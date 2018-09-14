Oil Has A Lot More Upside

Contrary to fears relating to oil, the fact of the matter is that the picture is looking better for bulls than it has in a long time.

Whether people like it or not, there’s a lot of evidence that suggests the oil market still has room to run. For several months now, prices have fluctuated for WTI mostly between $65 and $70, with brief periods dipping below or rising above those price points. New data out now, though, supports the stance that not only has the oil market been moving toward balance longer than expected, but that the future will show even more signs of tightening. For oil bulls like myself, this is great news, while for bears it should be scary, because what data is out means that investors shouldn’t be surprised if WTI hits $80 to $90 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Very bullish data from the EIA

There are three major sources of oil data that I regularly look at: the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the IEA (International Energy Agency), and OPEC. The first of these, the EIA, recently came out with some exciting information in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook that suggests the oil environment is looking up for bulls from this point forward (at least through the end of this year). Take a look, for instance, at the table below.

*Created by Author

In the table, you can see not only the EIA’s current estimates and forecasts for global oil supply and global oil demand for 2017, 2018, and 2019, but you can see their estimates and forecasts for the same timeframes that had been issued just a month ago. Previously, the organization expected that global demand for this year would average 100.05 million barrels per day, but that figure has since moved up to 100.10 million barrels per day. Global supply, meanwhile, was expected to total 99.81 million barrels per day, but that figure has since been reduced to 99.67 million barrels per day thanks to a downward revision for 2017.

On the supply side of the equation, one contributor to lower output not only for this year but for last year and next year is lower production growth from the US. You see, in last month’s forecast, the EIA stated that US production would expand from 9.37 million barrels per day in 2017 to 10.68 million barrels per day in 2018 and then to 11.70 million barrels per day next year. Small revisions were made to both last year and this year, but it’s next year that we should see the real shortfall on. Instead of producing 11.70 million barrels per day in 2019, the US should produce closer to 11.50 million barrels per day if the EIA’s figures end up being correct.

*Created by Author

Interestingly, as the table below illustrates, this won’t have a significant impact on total US inventories. This is due to the fact that the US continues to expand its exports of crude to other parts of the world. It will, however, have an impact OECD inventories. Based on the data provided, OECD stocks should end this year at 2.789 billion barrels, down 54 million barrels from last year’s close and 22 million barrels lower than the 2.811 billion barrels the EIA previously anticipated. Next year, we should see an increase of 72 million barrels, but this is still 48 million barrels below last month’s forecast.

*Created by Author

It’s important to keep in mind that while the increase for next year is still concerning if you’re an oil bull, the actual picture might look meaningfully better than what OECD stocks will let on. Globally, which includes both OECD nations and non-OECD nations, the EIA’s forecast is for a production deficit this year of 0.43 million barrels per day while the surplus in 2019 is forecasted to be 0.08 million barrels per day. As you can see in the table below, the actual implied deficit for last year, this year, and 2019, in aggregate, is estimated to be 434.35 million barrels. This represents an increase in the deficit of 262.80 million barrels compared to the 171.55 million barrels previously forecasted.

*Created by Author

The IEA sees a tightening market

If we rely on the EIA’s figures alone, we can conclude that although next year is expected to be a surplus globally, the three-year picture ending in 2019 is very attractive for oil bulls and suggests that additional production is needed outside of OPEC to maintain balanced inventories. Perhaps not surprisingly, the EIA sees a similarly-upbeat picture to some extent. This year, the organization expects global demand to grow 1.4 million barrels per day, and next year that figure should grow to 1.5 million barrels per day. Already, for the end of July, the EIA believes that OECD inventories were 50 million barrels below their five-year average, but robust demand combined with various declines elsewhere could prove beneficial for oil bulls.

In particular, the IEA has its sights set on Venezuela, Libya, and Iran. As I’ve written about before, Venezuela’s oil production continues to fall every month, and the IEA shares my belief that by the end of this year output will fall to around, if not below, 1 million barrels per day. Libya, due to on-again, off-again militant activity, could report significant declines on a temporary basis, while sanctions are slated to take a bit out of Iran’s production, with current estimates suggesting output declines of between 0.50 million barrels per day and 1 million barrels per day. Even if Iran’s production decrease is toward the low end of the equation and if Venezuela continues to see daily output fall by around 40 thousand barrels each month, OPEC and aligned non-OPEC nations like Russia will be ill-equipped to handle the deficit.

OPEC and its bullish outlook for inventories

Of the three organizations I look at, OPEC appears to be the least bullish. As you can see in the image below, production from the group, as it prepares for a falloff from Iran and Venezuela, has grown in recent months, expanding by 0.278 million barrels per day in August to 32.565 million barrels per day. Even as Iran’s production contracted by 0.15 million barrels per day and as Venezuela’s output dropped 36 thousand barrels per day compared to July, a surge of 0.256 million barrels per day from Libya kept production rising.

*Taken from OPEC

Even with this increase in output among its member nations, the rest of 2018 is looking bullish. So far this year, the group’s output has averaged 32.32 million barrels per day, and if August’s figure is representative of the rest of this year, output for the year will average 32.40 million barrels per day. As the image below illustrates, though, this year the group believes that for the market to remain balanced, OPEC would need to produce 32.91 million barrels per day. This implies a shortfall of 0.51 million barrels per day or 186.15 million barrels for the year.

*Taken from OPEC

Next year, global demand, according to OPEC, will grow by 1.41 million barrels per day, down from 1.62 million barrels per day for this year. Because of this weaker growth and due to an expected increase in non-OPEC production of 2.15 million barrels per day, demand for the group will be 32.05 million barrels per day for 2019. If this holds true and if we see no further production increases from its members, OPEC will have to bank on output from Venezuela, Iran, and elsewhere declining by 0.515 million barrels per day in order for the market to remain perfectly balanced. In theory, Iran alone should easily tackle this, but investors shouldn’t underestimate the impact that Venezuela will have and the impact that could come from increased militant activities coming from Nigeria.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, oil markets are looking awfully attractive for long-term oil bulls. What data is available suggests that if there is any meaningful risk in oil, it’s risk that’s being taken on more by the bears than the bulls. Despite rising output from the US, strong global demand and the realization that prior supply estimates were overstated means that several months from now, we might see $70 as a legitimate floor and, depending on global events that transpire, prices at or above $80 for WTI may not be unrealistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.