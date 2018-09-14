AG Growth International Should Benefit From Trade Tensions

AGI should be able to benefit from the recent trade tensions as it has many manufacturing facilities globally.

Investment Thesis

AG Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF) (TSX:AFN) (“AGI”) delivered strong Q2 2018 earnings with its top and bottom lines beating consensus estimates. The company should be able to benefit from recent trade tensions thanks to its globalized manufacturing facilities across the 6 continents. Demand in its newly started Brazil manufacturing facility should remain strong as farmers increase infrastructure investment due to anticipated increase of soybean exports to China. The company is currently trading at a discount to its peers and pays an attractive 3.9%-yielding dividend.

Source: Investor Presentation

AGI’s strong quarter and favorable outlook

AGI reported strong Q2 2018 revenue of C$262.7 million. This was a growth rate of 18% year over year. The growth was well ahead of the consensus of C$238.1 million. AGI’s adjusted EBITDA also increased by 23% year over year to C$49.2 million. The growth was way ahead of the consensus of C$41.1 million.

Favorable outlook

Looking forward to H2 2018, AGI expects its U.S. operation to benefit from strong demand due to many years of underinvestment and favorable harvest in 2018. Its Canadian operation should remain stable and consistent with its longer-term averages. Its growth in South America should continue to benefit from its recent investment in manufacturing facility in Brazil. The company’s recent expansion (through acquisitions) into fertilizer, seed, feed, and food products should also help it to reduce its exposure to the crop cycle and the harvest season.

Reasons why we believe AGI will benefit from trade tensions

While many people are concerned about the trade tensions on AGI’s exports and sales, we believe that the tensions actually present good opportunities for AGI to capture for the following reasons:

Global Manufacturing facilities

AGI currently has 25 manufacturing facilities located in Canada, USA, Brazil, UK, Italy, and South Africa. If a global trade war happens, the company has capability to move its production lines to different manufacturing facilities to meet the need of its customers. This is advantageous because many of its smaller competitors do not have this capability to manufacture its products in different parts of the world. Therefore, we believe the recent trade tension actually provides good opportunity for the company to grow its market shares in different regions.

Brazil business set to grow

The recent trade tension between the United States and China has resulted in China retaliating and imposing tariffs on many imported agricultural items such as soybeans from the United States. We believe China will seek to import soybeans from other countries to reduce its reliance on the United States. Brazil’s soybean production, which is about 95% of U.S. soybean production, will likely be an alternative place where China will import its soybeans. AGI is expected to benefit from this trend as it has just completed its manufacturing facility construction earlier this year. As China turns to Brazil to buy soybeans, farmers in Brazil will have to increase its infrastructure investments to meet this new demand. Management noted in its Q2 2018 conference call that they are seeing lots of positive results in Brazil and that sales activity in commercial and farm sides are quite strong.

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive Valuation

Despite 15% appreciation since the beginning of the year, AGI’s share price remains attractive. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.56x is slight above its 5-year average of 9.7x. However, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.56x is significantly below Deere & Corporation’s (DE) 16.43x and The Toro Company’s (TTC) 15.12x.

AFN EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Dividend remains attractive, but the focus will be on future growth of its business

Dividend investors will like the fact that AGI pays an attractive monthly dividend of C$0.20 per share. As mentioned earlier, its shares have appreciated 15% since the beginning of the year. As a result, its dividend yield has declined from 4.5% to 3.9%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend payout ratio in the past 12-month has improved to 44% from 56% one year ago. Looking forward, the company is not expected to raise its dividend anytime soon as management has indicated that the focus will be on business growth opportunities.

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind several risks. First, unusual weather pattern can impact the farming industry and result in weaker demand for AGI’s products. Second, AGI is a global business and therefore is subject to foreign exchange risk. Any dramatic change in foreign exchange can have a huge impact on its top and bottom lines. Third, political risks in many of its markets such as South Africa’s recent change in land policy may result in a change in demand for agricultural infrastructure.

Investor Takeaway

AGI should benefit from recent trade tensions as it has many manufacturing facilities globally. The company’s growth outlook remains strong and pays an attractive dividend with a yield of 3.9%. It is also trading at a significant discount to its peers. We believe AGI will be a good investment choice to investors seeking capital appreciation and dividend income.

