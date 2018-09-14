San Miguel Boosted Further By F&B IPO

San Miguel (OTCPK:SMGBY) has seen its stock price surge further on details of the IPO for its food and beverage business. The largest company in the Philippines by sales looks set to expand further as it invests in major infrastructure projects. The stock price has seen tremendous appreciation despite other local stocks seeing a downturn. This downturn has been caused by general anxiety about developing markets and protectionist policies from the Trump administration. San Miguel has been able to rise above these concerns.

San Miguel Food

The company started its life in 1870 as a brewery, and the iconic San Miguel beer is still its most well-known product. However, the upcoming IPO of what was previously San Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc. will see a tremendous realisation of value. The IPO is slated to raise 142.8 billion pesos (US$2.67 billion). The new company has been re-named San Miguel Food & Beverage Inc. It has absorbed Ginebra San Miguel Inc. and San Miguel Brewing Inc.

There will likely be follow-on offerings and private placements under what is seen as a keen overseas interest as well as the domestic interest. Some analysts in the Philippines have speculated that these follow-ons could add a further 100 billion pesos (US$1.86 billion) to San Miguel's coffers. Some predict that in turn could double the parent company's stock price again. The consolidation leading to a public float may see increased share volumes being offered to meet minimum public ownership requirements as laid down by the government.

San Miguel's total market cap is only 413 billion pesos (US$7.7 billion). The public offering of 17.3% of the subsidiary would value the unit at US$15.8 billion. Not surprisingly, the market liked what it saw. However, some saw the pricing at 40 times the PS ratio of the subsidiary as a bit high. The stock price of the parent company rose 15% overnight on the news. The pricing will be finalised in October.

Earlier this year, the company had already announced substantial new investment in its food and drinks businesses. Eighteen new facilities are on the drawing board. These include breweries, flour and feed mills, poultry processing plants, and dairy plants. The company had also signed a licensing deal with Hormel Foods (HRL) to manufacture "Spam" for the region. San Miguel is far and away the largest food and beverage operator in the country. Economic growth there is being fuelled more than anything else by consumer demand. So, future growth prospects look rosy. San Miguel is a growth company in a growth economy.

Brewing is a growth business in the Philippines with increased demand expected to continue for the next few years. Hence, the increased investment in breweries for the company's major brewery (in which Kirin (OTCPK:KNBWY) from Japan has a stake). San Miguel is also planning new breweries in Vietnam and the USA.

Infrastructure Spending

My article earlier this year detailed the core targets behind the company's infrastructure spending. The intended US$2.67 billion raised by the IPO will go towards the company's capex target of spending US$13.6 billion by 2022. The good credit of the company is exemplified by the over-subscribing of various bond offerings they have made in recent years. Short-term debt is well in hand, with current ratio at 1.29 and quick ratio at 0.99. The company's debt position as per the 1st half 2018 results is as follows:

Source: San Miguel

The need for capital is due to the company's expanded road and airport building projects. Excitement is building over the strong possibility that the company will win the contract for a new airport to service the capital, Manila. This is much needed bearing in mind the infamous congestion at Manila's current Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Their bid for a new airport at Bulacan has formal government approval.

There are still a few hurdles to be overcome. Some of these are political, in a country where politics and business often closely intersect. San Miguel's CEO is said to have very good relations with the country's somewhat combustible President Rodrigo Duterte. The influential International Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines has thrown its support behind the project. The cost is expected to be approximately US$14 billion and would be operated on a 50-year concession. The massive project new airport would have 4 to 6 parallel runways. The company has appointed Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp as its co-advisers on the project.

Proceedings in the Philippines Senate this week indicated that a final decision will be made by December. After that, under the terms of the contract, there would need to be a 60-day "Swiss challenge" proceeding. There is another "new" airport for Manila coming up on a smaller scale at Clark Air Base, which has government support.

Infrastructure initiatives include a recently announced new renewable energy division. This will aim at 10,000 MW in the next ten years. It includes plans for wind, hydropower, ocean tide generation, and battery storage. With its continuing fast-growing GDP (6% to 7% per annum) and historic energy shortages, the country is in need of energy-producing investment across the board.

Results and Stock Price

The stock price has been on a strongly rising trend for several years now. This has been achieved on the back of sterling results.

The latest results, for the first half of 2018, illustrate this:

Source: San Miguel

The attraction of the food business is illustrated by that division's performance:

Source: San Miguel

Those growth rates are very impressive on what would normally be seen as a mature business. The company is in fact flourishing across its divisions on the back of good management and the strength of the Philippines economy.

I have been strongly recommending this company for several years now and hope my followers have taken note. The 3-year stock chart is illustrated below:

The stock price has quite simply surged on constantly improving performance and increased profitability across its divisions. My previous article summarised some of these details. The exciting potential for the future has fuelled this further. A likely large pay-off from the government over a dispute in fees owed to the company has also boosted expectations.

Risks to the stock price are:

General emerging markets' negativity.

The fact that chairman Ramon Ang is not a young man and owns about 20% of the company stock.

Negative impact of the protectionist policies of the Trump administration.

However, the stock has been greatly outperforming the Philippine Stock Exchange. It seems unlikely to be derailed by macroeconomic trends.

Valuations are reasonable:

Price/Earnings = 20.36.

Price/sales = 0.45.

Price/cash flow = 5.41.

Conclusion

Chairman Ramon Ang has achieved something special. He has been able to increase greatly the value of the food and beverage business while at the same time diversifying the business into infrastructure, packaging, and oil refining. He has done this whilst maintaining high credit ratings for the company. The successful realisation of value and success in further infrastructure projects should fuel this stock price further.

