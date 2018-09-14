Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Presents at Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Barclays 2018 Global Financial Services Conference Call September 14, 2018 7:30 AM ET

John Shrewsberry - CFO

Jason Goldberg - Barclays

Jason Goldberg

Great. If everyone can take their seats, we’re going to continue with the conference. I could not think of a better company kicking-off day three of the Global Financial Services Conference than Wells Fargo. Here’s a company with leadership positions really across many aspects of the U.S. financial services landscape in both the consumer, wholesale and high net worth segments. From the company, very pleased to have John Shrewsberry, the Chief Financial Officer with us today. So, let’s go over to John.

John Shrewsberry

Thanks, Jason. And thanks to whoever that was. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for your interest in Wells Fargo.

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future, and a number of factors, many beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Please refer to the appendix for information regarding our forward-looking statements and where you can find more information on our risk factors. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures can be found in our SEC filings available at wellsfargo.com.

We always begin our presentations with this slide, because it’s the foundation of everything that we do at Wells Fargo. Our consistent vision of satisfying our customers’ financial needs and helping them succeed financially is about building lifelong relationships, one customer at a time, and it is true today as it was 166 years ago.

The focus of my presentation today is to highlight some of the recent trends and drivers of future results. As a reminder, our second quarter results, last quarter included a net discrete income tax expensive $0.10 per share, and we had strong credit quality, liquidity and capital.

So, let’s start with loans.

Our total loans were $944 billion at the end of the second quarter, down $3 billion linked quarter, and $13.1 billion from a year prior. While most of the decline was driven by lower consumer loans, commercial loans were down $2.8 billion over the past year as growth in C&I loans was more than offset by declines in commercial real estate loans.

Within our C&I loan portfolio, while loan utilization has been relatively stable over the past year, we’ve seen growth in both commitments and loan balances. New business volumes and renewals were down modestly during the first half of ‘18 compared with the first half of ‘17 and loan payoffs started to increase in the first quarter of ‘16.

Commercial real estate loans declined $8.7 billion from a year prior, as new business volumes have declined as we’ve maintained our credit and loan structure discipline in the competitive environment. Also within this portfolio, loan payoffs began to increase in the third quarter of last year and have remained high.

We currently expect both C&I and CRE loan balances to be down from second quarter as we continue our disciplined approach to credit pricing and terms in a competitive lending environment. While we’ve noted the competitive pressures in commercial real estate for more than a year, we’re increasingly experiencing more term and price competition for C&I loans. And as you’d expect, we’ve remained disciplined in our underwriting and risk appetite. Also, loan demand has been impacted by strong capital markets and continued disintermediation from non-depository financial institutions with non-banks. And as we’ve experienced in other businesses, while reputational issues have not impacted relationships with existing customers, they may have slowed some new customer activity.

Speaking of loans to non-depository financial institutions. We touched on this topic at Investor Day, but I want to spend another moment on it today. We have $94.5 billion of these loans, up 7% from a year ago, which was one of the primary drivers of our growth in C&I loans. This has been an area of growth and focus for us, in part due to the disintermediation of the lending markets, which I just mentioned. Our customers include commercial and consumer finance companies, leasing companies, asset managers and REITs. There is a wide range of collateral, as shown on this slide.

We’ve been willing to grow our exposure to this sector, because these loans are credit enhanced, given our seniority level in each capital structure or each lending structure. We like the underlying collateral with the focus on assets we understand well and we underwrite the loans with an assumption that we’d be comfortable holding the collateral on our balance sheet if necessary at our advanced rate. We typically lend at advanced rates, that results in investment grade equivalent lending positions on our collateral pools. 70% of these loans are to customers of our asset-backed finance team and only 6% of loans outstanding are secured by consumer subprime collateral, primarily indirect auto financing.

Turning to consumer loans. Balances were down $10.3 billion from a year-ago, driven by a continued run-off into auto and junior lien mortgage portfolios and the sales of Pick-a-Pay PCI loans, partially offset by growth in non-conforming mortgage loans and credit card. We expect third quarter consumer loan balances to be down modestly from the second quarter. As we disclosed in our 10-Q, we expect to close on the sale of $2.5 billion of unpaid principal balance of Pick-a-Pay PCI loans in the third quarter. We also expect continued declines in auto loan balances. However, auto originations, which stabilized over the past three quarters, are expected to grow in the third quarter.

