iShares Brings You A High Dividend ETF With 3 Risks

While PFF is down on the year (before dividends), many preferred shares have done well.

We believe investing in individual preferred shares is better than PFF if done with due diligence.

One of the major risks for investors in preferred shares is the potential for interest rates to increase. Since many preferred shares have a flat coupon rate, an increase in bond yields would have the potential to put some pressure on the share price.

At the moment, we are seeing bond yields rising again, but overall, we have been relatively flat for the last several months at the long end. We believe the 10-year Treasury yield over the next few months is unlikely to break above 3.25%. We wouldn't be surprised to see it under 3.5% a couple years from now. In the span of a couple years, investors in preferred shares can recoup a significant amount of their investment. For instance, investors picking an individual security with a 7.4% dividend yield would receive more than 22% of their original investment back in the first 3 years.

iShares preferred stock ETF

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) is popular among some income investors. It offers a higher dividend yield than most ETFs. For the income investors, the monthly dividend is another selling point. While I believe preferred shares can be an excellent source of additional yield, there are superior options to using ETFs for this exposure.

I see 3 major problems with preferred shares ETFs.

Problem 1

Preferred share ETFs carry a high expense ratio and PFF is one of the better ones in this metric:

There are no preferred share ETF options where you can get an expense ratio under 0.10%. The huge expense ratio makes a material difference when looking at long-term performance. With this high of an expense ratio, PFF would need to either take on additional credit risk from riskier securities or offer a lower yield to compare with an investor owning a similar portfolio.

Problem 2

PFF has to follow their benchmark. The ETF will need to change their allocations when their respective index is rebalanced. Because individual preferred shares don't have good liquidity, this poses a problem for large ETFs that are buying or selling an extremely high volume. Consequently, preferred shares ETFs can be stuck buying high and selling low. This is another reason preferred share ETFs will have reduced returns over time compared to investing in individual securities.

Problem 3

Large companies will have some of the best analysts covering them. Preferred shares have far less analysis than common stocks do. Because of the lack of good analysis, I believe this is a sector where it is easier to beat the indexes. Investors can create a high-quality portfolio of attractive yields by doing the necessary due diligence. If investors are using the index fund, there is a high probability of carrying a few drastically weaker preferred shares.

We believe that these factors make it easier to find great opportunities in the preferred share space when prices drop below their fair value. These opportunities are easier to spot when we monitor a large group of preferred shares.

Our preferred share opportunities

We've closed several preferred share positions this year for a gain, but here are the preferred shares we are currently holding:

We were lucky enough to get 2 of Annaly Capital Management's (NLY) safest preferred shares. As you can see, all of our current positions are in the positive. If an investor was invested in PFF around this period, returns would've looked like this:

Preferred shares have many risk factors and we will go over many of the risks we monitor.

Some of these will apply to all manner of preferred shares, but we are going to narrow in on things that matter more to mortgage REITs.

Risk Factor - Default

This is rarely an issue but is arguably the biggest risk factor. Without this possibility, investors would simply aim for whatever had the highest yield. Most of these factors are extremely low probability, but we want to address them to help investors understand the full range of risk factors.

Risk Factor - Enron

The first way to buy a preferred share and end up with a huge loss is to simply get "Enron-ed". No matter how hard you work on your due diligence, a complete accounting fraud is still difficult to detect without inside information. The REIT Forum combats these risk factors by investing in companies or preferred shares with high-quality accounting. We can identify which companies have higher or lower levels of Enron-risk.

Risk Factor - Credit Risk

Credit risk comes from investing in a mortgage REIT that holds a portfolio of very credit-sensitive assets. If a huge portion of those assets go bad, the company could go under. This is a case where losses in their assets could turn into losses for the investor. Due diligence should be a huge factor in assessing the level of risk here.

One example of this kind of risk comes from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI). If we hit a major recession and the value of the collateral tanked, investors would expect the loans to go bad and ARI could suffer horribly. That doesn't mean there is anything fundamentally wrong with their company today.

Risk Factor - Spread Risk

Spread risk comes from the risk that a mortgage REIT's assets and hedges won't offset effectively and the equity value would be destroyed. When this happens, the immediate impact is a large decline in book value per share, but theoretically, if it were bad enough, the common could be wiped out and the preferred could suffer material losses.

While we do see substantial risk to the value of portfolios, we don't see much risk to the preferred shareholder from this factor. It could happen, but it would be a huge surprise.

Risk Factor - Duration Risk

This is the risk that the mortgage REIT is taking on too much duration exposure to try to pump up their net interest spread. In this scenario, a huge movement in rates going in the wrong direction could decimate the value of the portfolio.

While we do see substantial risk to the value of portfolios, we don't see much risk to the preferred shareholder from this factor. It could happen, but it would be a huge surprise.

Risk Factor - Yield Movements

This is not the same as the risk of a default caused by rapid movements in yields. This is the risk that even though the mREIT remains fine, a substantial movement higher in Treasury yields and bond yields leads to a corresponding movement in preferred share yields. In that case, the fair value could decline. As of my writing this, the yield spread between Treasuries and the preferred shares remains large by long-term historical standards, even if it seems low relative to the last couple years.

Rapid movements in interest rates will often have a temporary negative impact on preferred share prices. If rates go back to moving gradually, the preferred shares usually bounce back.

Risk Factor - Call Risk

The risk of a call creates a soft ceiling on prices. Sometimes transactions will go materially above that on a price spike, but generally speaking the potential for a call limits the appreciation preferred shares can enjoy.

There are two major forms of protection from call risk. One is "calendar protection". This applies when the shares are not eligible for calling yet. The second is "price protection". This is where you buy the security at a material discount to the call value. That way, if a call happens while you're still holding the shares it creates a capital gain on the position rather than a loss.

Allow us to point out that companies very rarely call securities trading under call value. They can simply buy those securities back in the open market. There is no reason for them to issue a call and pay a premium to the market price. This is an area many investors struggle with. Companies rarely call their preferred shares unless they are trading at a premium. Usually, they would do it when they think they can issue new shares at a materially lower rate.

Investors wanting to see examples of this can look at Realty Income Corporation (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), or Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD). These are all equity REITs, but they each have experience calling preferred shares while issuing new ones at lower rates.

Risk Factor - Keyboard to Chair

A poor decision emanating from somewhere between the keyboard and the chair can still lead an investor to buy high and sell low. This is different from selling at a low price with a tiny loss because the fundamentals changed. That would fall under factors like "Credit risk". This is simply the risk of a poor decision.

Which Factors Can Investors Influence?

Pretty much everything else here falls under doing proper due diligence. The risks cannot be completely wiped out, but they can be minimized by doing the necessary research before the first transaction.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum's preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Projections

My forward projections including dividends call for a total return over the next 12 months between 1% and 8%. I believe investors carefully choosing individual preferred shares will be able to outperform PFF.

Final thoughts

We have a neutral rating on PFF.

PFF is a preferred share ETF with more liquidity than investing in individual securities. Many investors will be attracted to the monthly dividend and the high yield. Despite the appeal of those factors, we believe investors are best off using individual allocations to preferred shares. They can lock in higher yields with less credit risk because they can buy low. They can also seek to avoid or mitigate call risk through intelligent choices about which securities to buy and what prices they are willing to pay.

