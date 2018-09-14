Tesla's Brand Strength: Beyond The Smoke And Noise

The most interesting thing about all the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) news over the course of the past two months is not the news itself, but the fact that these stories have been elevated to the mainstream news cycle. When Elon Musk sends out a short tweet about taking Tesla private, or when a photograph circulates about his single, quasi-inhaling toke on a blunt supplied by Joe Rogan, these things are covered by every major news outlet. That speaks to Tesla's nearly incredible growth within the consuming public's mindshare.

Screen grab from YouTube: clearly Musk is NOT inhaling.

Not surprisingly, a fair number of critics, many of them having served long terms in opposition, seem to think Musk is (once again) losing his mojo - if not his mind - and that a collapse of the company is imminent. In response, a large number of fans remain followers, understanding that impulsive tweets and other rogue behavior is "just Elon being Elon." One crucial point, however, is that these debates used to be confined to the comments sections of publications such as Seeking Alpha. The heat generated in such forums was in actual fact a precursor to the present explosion of interest in all things related to Tesla, not to speak of SpaceX, the Gigafactories, SolarCity, Powerpacks, and The Boring Company. Interestingly enough, sites offering such discussions, ranging from fan-blogs such as Electrek to general stock-talk sites forums as Seeking Alpha, have seen explosions of participation in the past four years.

Let’s stay focused on the brand value

One of the top firms analyzing brand value is Interbrand. As of 2015, Tesla was nowhere near the Top 100, worldwide, and there was no reason it should have been. Sales of the Model S had barely reached 25,000, and Model X had only recently been introduced, with a whole lot of speculation about excessive ambition, capitalization issues, and what Musk would call "production hell."

In 2016, the worm had turned. Tesla sold nearly 29,000 Model S and 18,000 Model X, and actually turned a small, albeit temporary profit in Q3, which was used, all too predictably, to secure another round of funding.

Again, supporters saw the need for the funding in the development of the Model 3 as well as a host of other projects, whereas the naysayers saw more evidence of Tesla as a never-ending money-pit with excessively grandiose and unrealizable ambitions. No matter: Interbrand recognized Tesla's growth in mindshare by placing the company at exactly 100 in its Top 100 brands.

In 2017, Tesla's sales rose slightly to 27,000 Model S and 23,000 Model X, but this was also the year where most of the news was dominated by the introduction of the Model 3. The first sales were completed in July (30 in total) and rose to 1,060 by December, for a grand total of 1,772 on the year.

A lot of the coverage of Model 3 was focused on Musk's failures to meet his over-the-top estimations of production, but there was also a fair amount of positive coverage. Interbrand correspondingly moved Tesla up two places to #98 in its Top 100.

To put this into perspective, and to give an idea of how conservative Interbrand actually is, here's a list of the automotive plus technology brands it ranked higher than Tesla: #7 Toyota (NYSE:TM), #9 Mercedes, #13 BMW (OTC:BMWYY), #20 Honda (NYSE:HMC), #33 Ford (NYSE:F), #35 Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF), #38 Audi (OTC:AUDVF), #39 Nissan (OTC:NSANY), #40 Volkswagen (OTC:VLKAY) #48 Porsche (OTC:POAHF) #69 KIA (OTC:KIMTF), #73 Land Rover (NYSE:TTM), #87 Austin Mini, and #88 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Other forms of brand-ranking put Tesla into a higher position. In terms of pure brand value, Statista and other agencies typically use a formula that correlates with market cap. According to market cap for automotive companies, Tesla ranks #7 at $48B, although these numbers of course shift on a daily basis. In terms of "pure" brand value, Statista ranks Tesla at #8, with a value of $9.4B. Other agencies such as "RankingTheBrands" give Tesla a much higher position. RankingTheBrands places Tesla second only to Ford in its list of US-based brands, and #73 overall. This same site offers other types of ranking, with one of them focusing on the "50 most innovative brands" worldwide. This time, Tesla comes in at #6, way ahead of the next car company, Toyota, at #17.

But strong competition is coming, isn’t it?