Junior lien mortgage loans are expected to continue to decline as pay-downs more than offset new originations. Partially offsetting these declines is continued growth in non-conforming residential first mortgage loans and increased momentum in our credit card business, driven by digital account openings and the launch of the newly enhanced Propel card in mid-July. New account openings are exceeding our initial expectations, and more than half of these new accounts are coming from digital channels.

Turning to revenue, which was down $682 million in the second quarter from a year ago. Net interest income grew 1% from a year prior, reflecting the benefit of earning assets, repricing in response to hire short-term rates. Non-interest income declined 8%, driven by lower mortgage banking income, the divestitures of our insurance services and shareowner services businesses, as well as reduced deposit service charges due to customer-friendly changes we made. These declines were partially offset by higher trust and investment fees. Let me highlight some more of these drivers in detail, starting with interest income.

As we’ve previously stated, we expect 2018 net interest income to be relatively stable compared with ‘17 as the positive impact of higher rates is offset by lower earning assets and higher funding costs. We currently expect third quarter net interest income and the margin to be in line with second quarter. While rising interest rates have been beneficial to net interest income, there have been structural changes in the balance sheet and market dynamics to consider. Since we are asset-sensitive, we continue to benefit from rising rates, but we don’t benefit as much when it happens in a flatter yield curve involved, which is what we’ve seen and expect to continue.

Also, it’s normal that during long stable periods of economic growth and favorable credit trends, investment and loan spreads tighten, which puts pressure on the margin. One of the most important factors in our ability to grow net interest income is deposit betas. And so far, betas have outperformed our expectations, but the initial lags in repricing are expected to ultimately catch-up to historical experience. The mix of loans outstanding and growth are also important considerations which we show on the next slide.

We’ve highlighted on this slide three categories of consumer loans, all of which have declining balances, intentionally declining balances and are higher yielding than our average loans. So, as these portfolios have been reduced, it’s put pressure on the margins, but it’s improved our overall credit quality of the loan portfolio, since these loans also have higher loss content. Let me explain the drivers of the balance declines in each of these portfolios. Our auto loans have been declining since 2016 as we intentionally reduced auto originations in some of the lower credit quality spectrums, because of our outlook for credit losses, as well as the restructuring we’ve done in that business.

As I highlighted earlier, after declining for five consecutive quarters, originations have stabilized the past three quarters and we expect them to grow in the third quarter. We currently expect portfolio balances to begin growing by mid-2019. Our Pick-a-Pay portfolio was one of our highest yielding loan categories, reflecting the purchase accounting mark we took as part of the Wachovia acquisition 10 years ago. We’ve expected this portfolio to run off over time. And given current market conditions, we’ve accelerated this run-off by selling some pools of PCI loans, including $2.5 billion expected in the third quarter.

Finally, our junior lien mortgage portfolio is declining as we have a relatively large legacy portfolio that continues to run off at a faster rate than new originations, which increased 15% in the second quarter from a year ago. In total, these portfolios have declined $47 billion from their peak. And on average, these loans yielded 5.72% in the second quarter, exceeding our average loan yield of 4.64% and our average total earning asset yield of 3.73%. So, this run-off has clearly impacted our NIM.

As you can see on the next slide, our sources of non-interest income are diverse, with the largest category, trust and investment fees increasing from market conditions and customer growth. However, total fee revenue has been under pressure from a combination of market forces, business divestitures, and customer-friendly changes in our deposit accounts. I’ll highlight these drivers in more detail. But first, I want to note that we currently expect non-interest income in the third quarter to include approximately $600 million of gains on the sale of $2.5 billion of Pick-a-Pay loans.

As you can see on the next slide, deposit service charges have declined, reflecting the customer-friendly initiatives we launched over the past year. In the second quarter of 2017, we introduced automatic zero balance alerts to online banking customers. And we now send an average of more than 30 million zero balance and customer specified balance alerts every month.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we introduced Overdraft Rewind, which is an industry-leading feature that’s helped over 1.3 million customers avoid overdraft charges. We’ve also enhanced our efforts to help customers minimize standard monthly service fees through activities such as direct deposit or debit card usage patterns.

