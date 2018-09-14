Tilray: Selling Can Quickly Accelerate

A few weeks ago, I covered the dramatic surge in Canadian cannabis firm Tilrary (TLRY), which had more than tripled from its IPO price in less than two months. With the firm just starting to generate revenues resulting in large losses, I figured it was a matter of time before the bubble burst. Unfortunately for the bears, shares have nearly doubled since as seen below, but all it takes is one piece of bad news for a decline to snowball. Thursday after the bell, one possible catalyst hit that has ended the rally for the moment.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

An article out from Politico suggests that the United States may bar Canadians who work in the marijuana industry or invest in these companies from entering the US. In just over a month, Canada is set to become the only major industrialized nation to legalize retail marijuana sales. That's sparked a huge rally in names like Tilray, Cronos (CRON), and Canopy Growth (CGC), just to name a few. Investors are hoping for legalization in the US, providing more potential for these firms and others.

As I mentioned in my previous article, these rallies have made the names look beyond expensive. Tilray closed Thursday with a more than $11 billion market cap, for a firm that just reported quarterly revenues of less than $10 million, and that's despite pulling back more than $7 from the day's high. That valuation made Tilray worth one-third of beverage giant Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) for example, a company with billions in yearly revenues and sizable profits and cash flow.

After the bell, Tilray shares were down almost 9% to $110 on the Politico news. Investors have to be careful, because selling can accelerate just as quickly as buying did on the way up. The reason why is that for now, this is such a low float stock that large volume can mean dramatic moves. As the Q2 report showed, the IPO was for just 10.35 million shares, and as seen below, short interest grew to a large portion of that quite quickly.

(Source: NASDAQ Tilray short interest page)

When shares continued to rally, shorts were likely being forced to cover, which certainly added to the rise in share price. Once a significant round of selling starts, however, shorts won't be covering. Additionally, speculators that bought on margin on the way up may be forced to liquidate or receive margin calls, adding to the downward pressure. As the IPO gets further in the rear-view mirror, we get closer to lockup expiration, where tens of millions of shares could be available for sale. It's also possible that a secondary offering hits in an effort to take advantage of this substantial valuation and bolster the balance sheet, which would dilute current investors even more.

As the rally in Tilray and other pot stocks has exploded even further, it only provides more reason for investors to be extremely cautious. All it takes is one piece of negative news, like the Politico item on Thursday, to send the hoard for the exits. With valuations sky high already, traders may take profits and short sellers won't be forced to cover on the way down. With such a low float stock, selling can accelerate just as quickly as buying did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.