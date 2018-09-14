50 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Technology WallStars showed 12.14% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low price WallStars squarely topped this sector. WallStars all reported broker price targets upsides over 0.99%.

Technology has 19 component industries. The top yield 50 WallStar firms by Yield represented 14 of them.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 29.92% To 90.2% Net Gains For Ten Tech WallStars To September 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Techno WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Technology, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to early September, 2019 were:

Xperi Corp (XPER) was projected to net $902.08, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Western Digital (WDC) netted $751.28 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% under the market as a whole.

LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) was projected to net $636.57, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

TiVo Corp (TIVO) was projected to net $596.00, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% opposite the market as a whole.

Lam Research (LRCX) was projected to net $563.43, based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fee. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) was projected to net $419.55, based on dividend on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts,, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Camtek (CAMT) was projected to net $379.07 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Daktronics (DAKT) was projected to net $363.83, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $328.14, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 98% more than the market as a whole.

Xerox (XRX) was projected to net $299.22, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 52.39% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Technology WallStars By Target Gains For September

Top 50 SeptemberTechnology Sector WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Dividend Technology WallStars By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector WallStars selected 9/12/18 by yield represented eight of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Camtek (CAMT) [1] was the best of two Semiconductor Equipment & Materials representatives. The other placed third, Xperi Corp (XPER) [3]. A software application firm placed second, TiVo Corp (TIVO) [2].

One data storage firm placed fourth, Seagate Technology (STX) [4], and a semiconductors firm was fifth, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) [5].

Two communication equipment firms placed sixth, and seventh, Tessco Technologies (TESS) [6], and Nokia Oyj (NOK) [7].

Two information technology representatives placed eighth, and tenth, IBM (IBM) [8], and Xerox (XRX) [10].

Finally, electronic components industry firm placed ninth on this list, LSI Industries Inc (QCOM) [7], and completed the top ten WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Technology WallStars Showed 27.37% To 87.01% Best Upsides To September, 2019

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Cast A 12.14% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector WallStars To September, 2019

Ten top Technology WallStars were culled by yield for a quarterly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 9/12/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of nineteen industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology WallStars (28) Delivering 39.09% Vs. (29) 34.86% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.14% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced Technology top yield dog, Xperi Corp.(XPER), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 90.21%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield stocks for Sepember 12 were: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC); LSI Industries Inc (LYTS); Nokia Oyj (NOK); Camtek (CAMT); Daktronics (DAKT); TiVo Corp (TIVO), with prices ranging from $2.45 to $13.75.

Five higher-priced Technology stocks for August 1 were: Xperi Corp.(XPER); Tessco Technologies (TESS); Xerox Corp (XRX); Seagate Technology (STX); Qualcomm (QCOM); IBM (IBM), whose prices ranged from $15.40 to $146.57.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: readypetgomd.com

Catch Your Alpha Underdog Daily on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. Technology pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy(IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Always remember: Root for the Underdog. Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.