In August of this year, we eliminated monthly service fees for team checking and everyday checking for young adults. While this latest change won’t have a material impact on our deposit service charges since the fees are minimal, it does help our younger customers, transition into financially stable adults and can encourage them to join and stay with Wells Fargo. These initiatives also align with our integrated consumer strategy by anticipating customer needs and proactively helping them with financial decisions.

Approximately 90% of our consumer checking customers do not pay a monthly fee, which is consistent with our goal of having more primary consumer checking customers. So, while these changes have impacted the fee line, it’s the right thing to do for our customers. And it also positions us to generate interchange from transactional activity and interest income from greater deposit balances.

It’s also important to note that 46% of deposit service charges in the second quarter were from wholesale customers and are related to treasury management fees they pay for services we provide to them. As market interest rates have risen over the past year, the earnings credit rate on noninterest bearing deposits has modestly reduced these fees for wholesale customers by $25 million from a year ago.

We would expect this trend to continue if interest rates continue to rise. As a reminder, treasury management fees apply to noninterest bearing deposit accounts. So, the reduction in fees is an alternative to our paying interest.

Deposit service charges are expected to decline into full-year 2018 compared with full-year 2017, reflecting things I just mentioned, customer-friendly changes we made last year and the higher earnings credit rate for commercial customers. However, we expect modest growth in the third quarter deposit service charges compared with the second quarter, driven by customer activity, which is expected to be partially offset by higher earnings credit rate for commercial customers.

Mortgage banking trends have also impacted noninterest income with industry originations down 17% in 2017. The current MBA forecast estimates an additional 6% decline in originations in 2018. Our origination volume has been in line with the industry, down 7% in the first half of 2018 and our lower production margin reflected increased competitive pressure and a higher percentage of the mix coming from the correspondent channel. We currently expect 2018 mortgage banking fee income to remain under pressure from lower originations in a rising rate environment and lower production margins due to overcapacity in the industry. As you may have seen, we’ve begun to take actions to address the overcapacity, but it’ll take time for the industry to adjust some lower origination volumes.

For the third quarter, we currently expect originations to be largely in line with the second quarter, reflecting seasonality in the purchase market. And while the competitive pressures have remained unchanged, our production margin should be up modestly on increased sales execution gains.

Turning to expenses. We’re making transformational change at Wells Fargo through streamlined processes, capabilities and structures, and increased productivity and governance that will drive efficiency improvements. It includes centralization and optimization in an area where we’ve already made a lot of progress in our efforts to create a simpler and more collaborative company by aligning like work, standardizing processes and capabilities and eliminating redundancy. We’re also making changes to how we’re running businesses to more efficiently serve customers, leverage digital, automation, implement workforce, location strategies and use our buying power to drive continuous improvement. The last category of expense saves is from governance and controls where we’re enhancing the enforcement of policies to drive down costs in the areas like travel, entertainment and consulting.

We shared at our Investor Day in May our expense expectations for ‘18 of $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion, and 2019 of $52 billion to $53 billion along with a simulation for 2020 expenses. Our company forecasting now expense through the end of 2020 and we currently expect expenses to be in the range of $50 billion to $51 billion for the full year 2020. All of these annual expense expectations include approximately $600 million with typical operating losses and exclude additional litigation remediation accruals or penalties. Our expenses in the first half of 2018 were $29 billion, which included $2.1 billion of operating losses. Operating losses in excess of typical annual operating losses of $600 million or $300 million for the first half of the year were $1.8 billion. Remaining expenses were $27.2 billion. We’re on track to achieve our expected range of $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion of expense for the full year, which excludes excess litigation and remediation accruals and penalties.

I do want to note that we currently expect to have additional remediation accruals in the third quarter, including approximately $200 million related to previously disclosed matters in our consumer businesses.

Our strong credit results continued in the second quarter with our loss rate declining to 26 basis points of average loans and historically low level. For the third consecutive quarter, all of our commercial and consumer real estate loan portfolios were in a net recovery position. Non-performing assets declined $305 million from the first quarter, the 9th consecutive quarter of declines. While we expect our strong credit performance to continue in the near term as we highlighted at Investor Day, we expect our through-the-cycle net charge-offs to be in the range of 60 to 70 basis points of average loans.

