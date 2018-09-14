Cedar Fair: An Undervalued, High-Yield Name

We take an in-depth look at this high yield concern temporarily down on its luck in the paragraphs below.

However, Cedar Fair has a near 7% distribution yield, creative ways to expand the seasons at its parks, the use of its undeveloped property for lodging, and some insider buying.

The company has blamed its poor attendance on short-term phenomena, such as bad weather, which does impact the industry.

Disappointing revenue and attendance figures through the first two quarters of 2018 has caused a ~20% decline in the units of amusement park operator Cedar Fair.

In today's "deep dive" we look at a high-yield name that has had a rough 2018 to date. However, challenges appear to be temporary and one gets paid handsomely while awaiting for a turnaround. Therefore, we have updated research published exclusively to Insider Forum members one month ago.

Company Overview:

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is a Sandusky, Ohio-based regional amusement park operator that was founded in 1983 and went public as a limited partnership in 1987. The partnership, currently valued at ~$3 billion, owns eleven amusement parks, two separately gated outdoor water parks, one indoor water park, and four hotels. It employs ~2,200 on a full-time basis and ~45,000 on a part-time or seasonal basis. Cedar Fair has three sources of revenue: park admissions (~53% of total); food and merchandise (~35%); and lodging (~12%).

The Parks:

The partnership's seasonal amusement parks are generally open during weekends beginning in April or May, and then daily from Memorial Day until Labor Day, after which they are open during weekends in September and, in most cases, October for Halloween events. This schedule makes the Cedar Fair's third quarter its most important.

The company's flagship park, Cedar Point, is located ~100 miles west of Cleveland, Ohio and features 18 roller coaster rides, one year-round hotel/indoor water park, two seasonal hotels, and a marina. The partnership also owns a nearby, separately gated water park and Cedar Point Sports Center, which is an outdoor sports park consisting of various athletic fields and training areas for soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse tournaments and clinics. The sports park is operated by a third party. The activities conducted there help drive traffic to Cedar Point's hotels.

Knott's Berry Farm is the partnership's only year-round facility, located near Los Angeles and known for its seasonal events. The partnership also owns a nearby hotel and separately gated seasonal water park.

Carowinds is a combination amusement and water park located near Charlotte, North Carolina with an upscale camping area that includes luxury cabins, RV and tent sites.

Other amusement properties/water parks include Canada' Wonderland (near Toronto), Kings Island (Cincinnati), Kings Dominion (Richmond), California's Great America (Santa Clara), Dorney Park (Allentown, PA), Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, MO), Valleyfair (Minneapolis), and Michigan's Adventure (Muskegon).

Growth Strategy:

Overall, the company owns over 4,000 acres, of which ~1,400 acres are undeveloped. The company plans to use this land for additional lodging, amateur sports facilities, as well as dining and entertainment venues to drive additional revenue - the most recent addition being the 158-room Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point. The company plans additional hotel openings adjacent to Carowinds in late 2019 and Canada's Wonderland in 2020. Also, Cedar Fair has and will continue to add Halloween and Winter themed attractions at its seasonal parks to extend their seasons. This strategy paid off in 2017 as 4Q17 revenues were up ~22% over 4Q16, largely the result of the increasing popularity of the extended seasons at four of its parks. A fifth park will feature WinterFest in 4Q18. Overall, the company has spent ~12-15% on capex annually since 2014.

Second Quarter Results:

On August 1st, 2018, Cedar Fair reported adjusted EBITDA of ~$127 million on net revenues of $435 million for the six months ending June 24, 2018, representing ~15% and ~1% decreases versus 1H17, respectively. The decrease in revenue was attributable to a 2%, or 211,000-visit, decrease in attendance to 8.7 million guests. This was partially offset by a 1%, or $0.27, increase in average in-park per capita spending to $45.42, and a 2%, or $1 million, increase in out-of-park revenues to $56 million when compared with the prior-year period.

Management blamed these poor results on mostly short-term dynamics such as the weather - specifically in the Mid-Atlantic region - a delayed ride opening at California's Great America, and seasonal pass weakness at Kings Island. On the positive side of the ledger, Knott's Berry Farm is on pace for a record year. The decline in EBITDA was a function of the declining revenues and higher labor costs.

