Can China Drive 3M's Next Dividend Growth Leg?

We think 3M will continue its tremendous dividend growth track record in the near term, but it won't be easy as annual dividend obligations become increasingly large.

Management is looking to China as a material growth driver both in the near term and over the long haul despite trade uncertainty.

The company has a solid near-term organic growth outlook as it expects 3-4% organic local-currency sales growth in 2018, and we like its free cash flow conversion target of 90-100%.

3M has one of the most impressive dividend growth track records on the market today with 60 consecutive years of annual dividend growth as of 2018.

Image shown: The valuation breakdown of 3M on the basis of Valuentum's estimates. We value shares of 3M at $185 each.

There are simply not many companies on the market today that have been able to grow their dividends for each year for the past six decades. 3M (MMM) is on the short list of those that can claim such a feat, but what income investors should be more concerned about is the years ahead. Over the course of 60 years of annual dividend growth, 3M's annual dividend obligations have become increasingly formidable, but so too has its free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, now is not the time for the company to rest on its laurels.

Looking for the next leg of growth for such an established company is never an easy task, but 3M may be able to take advantage of one of the more attractive growth opportunities for a conglomerate such as itself as it works to expand its foothold in China. Management has yet to note any material impact of the recent trade uncertainty, a factor that is helped by its local presence and history of operating in the country.

Past investments in local manufacturing and R&D have made it a key partner of China OEMs and other businesses in the region. The company is not a material exporter out of China, but it does import materials to support its manufacturing there. Due in part to these characteristics, the company expects sales in the country to grow 10-15% in 2018. Sales to China/Hong Kong totaled $3.255 billion in 2017 or just over 10% of the company's total revenue.

Most investors are well aware of the middle class-driven growth expected from China, and 3M has broadened its portfolio in the country away from manufacturing and electronics and into the domestic growth potential of the nation. Though the company's presence in the country is not based on any one business, healthcare is a key example of the growth potential China holds for a company like 3M. As the economy continues to develop, higher value procedures will become increasingly more common, and such higher value procedures leverage greater value from 3M's healthcare solutions.

China will continue to play a material role in 3M's ambitious targets for the period 2016-2020, which include annual organic local-currency sales growth of 2-5%, annual earnings per share expansion of 8-11%, 20% return on invested capital, and 100% free cash flow conversion of net income. It expects to capture $500-700 million in annual savings and a $500 million working capital improvement by 2020.

3M At A Glance

• 3M is fundamentally a science-based company and holds over 100,000 patents. The company makes imaginative products, and it is a leader in many markets - from health care and highway safety to office products and abrasives and adhesives. 3M is perhaps among the most innovative firms in our coverage universe. Believe it or not, 3M started as a small mining venture in 1902.

• The innovative industrial giant has been scooping up assets to help it take advantage of the rapidly growing, regulatory-driven market of workplace safety. Its top priorities for growth include connected safety, automotive electrification, advanced wound care, and data centers, among others.

• 3M continues to be well-positioned for ongoing success, in our view. For the full-year 2018, the company is targeting earnings per share in the range of $10.20-10.45 (was initially $9.60-10.00) on organic local currency growth of 3-4% (total sales growth of 5-7%) and free cash flow conversion of 90-100%. We think the outlook is achievable.

Image shown: The breakdown of the derivation of 3M's Dividend Cushion ratio. More info on how we calculate the Dividend Cushion ratio here.

• 3M has accelerated its dividend growth in recent periods, and its 16% dividend hike in 2018 marked its 60th consecutive year of growth in the annual payout. The company has paid dividends without interruption for more than a century. Here is more of what we have to say about 3M's dividend health in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Since late 2013, 3M has taken its dividend growth to a more aggressive level, and it believes its ongoing business transformation will result in greater dividend growth potential. Management expects $500-$700 million in annual savings and a $500 million working capital improvement from 2016-2020, which should help free cash flow generation and ultimately the dividend. However, we fear income growth investors may be falling into the trap of thinking that the recent dividend growth rate is sustainable for 3M through the course of the economic cycle. Even for a strong free cash flow generator like 3M, this may be an insurmountable feat from recent levels. Beware of overly optimistic investor expectations, but we continue to expect growth in the payout. 2018 marks its 60th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. Potential Weaknesses The biggest risk for dividend growth investors interested in taking a stake in 3M has nothing to do with its dividend at all. We think there is more capital risk to shares, and any slip up in performance could send the company's equity tumbling to our fair value estimate, though poor share price performance thus far in 2018 has eroded a portion of that risk. Currency headwinds may pose challenges in the near term, and recent efforts to restructure the business speak to a company with some slack in its operations. Very few firms have the free cash flow profile of 3M but significantly increased annual cash dividend obligations continues to make annual growth in the payout that much more difficult to cover. A net debt load of ~$9.8 billion (including short-term debt) as of the end of 2017 doesn't help its dividend growth efforts.

Conclusion

All things considered, we like 3M's growth potential in China, and its organic growth outlook looks solid over the near term. The company is inevitably tied to the health of the global economy to a degree, which makes its six-decade long dividend growth track record all the more impressive. We think it is going to take a lot to derail this Dividend Aristocrat, but shares do not present much of a valuation opportunity, in our opinion.

That said, we expect 3M to continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future. Free cash flow generation at the company has averaged just over $5 billion per year over the past three years (2015-2017), well in excess of annual run rate cash dividend obligations of $2.8 billion, and the company's Dividend Cushion ratio is currently a healthy 1.6 thanks to expectations for robust free cash flow generation to continue. Shares yield nearly 2.6% as of this writing.