Our capital position is also strong with our common equity Tier 1 ratio fully phased in at 12%. We’ve returned $4 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and net share repurchases in the second quarter. Also, as we show on this slide, we’re above our required minimum TLAC levels. And therefore, based on current trends and forecasted RWA levels, we currently expect that our TLAC issuance will be less than $2 billion for the remainder of the year.

Our 2018 capital plan, which includes up to $24.5 billion of gross common stock repurchases, reflects our goal of reducing our CET-1 ratio to our internal target of approximately 10% over the next two to three years. In the past, our quarterly common stock repurchases have been relatively evenly distributed over the four-quarter period of the capital plan. However, given our high level of excess capital, our current plan is to use approximately 60% of the gross purchase --repurchase capacity during the second half of 2018, subject to market conditions and management discussion. As of September 12th, we’ve reduced our common shares outstanding by 127.4 million shares or 2.6% from June 30th, including a forward repurchase contract we entered into, in July that settled early.

We also announced that next week we’ll be redeeming the 8% preferred stock Series J, which is expected to reduce our third quarter diluted EPS by approximately $0.03 per share, as a result of eliminating the discount recorded on these shares at the time of the Wachovia acquisition.

Turning to our early and ROE and ROTCE targets. The two-year annual ROE target that we established in 2016 was 11% to 14%. And last year, we came in at the lower end of that range, reflecting both the higher efficiency ratio and continued elevated levels of capital. However, our ROE last year was still higher than any of our GSIB peers. As we highlighted at Investor Day, for the next two years, our annual target range for ROE is 12% to 15% and our annual target range for ROTCE is 14% to 17%.

There are many reasons why we have strong returns. And while we’re making fundamental changes to our organization to make us more customer-focused, better manage our risks and become more efficient and become better positioned for the future, it’s important to remember that we’re building a very strong foundation.

We have a diversified business model, which has enabled us to perform well through a variety of interest rate and economic cycles. We have industry-leading distribution in both physical and digital, and we serve more communities than any other bank in the U.S. We’ve been a long time leader in providing innovations for our customers, and our pace of innovation has meaningfully increased. We have a large customer base, serving one in three U.S. households. We have an outstanding team, and we’ve successfully hired external expertise. The entire team is dedicated and committed to serving our customers and making the communities we serve, better. We have a valuable, low-cost deposit franchise with $1.3 trillion in deposits. We offer a broad product set at scale including being the largest lender in the U.S. We have strong credit discipline, which has enabled us to perform well through numerous credit cycles and our charge-offs at historic lows. And these strengths combined have enabled us to deliver consistent returns and build the strong capital position, and we remain focused on returning more capital to shareholders. These competitive advantages have driven our success for decades and they’ll continue to drive our success over the near and long term.

As I mentioned on the prior slide, our pace of innovation has increased. This slide highlights the progress we’ve made so far this year on the five areas that we’re focused on as part of our digital transformation, including delivering personalized advice to all of our customers and doing it at scale. A great example of this is predictive banking, which we launched in the first quarter, and is a financial health tool that anticipates customers’ needs with personalized insights and guidance while providing actionable recommendations. Accelerating digital account acquisition is another focus, and we successfully launched a new digital application for merchant services last quarter.

In the first quarter, we launched our online mortgage application, which grew to 27% of all retail applications in August. We’re also piloting Greenhouse, which is our new mobile first experience that was built for new to banking customers and prospects. It’s a digital cash management experience and helps our customers allocate their money between bills in day-to-day spending. We’re focused on being best in class in digital payments and we’re piloting Control Tower, a digital experience aimed at providing our customers, visibility and control of their connections to payment accounts and pay with Wells Fargo, which brings customers’ payment options to a single place.

And as I highlighted earlier, our new Propel card is exceeding our initial expectations also with over 50% of new accounts coming through digital channels. We’re also focused on integrating our distribution and building platforms for innovation.

So, to conclude, there are many reasons why I’m optimistic about the future of Wells Fargo. First, while we have more work to do, we believe we’re making great progress in resolving issues that caused some of the near-term headwinds that we’re dealing with, and we’re making critical investments in improving risk management. Second, we’re evolving with our customers’ preferences, including an accelerated pace of innovation, which will enable us to not only better serve existing customers but grow our customer base. And third, our fundamental business model, which provides us with many competitive advantages, is still very much intact and will continue to be the driver of strong returns while we become more efficient.

