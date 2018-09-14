B. Riley Financial: This 6.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by B. Riley Financial (RILY). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product might not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus.

For a total of 3.48M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $87M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

B. Riley Financial 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (NASDAQ: RILYI) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.875%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, but is expected to be rated "A-" by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. The newly issued baby bond is callable as of 09/30/2020 and is maturing on 09/30/2023. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.94, which means it has an 8.44% Yield-to-Call and 7.21% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 7.03% and 6.01%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

B. Riley Financial is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in major U.S. financial markets, the firm consists of over 900 employees whose cross-platform expertise is mobilized to provide a myriad of financial solutions. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries include: B. Riley FBR, Inc.: A FINRA-licensed broker-dealer.

Great American Group, LLC: Provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, commercial lending, and real estate advisory services.

B. Riley Capital Management, LLC: A SEC-registered investment advisor includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management, a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private U.S. companies.

Wunderlich Securities: A registered broker/dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, provides wealth management services to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations, including qualified retirement plans, trusts, endowments and foundations.

B. Riley Principal Investments: Focuses on investing in or acquiring companies and corporate assets that present attractive cash-flow driven returns.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, RILY:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the company has paid $0.67 annual dividend on its common stock ($0.32 regular and $0.35 a special dividend). With a market price of $21.70, the current yield of RILY is 3.08%. As an absolute value, this means $17.73M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, the company's market capitalization is around $578M, which makes RILY one of the smallest asset management companies.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of B. Riley Financial's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com

The B. Riley Financial Family

Source: Author's database

RILY has four outstanding baby bonds:

B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (NASDAQ: RILYZ) B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 10/31/2021 (NASDAQ: RILYL) B. Riley Financial 7.25% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2027 (NASDAQ: RILYG) B. Riley Financial 7.375% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2023 (NASDAQ: RILYH)

Let's see what the bubble charts look like:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we compare the newly issued notes due 2023 with the rest of RILY's baby bonds, we can see that RILYG has the best Yield-to-Worst from the "family." However, if we take into account the higher call price of RILYI (if called prior maturity), it makes the new baby bond looks much attractive with its 8.44% Yield-to-Call. Although it is an option, not an obligation, for the company to do an early redemption, so it cannot be regarded as something fundamental but as a possible "bonus." In the end, there is nothing more than RILYH can offer over its "brothers."

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com).

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

As per the company's 424B5 filing:

The Notes may be redeemed for cash in whole or in part at any time at the issuer's option:

(NYSE:I) on or after September 30, 2020 and prior to September 30, 2021, at a price equal to $25.50 per note, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption,

(II) on or after September 30, 2021 and prior to September 30, 2022, at a price equal to $25.25 per note, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption, and

(NASDAQ:III) on or after September 30, 2022 and prior to maturity, at a price equal to 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Use of Proceeds

Again, per the 424B5 filing:

We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

Conclusion

In this article, we provided a brief overview of B. Riley Financial's new baby bond, RILYI. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.