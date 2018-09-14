Bayer: Buy When Blood Is On The Street

Higher one-time expenses related to the acquisition of Monsanto causes net income in half year 2018 to decrease, but it is anticipated to rise.

On August 16, 2018, Bayer Group (OTCPK:BAYZF) completed its acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) - an expertise in modern agriculture. This acquisition gives rise to a global leader in agriculture by combining two companies' innovation capabilities, diverse portfolios and best R&D technology platforms. Besides, Bayer has just released its Q2 Report with improved operational performance, even without taking into account the synergy effect from Monsanto. Even though the net income for the first half year 2018 showed a slight decrease, this was mainly due to high one-time expenses associated with the acquisition. As the newly acquired business will make a positive contribution to revenue while expenses will return to normal level, we expect Bayer's bottom line to improve and its stock price to surge from next quarter on. Therefore, from our point of view, this is now good time to invest in Bayer's stock.

1. Introduction

1.1 About Bayer Group

Bayer AG is a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company. As of 2017, the Bayer Group has a total of 237 consolidated companies operating in 79 countries all over the world. There are three main divisions in its operation, which are: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science (including Animal Health business unit).

1.2 Products portfolio

Bayer has an extensive products portfolio that have been commercialized worldwide. Its main products include aspirin, antibiotics, anti-infective, cardiovascular, oncology, central nervous system drugs, over-the-counter medications, diagnostics, and animal health products, as well as crop protection products, plastics, and polyurethanes.

Besides, they continuously invest in research and development to bring about innovations. In the Pharmaceutical division, there are numerous products that are currently in phase III clinical trial or have been submitted for FDA approval:

1.3 Bayer's stock

Bayer's stock is currently traded at € 70.30 (11.09.2018), representing the lowest price for the last five years. The reason why its stock price is experiencing such a sharp decline is because of the recent lawsuit related to glyphosate - the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weed-killer. The court jury ordered Monsanto to pay $289 million punitive damage to the plaintiff, whom accused Monsanto's Roundup weed-killer of causing his cancer. However, Monsanto denied this allegation as there is no scientific evidence showing that the use of glyphosate leads to cancer in human. After fully acquired Monsanto, Bayer now intends to seek trial court review for this case. Though the debate over the safety of glyphosate has an unpleasant effect on Bayer's stock price, we believe this is just a temporary shock because of two reasons. Firstly, glyphosate is not the main source of revenue for Monsanto. Bayer can take the advantage from Monsanto's more important expertise and strength: seeds and genomics. Secondly, the combination of the two giants in agriculture will strengthen Bayer's innovation capabilities, diverse portfolios and R&D technology platforms. All of which will enhance the company's valuation and will improve the stock price steadily in the future. Moreover, the increase in dividend paid (from €2.60 to €2.80 per share in 2017) also shows improved operational performance and Bayer's confidence on its stock's future performance.

2. Key events

Bayer reduced its holdings of Covestro.

On May 4, 2018, Bayer sold 28.81 million shares of Covestro for the total proceeds of around €2.2 billion. With this sale, Bayer reduced its holdings to just 6.8% of Covestro shares, which will be used to repay an exchangeable bond that matures in 2020.

The acquisition of Monsanto marked the biggest acquisition in Bayer's history.

Bayer has become the sole owner of Monsanto since June 7, 2018. However, the full integration of this company has only been done on August 2018, when Bayer completed the divestment of certain Crop Science businesses to BASF. The proceeds from this sale (around €7.6 billion), along with the bridge financing of $43 billion, the sales of Covestro's share and the acquisition of a 3.6% interest in Bayer by the investment firm Temasek, are used to finance the $63 billion purchase price of Monsanto.

3. Operational performance highlights in Q2 2018

Total sales increased by 8.8% to €9,481M in the second quarter of 2018.

Pharmaceutical remained the division that generates highest revenue for Bayer. With a sales gain of 3.1% (Fx & portfolio adj.), Pharmaceutical contributed nearly 45% of total sale (€ 4,217M).

The second highest source of revenue was Crop Science, with sale climbed to €3,011M, representing a 21.4% increase compared to the same period year-prior. This noticeable rise was attributable to higher provisions for product returns in Brazil. Besides, the sale increase was also due to a portfolio effect of 25% (€543 million) from the acquisition of Monsanto. Animal Health business unit reported an increase of 7.6% (€453 million).

In the second quarter of 2018, total group sale did not increase significantly because the synergy effect from the acquisition was not taken into account. Until August 2018, Bayer and Monsanto remained not fully integrated, thus Monsanto's revenue was not reported for Bayer. The delay in acquisition due to regulatory challenges caused the German giant to lose on revenue from Monsanto's busy spring season, when farmers in the Northern Hemisphere plant their crops. As seasonality is one of the most important factors in agricultural business, the late acquisition resulted in lower-than-expected sales and earnings for Bayer in the second quarter of 2018. However, the sale in Crop Science is expected to boost since the end of this year.

Although EBITDA witnessed a slight decrease, EBITDA before special items went up by 3.9%, showing an improved operational performance. According to Bayer's Management report, special items comprise effects that "are non-recurring or do not regularly recur or attain similar magnitude". Therefore, looking at EBITDA before special items would provide a more accurate assessment of business operations and better comparability of data over time. Some major special items that held back earnings for this quarter were expenses associated with the purchase of Monsanto (around €126M) and negative currency effect (approximately €130M). Those special charges were also responsible for the decrease in EBIT. Nevertheless, a positive EBIT was still a good sign as the company was generating positive earnings and did not have to worry about raising additional fund to continue its operations.

