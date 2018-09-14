Lithium Americas: The Electrifying High Potential-High Risk Company

Lithium Americas (LAC) is a Canadian based Lithium company that was founded in 2007 and went public at the end of 2008. Lithium Americas currently has two Lithium projects, the Cauchari-Olaroz project in Jujuy, Argentina as well as the Thacker Pass project in Nevada, USA. The Cauchari-Olaroz project has already begun construction and is aiming for production to begin in 2020, the Thacker Pass project is in the engineering phase currently with a targeted construction of 2020. What this means is that Lithium Americas still has yet to actually produce and ship any Lithium. This means that upon actually releasing their product this stock has the potential to skyrocket. However, with no real source of income currently, Lithium Americas certainly has risk in its stock. To add to this, as of right now, the lithium market is growing due to an increase in electric cars. In this article we will weigh the risk versus the reward of investing in Lithium Americas and discuss how significant the risk truly is, discussing the likelihood of Lithium Americas going bankrupt.

Asset Overview

Lithium Americas’ value is currently only its assets and their potential because it is not currently profitable. The Cauchari-Olaroz project is not owned wholly by Lithium Americas, they had a 50/50 split with Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) until SQM sold this to China’s Ganfeng Lithium (CNY) for $87.5M plus an additional $50M deferred payment if goals for selling lithium are met once the project is operational. This new deal gave LAC 67.5% of the project and made Ganfeng Lithium pay a $100M loan to LAC to help pay for its part in initial capital expenditures. Lithium Americas will be able to utilize Ganfeng’s expertise in the field as splitting all of the development cost with them. This is beneficial to Lithium Americas because they are a company that has never produced Lithium before. Being able to learn from a company that is a big name in Lithium production and sales has provided Lithium Americas valuable insight on how to conduct their own lithium projects in the future, such as the Thacker Pass project. In addition, because Lithium Americas has never produced their own lithium, splitting all of the expenses with Ganfeng allowed them to be able to start out without needing much cash from outside sources. Although this means that they will be making less money off of the Cauchari-Olaroz project, they are better off starting out smaller and growing from there. All projections for the future have remained on track, with a production target of 2020 seeming more and more possible. The Cauchari-Olaroz project is a pivotal asset for Lithium Americas and with the assistance of Ganfeng Lithium, it has the ability to start their journey to profit.

Image Source: Lithium Americas (Note that these are numbers that Lithium Americas and SQM have agreed upon and they believed that there is a possibility to double annual production. Also keep in mind that this is from March of 2017, so some numbers might change or be different currently especially because this was before Lithium Americas stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz project increased when Ganfeng Lithium bought SQM’s stake in the project. However, this graphic was still on track by the beginning of August of 2018.)

Now, the Cauchari-Olaroz project isn’t Lithium America’s only ongoing project. The Thacker Pass project is Lithium Americas’ other asset and this one they own completely. The Thacker Pass project is what many investors and analysts see as the make or break for Lithium Americas. It is still only in the early stages of development, construction isn’t expected to begin until Q4 2020 and production isn’t expected to start for another one and three fourths years after that. However, with the Cauchari-Olaroz project starting production in 2020 funding will be available in order to continue progress for the Thacker Pass project without relying on outside sources. This is important because this time, Lithium Americas will be the sole company providing funds, but also the sole company reaping the rewards. Lithium Americas can profit quite a lot with the Thacker Pass project because it has such a large amount of Lithium. The Thacker Pass project is the largest known lithium deposit in the United States which could provide it with lots of potential United States manufacturers in need of lithium. A prime example is Tesla, whose Gigafactory is very close to the Thacker Pass project location, also in Nevada, USA.

To highlight how big the Thacker Pass project truly is the chart below highlights some important details, but a very significant number is that they expect to produce 60,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium annually after the completion of Phase 1. As long as the Cauchari-Olaroz project is successful in their production, the chances of starting, getting, and maintaining the Thacker Pass project to the point of production and profitability will be significantly higher.

Image Source: Lithium Americas (This chart boasts some very impressive numbers, especially when comparing it to the Cauchari-Olaroz project which is considered to be an average sized lithium mine.)

The last of Lithium Americas assets is its cash. Lithium Americas ended the Q2 of 2018 with $31,462,000 in cash and cash equivalents, as well as $32,572,000 in working capital, however the company has stated that it will require more working capital in order to further develop both projects. In that same quarter, Lithium Americas spent $7,902,000 in operating costs as opposed to the $5,378,000 in the previous year’s Q2. This increase in spending is most likely due to the fact that Lithium Americas is nearing their production date in Argentina and the construction requirements are becoming more expensive. This number is expected to increase until production begins, but the rate at which it will is uncertain.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project is expected to cost $425 million total, but Lithium Americas isn’t responsible to cover that full cost. In the beginning they split it 50/50 with SQM, then 67.5/32.5, so the exact final costs of the Cauchari-Olaroz project is still unknown today, but it should be around $245 million. The Thacker Pass project doesn’t have any forecasted total cost yet, but the quarterly operating costs do include the work on Thacker Pass. The Cauchari-Olaroz projects is projected to be able to reach a level of producing $300 million annually in revenue, not including operating cost and that’s if production isn’t doubled as LAC and SQM have said is possible, but keep in mind that those profits are shared 67.5/32.5 with Ganfeng. Now the Thacker Pass project is even bigger and is owned solely by LAC, annual revenue there is expected to be around $720 million. Both of these numbers are with current lithium prices meaning that those numbers could either rise or fall with the price of lithium.

