Sesen: Positive Unfolding Clinical Development Ahead

By mid-2019, Sesen will report the final one-year data for VISTA. The company can also get acquired by AstraZeneca if the data for Vicinium/Imfinzi turns out strong.

The market inefficiency created a stellar opportunity for investors to build shares, as the stock has regained its trading momentum and is heading northbound.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is a highly promising yet volatile bioscience company. Despite the strong interim data for the Phase 3 (VISTA) trial that is investigating the lead molecule (Vicinium) as a potential treatment for bladder cancer, the stock ironically tumbled. The aforesaid event was most likely related to investors “selling the news,” an event that can illogically occur amid a fundamental improvement. It is this market inefficiency that occurs to a fundamentally strong stock that creates a stellar investment opportunity for opportunistic investors.

That said, there are positive ongoing developments powering the firm. The company recently posted a favorable Q2 2018 earnings report. The clinical investigations of Vicinium and its combinations with AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) flagship drug (Imfinzi) are advancing as expected. And, Sesen will post the final one-year data of Vicinium in mid-2019 (just nine short months from now).

We anticipated the said event to be a major clinical binary that can catapult the shares to a new high. Even with the volatility, a look at the long-term chart revealed that Sesen is still trading on an uptrend. Specifically, the stock procured $0.80 to currently exchanging hands at $2.05 for over 72% profits in the past 52 weeks.

Figure 1a: Sesen long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

An assessment of the short-term chart indicates that Sesen found a support at the $1.73 share price. With an increasing momentum, it is not far from the truth that the stock will continue to “zig and zag” in an overall uptrend in the immediate term. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental update on Sesen and reaffirm our bull thesis on this robust grower.

Figure 1b: Sesen short-term chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in the medical innovation hub (Cambridge MA), Sesen is focused on the development and commercialization of advanced medicines to treat various cancers. The crown jewel of the pipeline is Targeted Protein Therapeutic (“TPT”), which are similar to the validated antibody-conjugate drug. Per Figure 3, the lead molecule Vicinium is currently being studied in a Phase 3 (VISTA) trial as a potential treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (“BCG”) refractory high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”).

Notably, the company recently reported the strong interim data for Vicinium: there was a 42% complete response rate for the carcinoma in situ group at the 3-month interim analysis. More interesting is the combination of Vicinium and durvalumab (Imfinzi) from AstraZeneca, currently in its Phase 1 trial for the same indication.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Sesen Bio)

Q2 2018 Earnings Highlights

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Sesen posted $9.0M ($0.16 per share) net losses compared to the $7.3M ($0.30 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. This represents an 87% improvement in the bottom line. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience firm like Sesen to incur significant losses for years (as shown in Figure 3) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Sesen, adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

That aside, the research and development (“R&D”) expenses came in at $2.8M, which is quite comparable to the $2.9M. Additionally, the general and administrative expenses increased by $200K (from $2.2M to $2.4M). Regarding the balance sheet, there were $62.9M in cash and equivalents, thereby signifying a 298% improvement from the $15.8M. Based on the $9.0M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund business operations into 2020.

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we presented various catalysts in Table 1. The most important upcoming event is the anticipated completion of VISTA on March 2019. Thereafter, Sesen intends to present the one-year data within two months. If the outcomes are strong, it’s most likely that Sesen will witness a robust rally. Commenting on the latest developments, the new CEO (Dr. Thomas Cannell) enthused,

H1 2018 was full of successful milestones for Sesen Bio, and I am excited to have joined the company at such an important time in its evolution. The three-month data from the Phase 3 VISTA Trial demonstrate a strong complete response rate and favorable safety with Vicinium for high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and we look forward to assessing twelve-month efficacy data in less than a year’s time. Now, with Fast Track designation for Vicinium, we are focused on advancing our engagement with the FDA, kicking off critical manufacturing readiness activities, initiating pre-commercial efforts and preparing for our very first BLA submission for Vicinium for this highly deserving patient population. I am very confident in what the future holds for Sesen Bio and look forward to delivering on the important milestones we have ahead.

Latest corporate developments Clinical Published the interim data for VISTA (back on May 21, 2018). In June 2018, the National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) initiated patient dosing in Phase 1 trial of Vicinium/Imfinzi. (The NCI is under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement executed in June 2017). Other In August 2018, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to Vicinium for NMIBC treatment. In June 2018, Sesen Bio completed a public offering of its common stock, thus raising $46M in gross proceeds. Outlook Phase 3 (VISTA) trial is expected to complete in March 2019. The one-year data will be presented in mid-2019. Phase 1 trial of Vicinium/Imfinzi has the estimated primary completion and study completion dates on July 01, 2020, and July 01, 2021, respectively.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are correspondingly over 70% and 75% chances that Vicinium and Vicinium/Imfinzi will procure positive outcomes in Phase 3 and Phase 1 trials, thereby indicating the “strongly favorable” and “extremely favorable” clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis for Vicinium Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. With that being said, there are correspondingly 30% and 25% chances of a negative clinical binary for Vicinium and Vicinium/Imfinzi. There is also a small risk that investors can still “sell the news” on good data reporting. And even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Sesen Bio with the four out of five stars rating. And, we maintain the $6 price target (“PT”) to be reached within one to two years. Our PT is significantly higher than the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate of $3.5. Our main rationale is the high likelihood of the positive clinical outcome of Vicinium as well as its combination with Imfinzi. The potential Vicinium sales for NMIBC should be at least several hundred million dollars, which is much higher than the current $145M market cap.

Mid-2019 will be a critical time for Sesen, as the company to report the one-year VISTA results. And, we expect the stock to trade much higher toward next year. Thereafter, if the clinical outcomes of the Vicinium/Imfinzi combo turn out positive as we anticipated, Sesen can become a prime acquisition target by AstraZeneca.