Net income experienced a sharp decline of 34.7%. Even though sale accelerated in Q2 2018, expenses related to the purchase of Monsanto outpaced sale revenues. Moreover, the absence of earnings contributions from Covestro was also another major cause for this reduction. However, the expenses associated with the acquisition were realized as one-time costs and will return to normal level in the next quarter. On the other hand, sale revenue is expected to jump thanks to the synergy effect. All of which promise a higher net income for Bayer for the second half year 2018.

Core EPS from continuing operation increased by 1.3%, showing a positive sign for Bayer's shareholders.

4. Q2 2018 cash flow analysis

Except net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, all other sources of cash flow showed a positive result.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 17.8%, mainly because of lower additions to cash used in working capital.

Net cash provided by financing activities increased significantly from (€549M) to €35,746M, mainly from the issuance of bonds and from further net borrowings to finance the acquisition of Monsanto.

Net cash used in investing activities showed a significant surge of more than €36M, which were all used for the acquisition of Monsanto. Besides, there was €1,107M net cash inflow from the sale of Covestro share.

Overall, it results in total Cash and cash equivalents of €5,011M (approximately 80.7% higher than that in Q2 2017), which improves the company's liquidity position. Together with the positive EBIT, a significant increase in cash holdings showed a healthy financial fundamental and strong operational performance of the Bayer Group.

5. Market potential

The acquisition of Monsanto opens up huge market opportunities for Bayer by combining two giant's competitive advantage: Bayer's with strong expertise on innovative chemical and biological crop protection, and Monsanto with leading technology for seeds and traits. Bayer Group reported sales forecast for 2018 of more than €39 billion (+€4 billion compared with previous anticipation), of which more than €5 billion is expected to come from the acquired business. Along with better operational performance, Bayer aims to pay out at least the same level of dividend as in the previous year, reflecting an upward deviation from their dividend policy. Besides, the acquisition of Monsanto is expected to make a positive contribution to core EPS starting next year, with a double-digit percentage from 2021 onward.

Even though Monsanto is facing lawsuits against glyphosate - the active ingredient in its weed-killer product, the acquisition of this company is still a right move for Bayer to grow further in the future.

Bayer is intended to seek a trial court review for this case. There is no scientific evidence showing that glyphosate cause cancer for users. In contrast, there are more than 800 scientific studies and regulatory authorities all over the world confirming that glyphosate does not cause cancer and it is safe for use under instructions.

More importantly, glyphosate is not the product that generates the highest revenue for Monsanto. The company's operational performance is divided into two segments: seeds and genomics, and agricultural productivity. The former includes revenue from seeds sales and proceeds earned from licensing genetic traits, while the latter comprises glyphosate herbicide sales. Below are Monsanto's revenues from these two segments for the last three years:

In 2015

In 2016 and 2017

As shown clearly in the two tables, approximately 2/3 of Monsanto's revenue came from crops seeds and traits. Therefore, Bayer group will still benefit from this acquisition, as the majority of Monsanto's revenue comes from other sources rather than glyphosate. Thus, the synergy will still have a positive effect, even though the debate over glyphosate continues to go on.

6. Risks and opportunities

Being a multinational group, Bayer faces high interest and exchange rate risks. These risks are reflected in Bayer's report, with the figures after adjusted for Fx and portfolio are always different from those before adjustment. However, they use a wide range of derivatives to hedge against those risks, which, to some extent, decrease the magnitude and seriousness.

The lawsuits against glyphosate could last for years, resulting in high legal, court and lawyer costs. In the worst case scenario, if Bayer cannot prove that glyphosate does not cause cancer, the company may have to pay billions punitive damages for around 8000 cases, or it may even be forced to stop commercializing products. In this case, normally 1/3 of revenues from the acquired company could have lost, resulting in lower earnings. In contrast, if Bayer win the court, they will have potential to gain much higher revenue from glyphosate sales. Once it has been proven to be safe, there will be no more doubt and thus even more people will start to use it.

We use earnings multiple basis to calculate target price for Bayer's stock. As stated earlier, there are a lot of scientific studies and health authorities worldwide confirming that glyphosate does not cause cancer. Therefore, our first scenario is that Bayer will successfully reverse the California's jury verdict, resulting in $0 penalty.

However, in a worse case, Bayer may not be able to prove the safety of glyphosate. According to the 27 years of Pharmaceutical Industry record, total sum of penalty is $38.6 billion (412 settlements, average $94 million per case). Taking into account the difference in company size and number of cases related to Monsanto's glyphosate, we expect that Bayer will probably negotiate a penalty amount under $10 billion.

In the worst scenario (also the most unlikely one), and based on the comparison with other companies with approximately same popularity, market capitalization and operational scope (namely Volkswagen), we expect the amount of punitive damage to range up to $30 billion, or even to completely discontinue the operation of glyphosate-based products.

Each level of penalty would have different impact on Bayer's expense, sales revenues and operations, resulting in different earnings and target price:

Penalty Target Price 0 € 107.5 $10 billion € 96.6 $30 billion € 74.7 Discontinue Monsanto's operation of glyphosate € 69.3

Only in the most improbable scenario would the target price be lower than today's price. However, the decline in stock price would not be so severe that can threaten Bayer's survival. Therefore, we believe that Bayer's stock is worth buying today.

