Superior Energy Services: Touching Bottom And Heading Back Up?

There are signs that perhaps SPN has put in a bottom and there might be some price appreciation in the near term.

Introduction

One of the things that surprises newcomers to the energy sector of investing is how (Fractured? Dare I use that word? Diversified? Not what I am trying to convey. Hmmm, back to "F" - fragmented, that's it!) fragmented the industry is. There is a lot of competition for every dollar oil companies have to shell out in support of oil E&P activities.

Today, we are going to talk about a small-cap that has been beaten down in the thermonuclear firestorm of pessimism that has Schlumberger (SLB) sub $60 a share. Gimme a break. The world as it pertains to oil-related stocks, and particularly those of OFS cos, is simply not making sense currently. The only thing to do in this scenario is...go shopping for bargains.

Today, I intend to discuss Superior Energy Services (SPN), a company with a PSO target to make a fairly broad splat across the OFS sector. It has its fingers in a lot of pies, but focuses on a few of them.

The stock, while off its lows, is still in a seriously beaten-down condition, like maybe...as if it had run into Conor McGregor on a really bad day.

Let's have a closer look to see if it might be a fit for us.

The Product Service Offering

Superior's CEO, Dave Dunlap, comments:

Our improved U.S. land results were primarily driven by pressure pumping. For quite some time, we pointed to the second quarter when discussing our plans to have all of our fleets fully activated and as of June 30th, we now have 750,000 horsepower available to the market. We pumped 1.7 billion pounds of sand during the quarter, 25% more than we pumped in the first quarter, and annualized profitability improved to approximately $12 million per fleet.

Superior's "moat", or Cornerstone Franchises, is made up of entries that are not particularly high-tech in a conventional sense. They are each, nonetheless, frequently called for in drilling and completion operations, and have precise and demanding engineering specifications. These are high-margin businesses for Superior.

This will surprise some of you. Drill pipe, also referred to as a "work string", is a rental item. It has an unflattering name, "dumb iron," that in the modern era is not especially descriptive of the engineering and metallurgical properties it may have. Without going into too much detail, the engineering characteristics needed on one well drilled by a rig may change when it goes to the next well, particularly with regards to the type of connections (box and pin) - note the various types listed in the capture below. Premium drill pipe is specified by clients with specific needs, and Superior is known for bringing big companies, technology, infrastructure, and warehousing to meet these needs. Further, it is not a business where the larger international service companies have an offering.

Superior's Workstrings International subsidiary makes its home in Broussard, La. (just down from Lafayette). There it maintains the tubulars in close proximity to the equipment that are needed to cut the connections to be used and test them before shipping out.

Dave Dunlap's comments on the Workstrings International business:

To meet growing demand, we invested expansion capital towards our premium drill pipe business during the first half of the year. That investment wasn't fully deployed and productive during the second quarter, but should be during the second half of the year. In the Gulf of Mexico, drill pipe rentals crept higher as customer activity on the shelf begin to improve against a backdrop of higher oil prices and improved development economics. In general, there has been more dialogue around drill pipe, both in the Gulf of Mexico and in international markets, as customers revisit dormant development programs. Our revenue from international markets grew 18% during the quarter. In Latin America, Premium Drill Pipe rentals expanded and pumping and remedial services demand increased. In 2017, after three full years of deepwater drilling activity declines, we generated 45% EBITDA margin on approximately $170 million in revenue. We don't need the market to recover to 2014 levels for this one product line to have a substantial impact on profitability, which has the potential to dwarf any impact that may or may not come to pass from Permian Basin takeaway constraints.

Drilling assemblies are rotated at high RPMs for engineering reasons to make a hole fit for purpose. As the hole gets deeper, and includes more twists and turns (deviations), this rotation can create vibrations, which if unchecked can damage the hole and the tools. Below you see racks of stabilizer subs (sub-assemblies) waiting to be shipped to a rig.

Superior's Stabil Drill subsidiary also makes other specialty tools that are commonly needed in well construction.

You've heard me describe "rotary steerable" (RS) drilling (MWD, LWD) assemblies. All of the big colors provide this premium service. You probably have no real idea what they are or look like. That's ok; the important thing for you to know is that they are absolutely essential to modern drilling practices.

The RS assemblies require stabilization. The capture above shows some of Superior's offerings in that category. What you see are subs designed to function as part of an RS bottom-hole assembly (BHA) to ensure that the hole is delivered in spec to the client.

Through its Pumpco subsidiary, Superior is a fracker with 750K HHP and 15 complete frac spreads in the Permian. Before you lump it in with companies like Liberty (LBRT), Keane (FRAC), or Mammoth (TUSK), read the capture below. Superior bears more resemblance to Halliburton (HAL) than any of the other small frackers.

Superior can deliver the entire sand-face installation and pump the stimulation treatment (a frac is a stimulation of the reservoir). This is an advantage that separates it from the "frac pack". Operators often find it convenient to use the same company for the lower completion installation and the topside pressure pumping.

This is a key differentiator that will sustain Superior should the shale boom times level off to any degree.

Snubbing separates the men from the boys. It's about the "studliest" thing you can do in the oil patch. When a bunch of oilfield guys meet up in a bar for a little, shall we say, "pressure relief", the snubbers generally tell the best stories and get bought the most drinks as a result.

You hear a lot about pressure control in the oilfield. Snubbers work with bottom hole pressure at the surface! I will avoid detailing the reason operators choose to mobilize a snubbing unit. Suffice it to say, typically something is broken on the well, and there is no other way to fix it.