One of the most popular arguments made against Tesla's prospects for success focus on the coming arrival of the big bad wolves at the top of the OEM scale - Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Daimler, BMW, etc. Surely, in this view, once the Big Boys begin moving their top guns into EV production, Tesla will begin to wither under the assault.

But another way of looking at this narrative is that the major OEMs are desperately playing catch-up. The urgency of their responses has been magnified by the fact that Model 3 sales have finally been rounding into shape, even if they're reaching Musk's milestones a year late. Imagine the amusement, the shock, the disbelief you might have experienced in telling a skeptic three years ago that Tesla would, as of August 2018, outsell all BMW passenger cars in the US.

Source: Tesla’s home page

There have been many similar headlines in the past few months focusing on Tesla's sales compared to other top brands. To be sure, there have been plenty of countervailing articles about all the ways in which the major OEMs will soon be eating Tesla's lunch. A study by PA Consulting, for example, argues that "European Brands Will Soon Overtake Tesla." Similar studies focus on all those areas in which Tesla is perceived to be weak: Supplier networks, financial capacity, and decades of automotive culture.

On the other hand, it is just as true that Tesla has a formidable headstart against the traditional OEMs. The issues are bigger than mere EV production numbers, as the future of personal transportation also is headed to autonomous driving, full connectivity, home supply of energy, and charging networks. Tesla is clearly the leader in all of these categories. These advantages don't receive enough airplay.

Tesla sales can also expect continued, massive support from the power of its brand, which in turn has the backing of a rabid fan base. When Musk takes a halfhearted toke on a blunt while musing on subjects such as the simulated universe, the base sees an engineering genius taking a short break. His detractors, however - the vast majority of whom have not listened to more than a couple of minutes of Joe Rogan's podcast - tend to characterize this event as a "meltdown."

The traditional OEMs have huge brand management issues to deal with in the coming five years. They'll need to figure out ways to wind down their ICE business while building their EV product line. They'll need to renegotiate their relationships with unions as well as their manufacturing relationships with countries which have supplied them with massive subsidies over the decades (though we tend to hear only about subsidies to green vehicles), and those negotiations will all become large parts of public perception of their brands. OEMs also will continue their dependence on dealerships and massive advertising campaigns, as compared to a brand which has become the leader in EVs without dependence on dealerships or ads. To give an example of the latter, OEMs spent $35 billion in the US alone on marketing, with General Motors leading the way with $3.2 billion in ad spend.

Interestingly, GM made a number of impressive moves, with the Volt and the Bolt, to rival Tesla's hegemony. But GM's focus is still clearly on its ICE inventory, and there's plenty of evidence to suggest that Volt/Bolt were manufactured primarily for compliance purposes. In fact, "a recent study commissioned by the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM) shows that six major automakers in the U.S. (General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, and FiatChrysler) are spending almost nothing to advertise their electric vehicles."

Is there any doubt that the serious, potential EV buyer has begun to associate that kind of foot dragging with all the top brands?

Conclusions

In short, there's been a lot more exhaust than fuel from OEMs about the rise of their EV divisions. As the study from NESCAUM shows, the OEMs have a long way to go to prove they're serious. Part of that seriousness will require a determined effort, including massive amounts of advertising, to shift customer identification of their brands from ICE to EV.

Tesla doesn't have that problem. Everything they do is oriented toward electrification, battery manufacture, energy generation (through SolarCity and Gigafactory 2), energy storage for both retail and industrial customers, charging stations, and autonomous driving, where Tesla's fleet recently reached a total of 9 billion electric miles. The company also is on track for sales of a mind-blowing 60,000 EVs in Q3. Customers associate all those good things with the brand. It will take a lot more than a half-hearted toke on a "cigaruana" or a handful of truly ill-advised tweets to blunt the average consumer's admiration for this logo:

Source: Tesla logo’ screenshot

Short sellers should seriously think about that: maybe they are greatly underestimating the value of Tesla’s brand in their bearish narratives.

Additional disclosure: I'd like to personally thank SA member "Yasch 22" for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.