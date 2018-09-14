Ecopetrol: Fracking Likely In Colombia, Business Prospects Are Positive

The possibility of a new fracking opportunity in Colombia has the potential to drive production and profitability for years to come.

The outlook for the company is promising because of their success in the Upstream segment and additional oil reserve discoveries.

Ecopetrol SA is a Colombian Oil & Gas Company that has been trading on the NYSE for more than 10 years.

Synopsis

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) is a Colombian oil and gas company with headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia. The company is listed by Forbes as the 300th largest enterprise by profits and is the second oil company in South America behind Petrobras (PBR) from Brazil.

Ecopetrol’s operations are divided between exploration and production; Refining, Petrochemical & Biofuels, Oil Transportation and Logistics. The company has around 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipelines which commercializes crude oil and all kinds of derivatives such as fuel oil, aviation gasoline, cracked naphtha, virgin naphtha, polypropylene resin, and masterbatches. The company offers refined and petrochemical products to multiple markets and has a large presence in Colombia.

The company has almost ten thousand employees and is experiencing a rising period of revenues due to the increase in oil prices in the first half of 2018. Ecopetrol has increased production in recent years and the company produces roughly 730 million barrels per year, which is an 83% production increase over 2010 levels. The company expects to surpass the billion barrel mark within the coming years because of additional discovery of oil reserves of the northern coast of Colombia and new exploration/extraction methods.

Source: Koyfin

Fracking in Colombia? Most likely

Fracking in Colombia has been a big debate since the recently inaugurated president Ivan Duque was proposing the possibility during his election campaign. Upon securing the presidency, his fracking project is moving forward with a majority of the senators in the Colombian Congress who are collaborating with him for the proposal. The fracking issue has long been debated and now with the government reaching a consensus and backing the fracking industry, the approval for the controversial extraction method is likely.

The Benefits

The synergies that Ecopetrol would capture if fracking gets approved in Colombia are countless; this would cause the company to increase their annual revenue growth rate substantially. Fracking could provide the Colombian economy enough economic output to push their GDP towards ~3% and fuel a new era of economic expansion.

(Source)

Fracking is possible in Colombia because of the “Luna” geologic formation in the Middle Magdalena of Colombia. This large fossil fuel reserve is highly debated among energy industry experts because it is difficult to extract and has the potential to produce more than 5 billion barrels of oil. If these estimates are accurate, the oil reserves are three times greater than the current reserves Colombia has through traditional extraction methods.

This reserve could easily get over the 350 million barrels of oil and has the potential to push production to break the 1 billion goal that the company has stated will be achieved in the coming years.

Tailwinds Even If Fracking Is Not Approved

Fracking in Colombia has a large probability of being approved because of the coalition in the new government and support of the legislators. There is still a chance that non-governmental organizations could impede the legislative process to approve fracking extraction.

On the off-chance this occurs, the outlook for Ecopetrol’s upstream business is promising. The exploratory strategy is paying off with 4 new discoveries and 2 successful extraction wells. The production in the last few months has reached levels that equal an annualized 738.8 million barrel extraction rate. The increasing production and cost-saving efforts have helped EBITDA margins come in at 51%. The company has a revenue growth rate in the low-single digits and QoQ growth came in at 2.8%.

The growing oil reserves and rising production is positive for the business outlook of the company. In the company's Infantas oil field located in Santander, the company is expecting to drill 20 wells by the end of the year and an additional 47 in 2019. The company also acquired additional land in this field to expand the exploration operations.

Ecopetrol has been proactive in reducing costs for their midstream business segment, as the costs of sales diminished by 3.2% between 2017 and 2018. Cost control remains in the mind of management as oil pricing remains tight and still is creating difficulty to achieve record profitability.

In the downstream segment, the company is improving in Cartagena and Barrancabermeja refineries. The refinery yields are rising because of the feedstock optimization and the synergies between both refineries.

Solid Performance Within The Three Business Segments





The company's sales and profit margins are rising mainly due to the increasing prices of Brent crude, which has recovered somewhat since the 2016 decline. This is true for many oil companies around the world; however, the price recovery has made Fracking economically viable again and is favorable to Ecopetrol's fracking interests.

The correlation between the stock and Brent crude prices is strong and it shows a correlation of the company's stock price to the overall movement in the oil and gas market. Ecopetrol's expectations for the end of the year are improving, as net income has increased this year and if the Brent oil sustains its recovery and rises into year-end, the company will more than likely experience a good second half of 2018.

Valuation

Taking all the financial information into consideration, the company’s outlook is promising and the potential development of a Fracking approval will boost the share price. The rapid recovery in oil prices are improving the financial outlook for Ecopetrol and allowing investors buying opportunities into the end of the year.

Based on the company’s growth opportunities in the current exploration fields and the ability to bring fracking operational within the coming years, I derive a $29.80 price target. My price target implies Ecopetrol has a 33.81% return opportunity from the current share price levels.

Some metrics that support my valuation include:

The company’s three-segment margin improvement and cost saving efforts increasing the company's profitability.

Sustained revenue growth over the last 4 quarters and a favorable business outlook heading in the second half 2018 and early 2019.

Crude prices have stabilized in the ~$70 range and creates a favorable economic situation to extract fossil fuels through fracking methods.

The favorable Colombian political environment for the oil industry.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.