If you wanted to call this a controlled blowout, you wouldn't be far off. This concept is not as alien as it used to be. After all, we now have Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD).

Still, even with MPD you have some hydrostatic control of the well. Not so with snubbing. In most cases, snubbers are dealing with full bottom hole pressure in their faces, so to speak. All the while moving pipe in and out of the well.

A "broken" well to boot. Scary stuff.

Worth mentioning, snubbers get paid pretty good. On the other hand, having worked with snubbers, I can tell you that a lot of their extra pay goes into Maalox consumption. Nor, do I remember meeting many "old" snubbers.

Wild well control is just that. Things have gotten out of hand, and the well is spewing oil and gas and/or oil and gas on fire. Perhaps the rig has burned down. You've seen it happen at least once in a very high-profile event. Steel loses its strength at high temps and turns into a tangled, melted mess.

In that eventuality, you need the WWC boys. There is just no other solution to regaining control of the situation. Basically these guys are fire fighters, who when called in typically:

Put out the fire.

Pump heavy mud and cement to kill the well.

Repair the top side Xmas tree with a pressure control valve.

Collect a big paycheck.

Head to the bar to hang out with the snubbers.

This is "no bid" work for Superior when it comes along typically.

Financials

In line with other companies, Superior has improved EBITDA/fleet (longer laterals, more sand per foot), all the while maintaining the capex required to do so in a fairly tight range.

Since the frac business is so important to Superior, I include CEO Dave Dunlap's comments on this topic:

At this point in time, our customers have not indicated any substantial deviation from their work program for the remainder of the year. Our pressure pumping business, which does have exposure to the Permian Basin, is on track to average at least $15 million per fleet on an annualized basis during the second half of the year and requires capital of about $100 million per year to maintain the current useful life of our equipment.

That would amount to a gross realization of +/- 225 mm EBITDA if it happens. This expectation is a little outdated now, as we are deep into the third quarter, and probably constitutes a risk to the stock.

Superior's LT debt of $1.2 bn is high compared to stockholders' equity of $1.05 bn, yielding a ratio of 1.22. This will probably have to be rescheduled at some point, as I don't expect it will generate enough free cash to pay it off in this time period, in spite of improving expectations.

This is not atypical for a company this size coming out of the recent downturn.

Superior reports in four (4) separate units, which makes it fairly easy to track contributors to the bottom line.

My comments:

Revenue growth of 30%+ YoY.

Superior has found a very comfortable niche in zipper fracking (pumping two fracs in sequence) that is contributing to its revenue growth. It is far from being the largest, but that's ok as it is not spending huge sums buying equipment to chase market share, and it's primed to throw off badly needed cash as the graph from the investor presentation shows.

The "moat" businesses are growing at rates that exceed the rig count increase over the same time period, suggesting deep market penetration. This is particularly true in U.S. Land and International as of Q2.

The GoM has been challenged, due to lack of activity. I suspect as Q3 is reported, it will start to show some of the same growth in these businesses for the GoM.

Risks

Only the obvious ones need be mentioned:

If the recovery doesn't continue in the energy sector, then the company's bankers will take over.

The fairly rosy projections for revenue and EBIDTA growth may not pan out.

Your takeaway

I am watching SPN for an entry point back below $9.00/share. With the big draw in crude stocks this week, the company has run up hard in the last couple of days along with the rest of the OFS sector.

One of the troubling things about the company is that it is losing money on continuing operations, meaning it is having to draw on its credit facility to fund day-to-day work. The good news is the rate of losses has been dramatically decreased, such that there is an end point for these losses... if the EBITDA growth story holds true for the rest of 2018.

The losses per share over the same time were cut from ($0.44) to ($0.16) for the same time period. A lot of this was from improvements in the high-margin core business we have discussed.

SPN is basically a debt management vs. EBITDA growth story. At current prices, the EV/EBIDTA ratio is about a 9, marginal but still in the green area. Comparisons for this metric are shown against other companies in the chart below. SPN is not the only company in hock, but obviously these comparisons are a little stretched.

The capture above suggests that SPN is oversold at these levels, and so far this week Mr. Market has agreed. If we extrapolate the growth in the high-margin businesses, like Workstrings International (and this is reasonable due the projected uptick in offshore business that will require long strings of high-spec drill pipe for extended periods of time), seen so far, then the EV/EBITDA ratio should come down.

As an example, a 10% increase in revenue in the Workstrings business translated to a doubling in income from operations in this segment in the second quarter from the first. Growth like this is impactful and should drive the share price higher.

Here are Dave Dunlap's comments in response to an analyst question:

So the better revenue potential is certainly in deepwater and that's somewhat driven by pipe size, but it's also driven by product requirements. And so in both the shelf and in deepwater, we generally get an opportunity of both a drill string and a completion string. And deepwater, we also get an opportunity to landing stream, which can be very lucrative. I mean I think overall if you looked at it, generally I'd say that the profit opportunity is best on a deepwater rig, but it's still really good on a shelf rig and it's good in the U.S. land market, and we called out margins in that business. And when you think about in 2014, a 60% overall margin and that's blended deepwater international land, shelf and U.S. land, I mean it's hard to find anything that mix it's not a really attractive margin.

Current EBITDA of $294 mm represents a growth of 72% over 2017. If this continues for the rest of the year, Superior could yield year-end EBITDA of over $500 mm. If you assign a modest multiple to this of 4, the share price could easily recover to $12-13.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

