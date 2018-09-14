The Cannabis Chronicles: A Pocket Of Turbulence, CannTrust's Big Deal

Expect further volatility - legal recreational cannabis is a nascent market and the growth of a new industry will be fraught with growing pains.

Keep perspective: Stocks are still up heavily from August 14, up an average of 99% in one month.

A Pocket of Turbulence

On September 13, the Canadian cannabis market finally hit a pocket of turbulence, with stocks falling across the board with the exception of Tilray (TLRY). The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) (HMMJ.TO) fell 10% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 7.5% on the day.

Corrections like this - and this is not likely to be the last correction - are to be expected given the rapid rise of the market since August 14. However, while these results may look bad - except for Tilray investors - it's important to keep perspective.

Rather than comparing the closing price of September 13 to that of September 12, let's take a trip back through time. Let's compare prices to those from one month ago: August 14.

Next time you see a negative headline - on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere - about how poorly the cannabis market is doing on any given day, take a step back and compare prices to August 14. People may write a lot of sensationalized headlines on the internet - there's a lot of clickbait out there - but the Canadian cannabis market is absolutely booming, even with a 10% correction in prices.

Indeed, we could go through continued 10% corrections every day for a week and that 99% average gain since August 14 would still be positive. It would take seven consecutive 10% corrections - not including 9/13 - before that +99% average would turn negative. This has been an amazing month for the cannabis market, even with corrections.

Expect Further Volatility

I have said it before, but I will repeat it: Expect further volatility in this market. Canadian cannabis companies are going to explode in revenue come October 17. None of these companies have significant revenue, relative to their market caps, at this stage, but in a year, all of them will have much more revenue. That explosion in revenue is going to lead to multiple rounds of market repricing of cannabis stocks as data comes in. I expect prices to be very volatile during, at least:

The time prior to legalization (October 17, 2018): Rounds of hype mixed in with rounds of corrections.

After legalization, when reports come in about how smoothly or difficultly legalization is going: There will be coverage of potential lines out the door or stores having to close due to supply shortages. This will move the market, in both directions.

Reports on how strongly or poorly legalized cannabis sales are doing compared to expectations. This could move the market in either direction, depending on how first-year sales do compared to expectations.

First earnings reports from the post-legalization era. As companies ramp up production and supply, there will be surprises on both sales and cost fronts, in both directions.

Possible price corrections on wholesale cannabis sales, especially for simple dried cannabis. Many commenters expect margins on dried cannabis products to compress over the first 3-5 years.

The legalization of edibles and drinkables. As these products are brought to market, it will open up cannabis to new customers who do not enjoy smoking or vaping the current products.

News reports on negative effects of cannabis: Sensationalized headlines and stories, such as injuries caused by those high on cannabis, may move the markets.

Potential news and rumors about legalization outside of Canada: As cannabis nears legalization in other countries and Canadian companies invest in those companies, prices will move.

Any of all those factors could be expected to seriously move the market - at least in the short term. And all these could happen in the next year.

Creating an industry of this size will not happen overnight and it will not happen smoothly. There will be bumps along the way.

I expect that the industry will be successful - very successful, even - but that success will not be spread evenly among all the participants in the industry. There are going to be both winners and losers in the days, months, and years to come.

Some investors will choose to back a single company and hope that it's among the winners. I am not one of those investors. I choose to hold a portfolio of different cannabis companies, hedging my bets against possible volatility. I believe that this is the best approach to share in the possible gains of the cannabis market, rather than simply gambling on the fortunes of a single company. I recently launched a model cannabis portfolio on my Marketplace service, The Growth Operation. That portfolio includes stakes in eight different cannabis companies and I expect to add further stakes to that portfolio. Diversification is important and there is little reason to concentrate holdings in only one company.

CannTrust Supply Agreement Coup

Today, CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) announced supply agreements with Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland. Three of three agreements are new, as the Nova Scotia deal was already known since Nova Scotia itself announced all its supply agreements.

None of these deals disclose quantities, they increase CannTrust's total number of provincial supply deals to eight - tied for second place with Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). This is a large number of supply agreements given CannTrust's enterprise value:

(Author based on company filings and own calculations; for details on how I calculate enterprise value, see my recent article on Canopy Growth.)

CannTrust's president said:

"'We are pleased that all of the Atlantic provinces selected CannTrust as a trusted retail partner. Our portfolio strategy has been well received with provincial boards and has resulted in listings across all brands. The momentum will only grow as we begin to share our quality products with Canadians across the country in October,' says Brad Rogers, President, CannTrust."

I recently posted an in-depth company profile of CannTrust on my Marketplace community, The Growth Operation. Suffice to say however: I own shares of CannTrust.

Takeaways

Overall, I continue to urge new investors to invest cautiously in the cannabis space. I am very bullish on the industry - projecting the U.S. market to his $90 billion/year in ten years - but there is likely to be a lot of growing pains. A 10% drop on Thursday is not the first big decline for the industry, and it will not be the last.

Despite that drop, I believe there is good value in this industry and a bright future. I personally allocate 15% of my portfolio to cannabis stocks, and thanks to Thursday's declines, my allocation fell a bit under 14%. Unless share prices recover quickly, I am planning to invest further into a few smaller cannabis producers that I recently profiled on my Marketplace service. This is, in my view, a potential buying opportunity, especially if shares fall further in the coming days. I expect that share prices are likely to rise again before legalization on October 17, although I also would not be surprised if prices fell after legalization if there is news reports of growing pains in the industry. Having lived in Washington state when cannabis was legalized there, local news was frequently filled with stories of long lines and stores having to close due to running out of cannabis. In my view, that could also happen in Canada and is likely to lead to continued short-term volatility.

But even so, the future is bright for recreational cannabis, both in Canada and elsewhere.

Happy investing!

