Gilead Is On Hold For Now

~$60 may look as an interesting price to buy, if current fundamentals don’t change and if the potential selloff is pushed by emotional biases rather than by changes in fundamentals.

CEO is leaving by the end of the year, given the board’s assumed desire to expand Gilead’s therapeutic areas.

HIV Franchise

HIV treatment regimens represent a vast majority of Gilead's (GILD) top line. In FY2017, around 70% of Gilead's $25 bn sales were generated due to various HIV agents in its portfolio. Moreover, the net income derived from HIV sales was also disproportionally higher compared to net income from other agents due to overlapping (e.g., lower) SG&A expenses for each of the HIV drugs, lower R&D expenses (smaller pipeline than in other therapeutic areas), and high gross margins (as an industry leader, Gilead commands the highest prices in the HIV therapeutic class).

In the past decades, the FDA has approved more than a couple dozens of antiretroviral drugs, ARTs, to treat HIV infection. They're often classified into several groups because they work in different ways. The general guidelines recommend using a combination of at least two of the medicines, and adherence is a very important factor in treatment success, because if patient misses doses, he/she may develop drug-resistant strains of HIV, and the medications may stop working.

There is no cure for HIV. But with the help of Gilead and other HIV research companies, patients live much longer and healthier lives than 20 years ago. Gilead provides its HIV regimens to almost 10 million infected patients all over the globe and, in many developing countries, those regimens are provided by Gilead for free or at significant discounts (compassionate use). Suffice to say that except for US and Europe, Gilead's international sales constitute less than 10% of its revenue.

Most of Gilead's revenue-generating drugs are single tablet combinations of already approved and/or generic agents. In fact, Gilead touts its single tablet regimens and describes them in its SEC filings:

Our goal is to ensure that all HIV patients can choose a single tablet regimen that is right for them. Single tablet regimens allow patients to adhere to a fully suppressive course of therapy more easily and consistently, which is critical for the successful management of the disease. HIV patients are living longer, thus facing additional health challenges to those experienced by newly diagnosed patients.

Gilead's HIV R&D strategy was to focus on single-tablet, once-daily regimens that could command higher prices due to assumed adherence advantages. Even official NIH.gov guidance cites combo regimens that mainly are supplied by Gilead:

Source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Not surprisingly, most of Gilead's co-formulated combinations were approved based on non-inferiority to standard of care (just like a recent approval of Biktarvy). Non-inferiority endpoints are unheard of for many therapeutic areas because the new drugs are usually supposed to add an incremental efficacy and/or safety.

Gilead also (proudly) announced that 85% of sales for its new HIV drugs come as switches from its older drugs. We see it as a sign that Gilead maxed out its existing HIV penetration in developed markets and further sales growth is limited. Moreover, existing market share may potentially be challenged by new entrants.

Although Gilead has always declared that its ultimate goal in HIV is cure, we don't see that based on the focus of its pipeline and its targeted M&A search.

Source: Gilead's HIV pipeline from company's website

And in commercial sense, curative agents would kill Gilead's sales just like it happened with HCV market (90-day treatment cure and no more patients to sell to). It would be counterintuitive for Gilead to undercut its multibillion-dollar franchise, and we think that curative regimens will eventually come from other players, rather than from Gilead itself.

Gilead's management still talks about growth in the HIV franchise in 2022 and beyond, citing its intellectual property rights, sales force strength in HIV business, and need in adherence in HIV treatments.

However, we, as independent investors would like to challenge this bullish HIV notion with the following questions:

It is a matter of when, not if, the curative treatments will emerge. Will HIV market turn into HCV market in couple of years after HIV-cure breaks the floor?

Gilead has maxed out its market penetration in HIV in developed markets. What is next - price increases, massive payer rebates, increased marketing expenses?

Inevitable genericization of already generic components of Gilead co-formulations would damage the HIV sales. What is next in R&D strategy?

Other Therapeutic Areas

We wanted to remind readers that we are talking about $100 bn market cap company. When we buy the stock, we buy a small piece of the $100 bn pie (Warren Buffett's philosophy). So what is it we are paying for?

Gilead's HCV business is constantly declining, and we can debate here how long it will take for the HCV business to completely genericize or what is the YoY or QoQ rate of decline for Gilead's HCV products. Perhaps, the best and impartial forecast was given by the company itself in its SEC filings:

Further, because our HCV products represent a cure and competitors' HCV products have entered the market, revenues from our HCV products are difficult for us and investors to estimate. The primary drivers of our HCV product revenues are patient starts, net pricing and market share. In our experience, the number of patient starts is very difficult to accurately predict. In addition, demand for our HCV products will depend on the extent of reimbursement of our HCV products by private and public payers in the United States and other countries.

