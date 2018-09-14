Ross Stores Needs A Breather

Image credit

A stock that has almost doubled

Ross Stores (ROST) has undoubtedly been one of the big winners in the off-price retail trend that has taken hold in the past decade or so. The company's immense growth has resulted in outstanding returns for shareholders, and as I write this, the stock is within a few pennies of its highs. The company's recent Q2 report has investors clamoring for the stock once again, but given where Ross is with its margins, I have a hard time understanding the current valuation. Indeed, I believe now is the time to consider lightening exposure to Ross as the valuation has become quite stretched.

The stock has almost doubled off of the low set last summer, and while Ross has improved its fortunes since then, it isn't twice as valuable as it was. To be fair, the stock probably never should have been $52, but we've now stretched so far in the other direction that an egregious valuation has returned, but this time to the upside.

Another great report

The Q2 report was another very good one in what has become normal for Ross. This company has a years-long streak of growth that almost no other retailer can match, and it deserves a lot of credit. Q2 showed a sales gain of 9%, comprised of new stores and a very nice 5% comparable sales gain. This gain came on top of last year's Q2 comparable sales gain of 4% as Ross continues to boost its stores' productivity. But one note of caution is that as Ross continues to produce sizable comparable sales gains, it becomes ever more difficult to replicate those gains as the base grows larger. Indeed, management cited this concern after Q2 and forecast just 1% to 2% growth for the second half of the year.

Part of the reason Ross has been able to produce the earnings growth it has in the past several years is because it has become masterful at squeezing margins out of its revenue. This isn't surprising for a chain that specializes in discount merchandise; it has no choice but to be efficient given generally lower selling prices than a full-price chain. Ross has been outstanding at optimizing its buying and supply chain in order to do this, but it has become apparent that it has reached, or is very near, its peak margins. This poses a problem for future growth, because the supercharged earnings expansion that occurs when margins are rising doesn't appear to be in the cards for Ross moving forward. This fact is not being recognized in the current share price, and it makes me concerned that investors are expecting too much.

Operating margins declined to 13.8% of revenue in Q2, which is a very high number for a retailer. I'm not suggesting that Ross is going to see margins decline meaningfully or that it is inefficient, as both of those ideas are a bit outlandish given this company's history. However, management cited freight and wage costs as negative drivers of operating margins, and the problem is that those things aren't going away anytime soon. The freight shortage is well-publicized at this point, and just about every retailer is struggling with it. The continued surge of e-commerce buying from consumers virtually assures this will be a longer-term problem for retailers, Ross included. In addition, calls for ever-higher minimum wages around the country, particularly in states like California where Ross has a big presence, will see a higher and higher store labor cost base moving forward. These are significant and rising expenses for Ross, and it has become clear that its buying and supply chain efficiencies have reached the point where they can no longer offset these cost increases. In short, it appears Ross is simply trying to maintain its current margin level, which will crimp potential earnings growth in the years to come.

Source: Investor presentation

Indeed, the company said as much in this slide from a recent investor presentation, as the stated goal is to achieve operating margins that are flat to the prior year. It is working through some efficiency initiatives listed on the slide in order to make this happen because management knows freight and store labor costs will continue to rise over time. This is a significant development against the bulls and one that does not jive with the stock being at new highs day after day.

Growth isn't dead, but will slow

That's not to say that the company's growth is done by any means, because it isn't. Here's a look at its current footprint with its namesake stores and its dd's concept:

Source: Investor presentation

Currently, Ross has less than 1,500 Ross stores and just over 200 dd's stores in 38 states. However, management recently boosted its long-term guidance to 2,400 Ross stores and 600 dd's stores, for a total of nearly double the current number of stores. That alone provides a significant runway for growth, but keep in mind with the margin situation that most or all of the company's earnings growth will need to come from top-line expansion. In addition, Ross has proven unwilling to open more than 100 stores per year, so getting from ~1,700 to ~3,000 is going to take a very long time. Again, I don't believe the stock is taking this new, slower growth forecast into account.

Peak valuation is becoming a problem

Ross guided to ~$4.05 in EPS for this year after the Q2 report, which was fractionally below consensus. With the stock nearing $100, its multiple has gotten a little out of hand given the concerns I've raised here. Indeed, shares are trading for 24 times this year's earnings when its historical multiple is closer to 18. Keep in mind also that Ross has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade, when its multiple was typically in the high-teens, and that this growth will be almost impossible to replicate given that its operating margins are already very high. In other words, the multiple is soaring at a time when growth is slowing.

I'm not trying to paint a bearish picture of Ross because I think the company has a lot of growth ahead of it. It can nearly double its current store count, which will drive some additional buying and occupancy leverage. However, freight costs and store labor expenses will continue to rise for Ross and, just about any other retailer, are long-term headwinds to margins. Given that the valuation is well in excess of historical norms for Ross at a time when growth is slowing, investors should strongly consider taking profits. Upside potential from here is far outweighed by the downside risk of a contracting multiple and, as a result, I think fair value for Ross is probably in the area of $75 today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.