To some extent, those results were pre-announced on July 11th, 2018 when the company released its preliminary net revenue and attendance figures through July 8, 2018, showing a 2% drop of revenues and a 3% drop in attendance versus the year prior period. Also, as part of its formal 2Q18 earnings release, the partnership added a paragraph regarding preliminary July results, which were no better as net revenues through July 29, 2018, were ~$752 million, down $15 million, or 2%, when compared with the similar period last year. They had been down ~$6 million through June 24, 2018.

Despite these weak results, Cedar Fair maintained full-year guidance of net revenues between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $475 million and $495 million, electing to wait until early-September to update its full-year guidance. Current projections call for a ~3% increase in revenues and ~1% increase in adj. EBITDA over 2017 results based on guidance midpoints, which appear unreachable based on the performance through July. Part of the logic for not changing its projections revolves around hope of milder weather in August and a potentially easy Labor Day weekend comp (from poor weather leftover from Hurricane Harvey) where weather cost its parks ~150,000 in attendance last year.

Even though management chose not to change its full-year estimates, investors have essentially done it twice in the past month: first, on its July 11, 2018 "pre-announcement;" and second, on its August 1, 2018 earnings release. Cedar Fair units, which closed the July 10th trading session at $64.51, finished the first day of August at $51.63, down ~20% in three weeks. The shares have stabilized in the low $50s since.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Despite disappointing results in the first half of the year, Cedar Fair announced a quarterly $0.89 distribution per limited partnership unit and remained committed to a 4% annual increase in its distribution. The current yield is ~6.7%. The partnership exited 2H18 with ~$60 million in cash and ~$1.7 billion in debt, the vast majority of which matures in 2024 and 2027. In tough operating environments, as 2018 to date has proven to be, the company can fall back on the $250 million remaining on its revolving credit facility to finance its 4% distribution growth. The company's net debt to EBITDA is a manageable ~3.3x's.

Not surprisingly, there was a bevy of analyst reactions to Cedar Fair's results. Goldman Sachs and Macquarie downgraded the units after the July 11th press release, stating that its not just the weather but also an overestimation of core attendance growth independent of weather. It should be noted that weather has already been used as an excuse for results short of expectations not only at Cedar Fair, but elsewhere in the industry such as Six Flags (SIX) at times in 2016 and 2017; thus it is understandable that this excuse is starting to fall on deaf ears. After the earnings release on August 1st, four analysts lowered their twelve-month price targets.

However, analyst commentary has been more positive of late. On September 6th, Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Fun two bucks a share to $64. That same day, B Riley FBR assigned a new Buy rating and $60 price target on Cedar Fair. Here is the color from Riley's call.

Cedar Fair (Buy, $60 PT) pre-open, 9/6, announced revenue trends through Labor Day. The company highlighted a 6% rise in revenues for the last five weeks of the summer theme park season ending on Labor Day that allowed it to deliver a slight increase in revenues for the year- to-date, reversing a 2% decline for the first seven months of the year that had been announced with the Aug. 1 earnings report. This is broadly consistent with our stance - that the early year pressure had been weather related, and that when weather improved attendance would, too, and that bad weather would tend to push a catch up in attendance into later in the year. With the revenue update, Cedar Fair is updating its full year revenue and EBITDA guidance range to a level that includes Factset consensus, easing fears of downside risk and deeper fundamental issues.

It also should be noted that while the street was busy lowering its Cedar Fair price targets, director Thomas Klein added 10,000 units to his position at $51.17 on August 6th, 2018. It was the first insider buying in this name in a year.

Verdict:

There are many dynamics at play regarding the drop in revenues at Cedar Fair. Certainly, weather has had an impact. The expansions of the seasons at some of its parks with Halloween and winter promotions have likely cannibalized some of its summer business. Core attendance growth has probably been overestimated to some extent. However, with units off ~25% from their highs earlier this year, these dynamics seem priced in. At current levels, an investor is being paid 6.7% with optionality on 2H18 being slightly better than now lowered expectations - at least as far as analysts and Street are concerned - due to an easier Labor Day weekend comp and another park extending its season to include Winter-themed celebrations. Follow the insider and purchase units of FUN.