NASH business looks good:

Source: Liver disease pipeline from Gilead's website

Latest candidate, selonsertib, should have pivotal data in the first half of 2019.

Hem/Onc/Kite franchise also looks solid. Yescarta, a CAR-T therapy, is on track to hit $250+ mm in the first full year of launch, which is pretty remarkable given the operational challenges associated with the drug as well as an exorbitant price.

Gilead acquired Kite in a whopping $12 bn deal, and given the premium paid for the deal and the sum-of-the-parts discount, for Gilead's valuation purposes, we can still assume that the Kite franchise has $12 bn value in GILD's valuation as a firm.

Inflammation/Respiratory franchise is pretty competitive. With the Sept. 11, 2018, press release announcing filgotinib met its primary endpoints, Gilead's stock moved up pre-market. However, RA/CD/UC space is extremely crowded and gradually becoming full with generics and biosimilars.

CEO

Over the last several years, the Street has questioned why is Gilead sitting on a pile of cash and not diversifying its portfolio? We think that Kite's acquisition partially solved this problem, but further BD would require a fresh thinking and a new team.

Here's excerpt from 2018 Q2 earning call:

John F. Milligan, CEO - I'll be stepping down as CEO and departing Gilead at the end of this year. It's been an honor to work here for my entire professional career and now that the company is on solid footing for the future, the board and I have agreed it is a good time to turn the reigns over to a new leader.

We think that board has decided to dismiss CEO because of stagnating share price and extra-focus on HIV as well as failed continuity of HCV leadership. To be clear, we acknowledge that CEO John Milligan has had an immense contribution to Gilead's success over the years and now it is simply a time for a fresh look into a new reality.

We think that both the current management team and the board members were biased with a HIV focus. And it may be why the chairman of the board, John Martin, resigns as well.

Where the new CEO will come from? Not from HIV pool, for sure. As John Milligan mentioned during the call, the new leader will most likely come with an expertise in rare diseases and/or oncology and/or neurodegenerative diseases and/or gene therapies. We think with a new CEO pick, the Gilead stock price will jump, temporarily. The CEO will have to be a star (in order to lead a $100bn company). However, the new-CEO-hype may not last long.

What the new CEO means for a shareholder? Acquisitions. What acquisitions do to the acquirer's stock price? Stock drops. Academic research suggests various ranges, but the bottom line is that acquisitions are done at significant premiums. There are no fire sales. Acquisitions are very rarely (especially in biotech industry) accretive to the buyer's earnings. To the contrary, most of the acquisitions are dilutive that inherently affects the buyer's stock price and leads to meaningless "Goodwill" line items on the balance sheet. Recent examples of the companies that have been punished for acquisition sprees include Celgene (CELG), Teva (TEVA), and Gilead itself with the Kite deal.

While the board is painstakingly interviewing the CEO candidates, Gilead may continue losing its ground. There might be some bumps associated with another HIV switch, or with Yescarta's improved sales, or with better-than-anticipated HCV losses, or with JAK-1 inhibitors, or with something else.

Hold For Now

In our portfolio, we avoid the GILD stock for now. We think the fair value of the stock now, given the CEO uncertainty and declining sales, is around $60 - this is the price when we may start adding additional positions. To be clear, in our model, we do have an upside scenario, but we simply think that the magnitude of upside scenario is not as significant as in other biotech stocks.

On the other hand, Gilead remains a cash cow. A lot of major institutional stockholders enjoy the 3+% cash dividend yield. However, this generosity will most likely end, for several reasons:

1H 2017, dividend payout ratio was ~25%. In 1H 2018, it became ~44%, which is absolutely unsustainable.

Dividend/CFO ratio in 1H 2017 was ~21%. In 1H 2018, dividend/CFO ratio became ~39%, which is also unsustainable.

Net tangible assets are ~$3B. In other words, company does not have any meaningful tangible book value.

New CEO may cut or suspend dividends in 1H 2019, which might become an emotional blow to the stock. We do think that dividend cut would be healthy for Gilead from a financial point of view, but behavioral finance postulates hint on emotional selloff when/if a dividend cut is announced.