Thank you. Now, I’ll take your questions with Jason.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

Thanks, John, a lot in there. Maybe some follow-ups on some of the numbers you gave. I guess, first off, throughout 2020 -- the 2018, 2019 expense numbers you talked to at Investor Day, the 2020 expense number of $50 billion to $51 billion, I know it was on one of the slides at Investor Day, but it was clear in that point of the simulation to kind of show how you can get ROE north of 17%. I guess, now it sounds like more like a target…

John Shrewsberry

So, difference between now and then is that we have a rolling nine-quarter forecasting process. And at our Investor Day, we were -- we had a great line of sight on 2020, but we’ve completed our bottoms up, top down forecasting processes. And that is our target.

Jason Goldberg

So, I guess also, I guess going back to that simulation side of Investor Day, it also had revenues in 2020 consistent with 2017 to get to that 17% ROE. I guess, is that your revenue expectation, or we shouldn’t read it like that?

John Shrewsberry

I wouldn’t read it quite like that, because it’s harder to forecast revenue that far out, because what happens with deposit grows, what happens with rates, what happens with a variety of things will feed into it. So, there is a range of outcomes that are possible. The purpose of describing it the way that we did, was to say, if you think about 2020 as being flat with ‘17, of course, as we get closer, if we feel much different about it, we’ll be more focused in our guidance. But, we’re not relying on extraordinary growth; we’re not relying on a big shift. You just have to -- you have to accept that 2020 would be in the range of ‘17, to drive the outcomes that we’re calculating.

Jason Goldberg

Okay. And then on the loan growth front, I think you did a good job in terms of fettering out some of the pieces in terms of kind of the near-term declines. I guess, when would you kind of expect loans to begin to grow again? Let’s assume the asset cap gets lifted early next year. I think, one of the things investors look at as loan growth and kind of some underlying loan growth has been good, with kind of math and some of the runoff stuff and some of the actions you’ve taken, but kind of as you kind of think about the 2019 budget season, how you’re approaching that?

John Shrewsberry

So, I’d go category by category. And really, what’s happening with loan growth has little or nothing to do with the existence of the asset cap. There’s tens of billions of dollars of headroom there. And we can talk about the asset cap separately. But, it’s unrelated to what’s happening in loan growth. Loan growth really reflects the category by category competitive dynamics of where we’re leaning forward and competing hard or where we’re little bit more cautious. And in first mortgage, I would say, we should outperform whatever the market is delivering. We’re very enthusiastic about it. Incidentally, we will be securitizing some of our jumbo loans, which has been dormant market for a long time, but just as a method of demonstrating liquidity and getting market pricing. So, that’s new; that will be new over the next year or so.

Credit card will be growing of a small base. It’s not going to move the $950 billion needle for Wells Fargo, but it will be a growing category for us, very intentionally. Auto, I mentioned. Originations are growing. And the total balance will begin to grow after a couple quarters of increased origination, plus or minus what might change in the auto business, but as we see it right now, we expect that to grow.

On the commercial side, commercial real estate wouldn’t surprise me at all, if it stayed stable or net shrink a little bit because there’s -- they are nonbanks doing super aggressive things, reflecting where we are in the cycle. And so, that will be a headwind. And C&I loans, there is a lot of different things. I expect this to perform at or about what the market is delivering. There are categories that are very aggressive. We might be leaning back a little bit. But there are others where we -- where the risk reward still makes a lot of sense, and we’ll be competing aggressively. I mentioned some of them.

Back on the consumer front. We will keep checking down these Pick-A-Pay loans until they run off, and we’ll keep checking down these legacy home equity loans until they run off. I think we’d like to be done with that before this cycle actually turns. Because those customers on average are slightly lower credit quality than the people -- the jumbo borrowers that we’re originating with today, the loss content is a little bit higher.

So, there is a lot of moving parts in loan growth. There is a lot of scenario analyses there. But, we certainly want to grow loans. We expect loans to grow next year. But, it will be a combination of those different drivers.

Jason Goldberg

Helpful. I’ll pause there with the two quick ARS questions, and then we’ll go up to the audience. First up, the same question we’ve asked or maybe not.

John Shrewsberry

I like that one.

Jason Goldberg

If get the first ARS question? Here we go. Do you own the stock? Overweight, market-weight, underweight, or no?