Growth

One of the most appetizing thing for someone looking to invest in this company, or any company for that matter, is how much room the company has to grow. When you’re looking at a stock like Lithium Americas, the drawing factor is how high the stock can go. The share price floats around $4 per share, and with around 88 million outstanding shares, it is fair to say that Lithium Americas is not a very large stock at all. However, the price of each share should rise with the number of outstanding shares as the company becomes more popular and gains investors. Once Lithium Americas starts to be able to profit and increase their raw income, their growth should increase as well, possibly even at a higher rate. This is because Lithium Americas will be able to finance more projects because they have their own capital to spend. Owning only two lithium projects, one of which only 67.5% of it, is not very much at all. However once they are producing lithium from the Cauchari-Olaroz project, Lithium Americas will begin generating their own capital.

Furthermore, once the Thacker Pass project begins producing, Lithium Americas will be able to start generating even more capital. This capital can be reinvested into the company in order to expand it and take stake, or own, new lithium projects. Another big factor to aid Lithium Americas’ future growth will be the blowing up lithium market which is expected to reach $93.1 billion by 2025. This is a very key factor that will also contribute to Lithium Americas’ potential rapid growth. Being a player in a rapidly growing market can provide enormous opportunity for companies to profit and grow, although nothing is guaranteed and a failing company will fail even if the market it is in is thriving. Lithium Americas should be fully operating both of their projects by 2025 and be able to take advantage of this rapidly growing market. In addition, by taking advantage of this market, Lithium Americas will continue to increase the amount of projects that they operate, which may result in a short term loss of profit, but a long term dramatic increase in profit. Lithium Americas has a very strong growth potential which many investors should be looking to take advantage of.

Risk

Lithium Americas’ biggest downside is the risk that is associated with the company. The company’s biggest risks are the risk of bankruptcy, or giving away too much equity. As stated before, the company has no means of profiting until late 2020, yet it needs to finance two operations. Of course the money needs to come from somewhere, so that is where Lithium Americas’ risk factor comes into play. The $100 million loan from Ganfeng was a huge help, as well as them not needing to cover all of the costs because of Gangeng’s partial stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz project. However there are still the majority of initial costs for them to cover in both the Cauchari-Olaroz project and Thacker Pass project. Ganfeng and Bangcahk have bothed financed a combined $285 million which was provided through equity and credit. In this deal both companies provided a combined $205 in loans which have an interest rate of 8% if paid in the first 1-3 years, 8.5% if paid in the fourth year, 9% if paid in the fifth year, and 9.5% if paid in the sixth year. This provides Lithium Americas with enough time to begin generating capital off of its projects in order to pay both companies back, but it won’t be a small sum of cash.

In addition to this, Ganfeng and Bangcahk were provided with a combined 25 million shares of the company for $80 million, 15 and 10 million shares respectively. With only 88 million outstanding shares, they are now the two largest shareholders of the company. While they are still not majority owners, they own enough to outnumber the board, with Ganfeng owning around 17% equity, Bangchak owning around 16%, and the board owning around 12%. Lithium Americas is likely to need much more money in the coming years to finance their projects and will need to get it through either equity or loans. Lithium Americas will need to make the decision down the line weather or not they want to give up more equity or take more loans. If they give up more equity, they run the risk of not being in control of their own company, but if they take out more loans they run the risk of going so far into debt that they eventually go bankrupt. The company executives know both of these risks and need to weigh the risks and rewards of either option. No matter what option they choose the company runs the risk of having their future come to an abrupt end.

The reason that the risk is strong is because Lithium Americas needs to put a lot of money into financing both projects even before they yield any results. There is also always the possibility that the projects fall through and don’t meet the expectations in terms of quality of lithium or quantity. Although the second matter isn’t as likely as bankruptcy alone, if either of the projects were to fail, Lithium Americas would almost certainly go under, but again that isn’t incredibly likely. However as Lithium Americas is required to keep dumping money into its projects it still isn’t making any money and bankruptcy is a real possibility. If Lithium Americas is able to balance giving equity and taking loans properly and it is able to operate both projects successfully, they should be able to avoid going bankrupt and become a new player in the rapidly growing lithium market. However, the risk is definitely a big thing to think about when considering investing in this company, but it shouldn’t turn you off completely because it is very possible that they do end up succeeding in the end and pulling through. Image Source: Lithium Americas (totals $285 million dollars in equity and credit.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.