Foamix Is Headed For Dilution

While I would be wary of the risks involved in an investment now, investing after funds are raised could yield impressive results.

The acne market is a large one and the opportunity cannot be discounted.

With poor financial data, I believe that Foamix could be the next to dilute shares in an effort to raise funds.

Although the data suggests that an FDA approval may be on the horizon, the company's financial data is a cause for concern.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) was up more than 10% in mid-day trading on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, after the company reported positive clinical data from a late stage acne study.

As a result of the positive data, the company may submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), potentially opening the door to the company's first revenue-generating product.

Financially however, there's much to be desired. The company has little cash on hand and like many clinical-stage biotechnology companies, there's a chance that it could announce a dilutive move in an attempt to stay alive, at least until commercialization.

While I do believe that the data represents a strong opportunity in the long run, I wouldn't act on that opportunity until the company raises the funds it needs in order to make it through to commercialization.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals May Be Well On Its Way To An NDA

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, in after-hours trading, Foamix Pharmaceuticals issued a press release announcing top line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial known as FX2017-22. The company designed the trial to assess FMX101 as a treatment for moderate-to-severe acne.

The FX2017-22 clinical study met both of its co-primary endpoints:

Absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count at Week 12; and Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) treatment success at Week 12, defined as an IGA score of 0 or 1, and at least a 2-grade improvement (decrease) from baseline.

The company went on to explain that the safety profile of the treatment proved to be consistent with that determined from the prior Phase 3 studies, known as FX2014-04 and FX2014-05.

This is the third Phase 3 clinical study assessing FMX101 as a treatment for acne, all of which have produced positive clinical data. Considering that previous Phase 3 clinical trials have produced positive results and that the company saw positive safety and efficacy results in this case, there's potential for an NDA to be submitted to the FDA, focused on FMX101 relatively soon.

The Market Potential Here Is Incredible

The acne market is a massive one, meaning that a leading treatment within this market has the potential to generate strong revenue. According to Statista, in 2016, the acne market was worth nearly $5 billion. Moreover, it is expected that this market will grow to be worth $7.35 billion by the year 2025.

It's also important to remember that the acne market is a highly competitive one. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a wide variety of treatments for acne that are already available. So, even if FMX101 was approved by the FDA and became a commercially available treatment, it's unlikely that it would quickly take the acne market by storm, taking the lion's share of the multibillion-dollar market.

Nonetheless, the market is a massive one and there's plenty of room for a competitor with an option that performs well with few side effects. So, if the treatment were to be approved, I believe that it has the potential to penetrate somewhere around 5% of the market, generating more than $360 million in annual revenue.

Digging Into Financial Data Is A Cause For Concern

The most recent financial report released by Foamix Pharmaceuticals was made available on August 8, 2018. Unfortunately, the report outlined a cause for concern. By the end of the second quarter (June 30, 2018), Foamix Pharmaceuticals only had about $11.7 million in cash on hand.

The company's quarterly losses were far higher than that. The truth is that in the second quarter, the company lost a total of $44.6 million. Considering the amount of cash the company has on hand, it would be unwise to predict that the company has enough money to make it to FDA approval. Truth be told, it doesn't even have enough money in the bank to make it through the third fiscal quarter, leading us to our next point.

A Dilutive Offering Is Likely On The Horizon

There's one big problem with clinical stage biotechnology companies. With no approved drugs on the market, these companies generate absolutely no revenue. The only money that comes through the doors comes by way of loans, investments, and grants. That's why it's not uncommon to see a clinical stage biotechnology company move forward with a public offering of common stock.

It costs massive amounts of money to bring a new treatment to the market, and that money has to come from somewhere. In general, biotechnology companies that are in clinical stages will pick a time when new data has been released and the stock is trading on highs to access capital in the market. To me, that sounds awfully familiar.

There are a few things that we know to be facts here:

Foamix recently released strong clinical data, suggesting that its acne treatment may make it to a New Drug Application with the FDA soon.

The company is quickly running out of money based on data from its most recent financial report.

Biotechnology companies often access funds in the market through dilutive moves when they are struggling financially, yet their stock is moving upward due to positive news.

Keeping these facts in mind, I believe that Foamix is in need of funds and will likely access them using a public offering of common stock as a vehicle relatively soon. Should a dilutive move like this take place, the stock could see tremendous declines.

UPDATE: On September 12, 2018, Foamix announced news that it would be moving forward with an offering of common stock. The goal of the offering is to raise gross proceeds of $70 million. The company also announced that it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of shares sold.

Surprisingly, the stock did not sell off on the news. Given the recent news surrounding the company's positive data in the acne market, it seems as though investors knew that the company would need to raise funds and are pleased with their ability to do so.

The Takeaway

When it comes to Foamix Pharmaceuticals, I have a relatively mixed opinion. When looking at the company's financial data, I'm put off and would not likely invest at the moment. In my view, signs are pointing to a dilutive offering in the near future that will strip the stock of a good portion of its value.

On the other hand, once funding is secured (secured on September 12, 2018, as per the update above), I believe that Foamix represents a potentially strong opportunity. The acne market is a massive one and three Phase 3 clinical studies into the company's acne candidate have yielded similar results, all generating data that support the approval of the treatment by the FDA. While I don't believe that the company will take a lion's share of the acne market, I do believe that there is enough money to go around, and even with a minimal slice of the market, the company could generate substantial revenue.

Nonetheless, if I were asked my opinion as to whether or not Foamix is a good investment as it stands today, my answer would be no. I believe that there is plenty of room for declines in the near term before the prospect of gains will show itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.