John Shrewsberry

I can’t vote. But, I own it, and we’re buying more.

Jason Goldberg

So, believe it or not, 49% was exactly the same number as last year and one of the higher ones of the companies that have presented so far. And then, quickly on the next question, there is kind of standard question, you don’t own the shares, kind of which line item maybe most focused on? Kind of same choices as yesterday.

So, loan growth, which is why I asked the question and the expenses, my other question. So, I hope that we are ahead of the game. Why don’t we pause there and we can open up to the audience for questions?

John Shrewsberry

You must have more.

Jason Goldberg

I have. I guess, you mentioned the asset cap I guess not being constrained, but I think talking to investors, it’s something they would like to see lifted. I think at Investor Day, you kind of, I guess, mentioned early next year. I guess any kind of updated thoughts on that?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. And incidentally, the fact that it’s not a business constraint because of the size of the balance sheet, doesn’t diminish -- I don’t intend to diminish the importance of having it lifted as a reflection of progress that we’re making and our relationship with the federal reserve. So, it is an all day, everyday transformation exercise for Mandy Norton, our new Chief Risk Officer, who joined us over the summer. And really, the whole method of risk management broadly and then very specifically programs and operational risk and compliance are being completely retooled back and forth. Fed is very constructive. I’d say, the first half of next year is really -- that’s the operative window. It is a -- it’s an iterative process. It’s a maturing process. So, it’s hard to say, no checklist for example that you complete and turn in and it’s done. There is a lot of subjectivity to it. But since the guidance that we gave still stands, still sounds right. And it’s a very constructive dialogue.

Jason Goldberg

Helpful. Audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you please talk about the recent article on the OCC and the auto remediation?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. So, there was an article in the last week that cited an interaction at the beginning of the summer that was one of these iterative back and forths with the regulator on solving a complex issue, a very subjective issue. I would say, that reflected a previous point in time. There’s a -- my own observation is it seems like that there’s much, a much closer meeting of the minds today and that actually feels also constructive and on path to resolution.

Jason Goldberg

Other questions? We can go to the next ARS question. You don’t own the shares of Wells or underweight, which of these factors that cause you to change your mind, no more negative headlines, like I alluded to, lifting of the asset cap, another large buyback, lower efficiency ratio, increased ROA, ROE or pickup in revenue growth?

So, no more negative headlines followed by revenue growth and then the asset cap. I know, John, it is a hard question to ask, but it is the most asked question I get about Wells Fargo is, when do the headline stop. And it does feel like you guys -- I mean, part of it is, looks like, you kind of lowered your materiality threshold. So, disclosing something that maybe you’re -- that the industry has evolved in and Wells is the only one that talks about it. So, you kind of get painted with that process [ph] and some of them obviously are company specific. I know you’ve kind of made a lot of progress in the last two years. But, I guess, any color you can give us.

John Shrewsberry

Yes. It’s hard to say. A lot of these negative headlines refer to things that have been previously really well aired and vetted. But it’s a very reliable ad seller, I think. And it’s a business model for some people. So, we need to make sure that we strive for operational excellence. We need to make sure that we don’t make big mistakes. We need to make sure that we’re super transparent, sometimes more transparent than others on common issues. But, I don’t know when it’s going to stop being reliable ad seller or business model for certain outlets or journalists. And I can’t do anything other than reiterate the company, the boards, the management teams, leadership broadly and the whole company’s pledge to try and get everything right all the time. And how the new cycle reflects that is completely out of control or out of my control.

Jason Goldberg

I guess, revenue growth being kind of the next most watched item. Did a good job I think talking about loan growth and hopefully seeing that inflect next year. On the fee income side, it looks like it kind of lapped some of the service charges, changes you’ve made, mortgage, you talked about the margin potentially improving. I guess, the other headwind within fee income has been business sales. And you’ve announced a bunch of those. But I guess when you kind of think about the fee income buckets, when do you kind of think that could being to turn and we can...

John Shrewsberry

Sure. Well, different line items, you can see the positive inflection and the upward slope in them. I mentioned that it’s likely that deposit service charges will be higher this quarter. So, it’ll be good to fully lap that. But, some of that, as I said, also reflects what we’re doing with our customers. And we’d rather that customers don’t pay a monthly fee, because it means that they’re doing more -- generating more interchange, generating more deposits with value. So, that’s a little bit harder one to just -- to want to project that positive slope into -- off to the horizon.

