Pacific Drilling: A Look At Disclosure Statement And Recent Bond Offering

Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) bankruptcy case is especially interesting in the light of ongoing developments on the M&A scene in the offshore drilling market – Transocean (RIG) buying Ocean Rig (ORIG) (I wrote about it here), Seadrill (SDRL) stating it is poised to make acquisitions and a general newfound optimism regarding the speed of market recovery.

Pacific Drilling has been very busy since my previous article on the topic was published in late August. It has filed the first amended plan of reorganization (docket 551) and first amended disclosure statement (docket 552). It has also began the new financing activities. Let’s look at these developments in more detail.

As per the disclosure statement, the deadline to vote on the plan is 4:00 PM (prevailing eastern time) on October 17, 2018. As a reminder, only three classes of creditors are entitled to vote:

Source: disclosure statement

The confirmation hearing date is October 24,2018. If all goes according to the plan, Pacific Drilling will exit its bankruptcy soon. As a reminder, the common equity is receiving nothing according to the plan. Also, the company has no plans to list the new common shares for public trading on any securities exchange. It makes me think that the creditors (who will soon become owners) plan is to try and sell the company. The situation looks very similar to Ocean Rig: a driller with modern ultra-deepwater assets exits bankruptcy with significantly less debt than it had before.

The disclosure statement contained fleet value estimates and financial projections for Pacific Drilling. Let’s start with the fleet value:

Source: disclosure statement

Obviously, I’d like to compare these estimates with Transocean’s valuation of Ocean Rig. As many of reading these lines remember well, Transocean advertised that it was going to pay ~$278 million per core floater in the transaction. Core floaters were defined as all Ocean Rig’s drillships excluding Paros, which is almost certainly scrap. Besides Paros, Ocean Rig has four 6th-gen drillships and four 7th-gen drillships. In Pacific Drilling’s case, the high end of the valuation implies roughly $200 million per rig, while the low end of valuation calls for roughly $150 million per rig. The provided valuation of the equity value (excluding the impact from Zonda arbitration) has a very significant range between the low-end and the high-end estimates, but is still interesting to look at:

Source: disclosure statement

Thinking about what a potential acquirer will have to pay for Pacific Drilling after the company exits bankruptcy, I’d say it will be higher than $2 billion. I do not say that such valuation is necessarily justified, but if a transaction occurs, this valuation is likely.

Meanwhile, financial projections call for first positive cash flow in 2022 – a rather sobering projection, in my opinion:

Source: disclosure statement

Cash interest payments will consume plenty of liquidity for the time begin, since the company received an interest rate of 8.375% for first lien notes due 2023 and 11.00%/12.00% for second lien PIK notes due 2024. Pay attention to the fact that projections above do not contain the repayment of principal in 2023 and 2024, obviously assuming that the company should be able to refinance the debt by then.

Conclusion: judging by the current mood in the offshore drilling sector and the recent Transocean’s decision to buy Ocean Rig, Pacific Drilling will be a takeover candidate once it exists bankruptcy. The company’s shares still have some value on the stock market, but this will not last long as they will be wiped out once the restructuring plan takes effect.

