned to take its high quality service into the Expedited 3PL market, and perform at competitive pricing thanks to their lean operating model. Tom Schmitt, leaving a much larger company for this one, must have the confidence that FWRD can win the business it is aiming for.

Not to mention, Management intends to do some modernization of their finances and boost the share price from this point on. The blueprint is to lever up another $150M by expanding their long-term debt position for continued acquisitions while continuing to buy back stock. Good indicators for share price over the next few years.

Valuation

The evidence shows FWRD has successfully grown revenue year-over-year for many years in several diverse market niches. As they enter management's estimated $2B Expedited 3PL market and capture 15% of sales available there at their long-term average net profit margin of 8% there is the opportunity for an incremental gain of $300M revenue and $24M annual net profits.

The above incremental gains represent a 20% boost to revenue and net income on an annual basis.

At today's PE of 20.08 the company is on the low side of their long-term median. So long as the stock market generally cooperates by not giving us a systemic crash we are likely to see this company valued at its long-term median PE of 24, or its PE will stay at 20 while the underlying business grows.

Whether the market sees what FWRD is doing and bring the stock price up now, or after the results are in, we're looking at an easy 20% price appreciation.

And since we're looking at some earnings accretive growth in this company as the new CEO helps bolster the FWRD's efforts to conquer the Expedited 3PL niche, we might see a triple whammy of bonuses for this company: PE multiple expansion, legitimate earnings growth, and share buybacks for further boosts to EPS.

Now, this company's margins are threatened by rapid increases in gasoline prices. And the stock price has demonstrated some volatility with a peak-to-trough from $62 to $51 which took place earlier this year.

Some investors may want to hold out to see if the company's stock price drops on the next earnings report, which will be taking place before the new CEO has really had time to put together any new revenue streams. The next earnings report will make headlines at the end of October.

Price target $76.80 - $95 over the next 24 months.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.