Huge Opportunity With This Profitable Medical Company

I research constantly, sleuthing around dozens upon dozens of company financials each month. Only every once in a while do I find a really great opportunity. This stock happens to be one.

Why A Strong Buy For Mednax (MD)?

This company is a real gem in the medical practice management space. Their company has been in operation for 40 years and has grown profits over every five year period it has operated, and usually exhibits year-over-year growth with only small earnings volatility on an annual basis.

As an organization centered on service in the medical field the firm's number one obligation is great care for clients at its constituent practices. To that end the company reports good results as infections afflicting patients while in-care are constantly driven down (for those who aren't in the know, 1 in 25 patients acquire infections in a hospital care and it is one of the leading causes of death in the United States!).

On the business side, this company has for several decades grown through a business model of acquire-and-administrate. They are now a 7,000 location strong national medical group. They make money by doing this because when a private practice, or smaller medical group, sells their business to them Mednax can create efficiencies on the bill collecting and regulatory side of the business, which is well known to eat up a lot of time at private practices. As a result of the efficiencies, the physicians can serve more patients - thereby increasing the income of the practice by growing sales. Mednax in the primary beneficiary of these financial benefits, while the physicians are now on a fixable payroll.

Executive Roger J. Medel, M.D. puts it this way,

What is unique to us though is our ability as a national medical group to execute on our plans and focus towards sustaining and then improving the profitability of this organization; again, not by reducing compensation to our clinicians, but rather by providing tools, expertise and support to allow their focus to be on clinical care and not on administrative functions by ensuring adequate payments for their services and by improving our own services to our practices.

Q2 Conference Call Transcript

Overall the business results have been solid. Revenue and profit growth over long-term has added up to a strong balance sheet.. The company continues to execute on its business model by making acquisitions on a regular basis. And now, they are initiating a share repurchase program which is set to boost EPS on its own even while the firm continue growing.

The continued growth in operating profits and the share repurchase happening even as this article is being prepared for publish will give a twice-strong push upward in the stock price as sentiment around this company improves in reflex to reports of unusually high growth in EPS sure to come as a result.

Mednax Revenue And Profits Chart

Overall, the company is undervalued at today's P/E multiple of 12. They are being overlooked because their steady growth just does not make headlines on any typical earnings report. However the twice-strong growth thanks to the near term share repurchase program will catch the eye of the mainstream. The price multiple will likely expand as this company is recognized, and the actual value of the organization will increase as it consistently has over the last 40 years.

Is Mednax's 40 Year History Of Success Using This Operating Model Going To Continue?

The investment approach of swallowing up private practices is supported by hospitals lobbying the government to make it more difficult for physicians to run their own practice. There are substantial entrenched interests lobbying for more complicated medical reporting, record keeping, and efforts to make it more difficult to handle billing to insurance and Medicare. Any privately practicing doctor will tell you the difficulties of simply running their business have grown exponentially by way of legislated paperwork. Dr. Litton wrote a brief blog discussing the challenges.

The legislative branch's activities are consistently making it more difficult for a physician to run his small business, and are a major pressure for private practices to sell out to Mednax & other medical company administration businesses. The increase in medical legislation, especially taking place during President Obama's tenure with the sweeping changes to health insurance practices, is resulting in such a growth in paperwork the privately practicing doctors are being overwhelmed. The back-office paper pushers are being set to inherit the medical service field. So we can ride the wave with Mednax.

The two factors that physicians cited most often as their biggest concern with remaining independent were reimbursement pressures and overhead cost, cited by 36 percent and 23 percent of respondents, respectively. With that, some independent doctors are choosing to opt-out of public programs, such as Medicaid (cited by 26 percent of respondents), health exchange plans (15 percent) and Medicare (3 percent).

Accenture Consulting Group Report

The biggest risks with investment in Mednax are if President Trump's administration manages to turn around the rent seeking Hospitals and their successful lobbying efforts. The hospitals and companies like Mednax benefit from the increasing complexity of running a small business. Once all of the private practicing doctors are put out of business due to bloated, legislated administrative expenses, the only place patients will be able to go are the big Corporate Hospitals and acquire-and-administrate businesses like Mednax.

Even with President Trump, an avowed anti-regulator, in office, I don't see a slowdown in back-office paperwork for small private practices forthcoming. And it certainly won't happen over the short-term horizon where I am focused on prognosticating a share price increase based on simple supply-and-demand dynamics in this stock's trading.

Valuation and Target Price

In accord with my analysis, I am picking this stock as a Strong Buy and on valuation. I expect the P/E's expansion to 15 from today's 12, making for a 25% bump in stock price from today's $47.60 to my target price $59.50. The P/E will expand because of market supply and demand forces for the stock price. As the company accelerates its buyback program, the supply of this stock will be sucked up by the company's own repurchase program, and passive funds such as Vanguard will continue buying at their usual rate. The supply and demand imbalance in the stock shares will force a price move upwards and cause the P/E expansion I anticipate.

By the way, in short order I will be releasing Strong Buy opinions as exclusively available for purchase. So take advantage of one of the last free Strong Buy opinions I am giving away today. Make some money on this one so you can use house money to buy my forthcoming exclusives, because I want to continue winning together with you.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.