Trust and investment fees should reflect growth in assets under management or in transactional activity that we’re doing with customers, investment banking fees are in there, et cetera. So, those are as you know -- when the market’s up, you’re going to do better and when the market -- all things being equal, and the market is software, you’re going to do worse. We think we’re doing pretty well right now. But it’s -- we’re fighting for every piece of business like every other bank.

In terms of interchange, both the growth in the economy and transaction flows and our share, plus growth in our share around deposits and debit card and credit card, that has been helpful. Those are growing nicely and they reflect 6%, 7%, 8% growth in terms of payments year-over-year. All of those things are, I think are really representative of healthy activity. But, you do have some big categories in noninterest income, like mortgage, which is just a big cyclical business that it’s our emphasis to make it profitable, attractively profitable, wherever we are in the total size of the mortgage market, the balance between purchase and refinance, et cetera. But, it’s going to contribute to the noise in that aggregated non-interest income revenue line.

So, lots of signs of real traction with customers, growth in customer counts and customer activity, but the total overall will be bounced around by either more cyclical factors or other things that are going on.

Jason Goldberg

Helpful. Questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. You said there’s no checklist with the Federal Reserve but there was that September 30th deadline for the independent review. Give us any update on where you are with that?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. So, the work product that is happening right now and being turned in actually this week is one piece of two pieces that are going in September and October. The review of that will come subsequently. So, I don’t think the dates that were in the original order are as operative any longer. What’s happening now reflects our Investor Day update that it would be first half of 2019 before there are done with their work.

Jason Goldberg

I guess, maybe we’ll go to the next ARS question, given there’s some interest in the asset cap. Maybe we’ll ask the audience when do you think the asset cap to be lifted.

I guess, they’ve been listening, although very few people think first quarter. Questions for John?

I guess, you obviously announced the big buyback which you accelerated, but even you kind of roll through that kind of come to the end of this CCAR cycle, you’re still -- it looks like above your capital target. I guess, how do you kind of approach CCAR 2019 with the kind of a similar approach to 2018?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. So, the plan that we have in place is the plan that gets us to 10ish percent over 2 to 3 years. So, the 4 quarters worth of action that’s the subject of this capital plan wouldn’t have ever gotten us to 10. That would be a very, a much more aggressive curve. I think, the way we’ll approach it in the coming year will reflect the earnings model, which I assume is going to look stable as it always has, reflect RWA growth, which isn’t accelerating. And so, there is probably an opportunity to not build in a lot of the expectation of retaining capital for ongoing RWA growth. And of course, if we had it, we could always retain capital then. But, we also have to figure out what the future is of stress capital buffer which is in play right now, which I think the most people assume will -- for many CCAR banks will increase their baseline capital target. I think, we’ve mentioned at Investor Day that there is a possibility that that causes us to rethink our 10% up a little bit. We don’t exactly know yet, because the final rule isn’t -- hasn’t been published. And then of course, we’re not sure if it’s going to apply to CCAR ‘19 or CCAR ‘20 and if it’s ‘20, how should we account for that in ‘19? We also have CECL coming up in the first quarter of 2020. And we’re and the industry doesn’t yet know exactly how that’s going to be dealt with in the stress. Arguably, that’s what CCAR is. It’s a sort of frontend loading of the loss content in all of the portfolios and loans. But, those things are going to have to be accounted for, either just by us or industry guidance that are working with other banks to make sure. But, in general, all things being equal, we’re on this path to -- roughly 10%. And we would take the same measures next year that we did this past year, we get there with the caveat of those things that I mentioned.

Jason Goldberg

Helpful. So, 30 seconds on the clock. Any last questions? We’ll go to the one last ARS question, given that we have 30 seconds. When do the audience expect Wells to get back to the 55% to 59% efficiency ratio?

First half of ‘20. What does your model say?

John Shrewsberry

I don’t think that’s unreasonable. We’re talking about it being -- as a result of getting to $50 billion to $51 billion in 2020. So, I don’t have it in my head in the quarter, but that distribution doesn’t look unreasonable to me.

Jason Goldberg

On that note, please join me in thanking John for his time today.

John Shrewsberry

Thanks Jason. Thank you.

Jason Goldberg

