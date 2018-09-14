Is The Dividend Of Enterprise Products Partners Safe?

Its dividend payout ratio has remained above 100% in the last four years while its dividend growth rate has slowed to a mild 0.6% per quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is an MLP that currently offers an attractive 6.0% dividend yield. While the MLP continues to grow its dividend quarter after quarter, its dividend payout ratio has remained above 100% in the last four years while its dividend growth rate has slowed to a mild 0.6% per quarter in the last four quarters. Therefore, as the vast majority of its shareholders are holding the stock for its dividend, the big question is whether this dividend is safe.

Business overview

Enterprise Products is one of the largest MLPs and a leading North American owner and operator of pipelines and storage facilities of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It also has 28 natural gas processing plants and export facilities.

Business performance and growth prospects

Due to the downturn in the natural gas market and the oil market, which both began in 2014, the results of the MLP came under pressure in recent years. Consequently, its earnings per share have remained well below the dividend in the last four years. As several MLPs cut their dividends due to the downturn in these two markets, the shareholders of Enterprise Products should certainly check the sustainability of its generous dividend.

Although Enterprise Products felt the impact of the downturn in the natural gas and oil markets, its performance was quite resilient. More precisely, while other MLPs saw their earnings collapse, Enterprise Products incurred just an 18% decrease in its earnings per share. Its outstanding performance resulted from the integrated system of its assets, which greatly reduced the impact of the cyclical swings of commodity prices.

Even better, both markets (natural gas and oil) are currently enjoying a strong rebound, with meaningful production growth. These growth trends are likely to remain in place for years, as shown in the chart below.

As a result, the transported and stored volumes are likely to remain in an uptrend in the years ahead and will thus be major growth drivers for Enterprise Products. The favorable trends are already evident in the performance of the MLP, which is poised to grow its earnings per share by 22% this year, from $1.32 to $1.61, and another 11% next year, from $1.61 to $1.79. At that level, the earnings per share will be sufficient to cover the current annual dividend of $1.72.

Enterprise Products does not rest on the improving fundamentals of its markets. Instead, it continues to invest in promising growth projects. At the moment, it has approximately $5.7 B of growth projects under construction. For instance, the U.S. is projected to become a major exporter of crude oil in the upcoming years.

In order to benefit from this trend, Enterprise Products intends to develop a major offshore crude oil export terminal off the Texas Gulf Coast.

Dividend

Enterprise Products has an impressive dividend growth record. To be sure, it has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive quarters. This record is a testament to the consistency of the MLP in its business performance. In addition, as this is an exceptional streak, investors can rest assured that Enterprise Products will do its best to maintain this streak. Moreover, while its earnings per share are somewhat lower than its dividend, its distributable cash flow is sufficient to cover the dividend, as the MLP currently has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.5.

Debt

Enterprise Products currently has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $29.2 B. While this is a significant amount of debt, it is 10 times the annual earnings of the MLP and hence it is manageable. Moreover, the interest expense “eats” only 28% of the operating income. As most MLPs carry much heavier debt loads, Enterprise Products has one of the highest credit ratings in the MLP universe (Baa1/BBB+). Overall, the debt of Enterprise Products is not likely to limit its ability to continue to slowly raise its dividend.

Final thoughts

When a stock offers a markedly high dividend yield, the dividend is usually at risk. However, this is not the case for Enterprise Products. The MLP is growing at a fast pace thanks to the booming U.S. production of natural gas, NGLs and oil and the resultant increases in the transportation and storage volumes. As the positive business trends are likely to remain in place in the years ahead, Enterprise Products will continue to raise its dividend. Therefore, investors can initiate a position at a 6.0% dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.