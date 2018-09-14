Devon Energy Is Capturing Efficiencies And Going To 75% Regional Sand Usage

Devon continues to defy the odds and is raising guidance, even in the face of widening differentials being faced by E&Ps industry wide.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is raising production growth estimates, even in an environment where a lack of takeaway capacity is straining differentials for most E&P players. DVN also has secured most of their Delaware volumes with firm transport agreements, is seeking to increase lateral lengths wherever possible, and is increasing efficiencies further through improved zipper fracking techniques and regional sand usage. On top of this, the company also is increasing its buyback program and reducing debt through divestitures. So, as a result of these positive developments, DVN should have significant upside opportunity for years to come.

Upping Production Growth Outlook On Improved Efficiencies

Since Devon is in all-out manufacturing mode, like most E&Ps, more efficiencies and costs savings are able to be gained as activity scales up. This is causing DVN to raise their growth forecasts from 14% to 16%, while staying at the original capital guidance given previously this year.

Drilling Side

Multi-zone development is occurring in Devon's Permian and STACK plays, and this is allowing for longer laterals to be drilled on much larger pads. In fact, the company is seeking to lengthen laterals to 10,000 feet from 5,000 feet, wherever possible now, in order to lower drilling costs and boost production.

Longer laterals definitely become a recurring theme for E&Ps throughout North America. So, obviously Whiting Petroleum's (WLL) report of going to shorter laterals is a major anomaly.

Completion Side

In addition to gaining increased drilling efficiencies, DVN is squeezing out more growth from their completions strategies, namely through zipper fracs and increased regional sand usage. We already commented numerous times on how zipper fracs are driving efficiencies, since two wells can be fracked for the price of one, essentially.

However, DVN has introduced a new wrinkle to their zipper fracking strategy. Where one completion crew would be used for every two rigs in the past, now DVN has found a way to use one crew for every four rigs. This eliminates the problems of having idled equipment, boosts production, and saves on costs dramatically.

This development of using less crews per rig should not bode well for pressure pumpers, as far as new jobs are considered, since now only one crew will be needed for every four rigs, vs. two. However, if zipper fracs already were driving efficiencies for pressure pumpers, since twice as many stage counts are needed, then efficiencies from here should almost double, if stage counts double again. But, for many reasons discussed in previous articles, E&Ps like Devon should continue to thrive on these trends, while pressure pumpers competing for jobs may suffer.

In addition to saving on costs through zipper fracking innovations, Devon has de-bundled their services. This means that they supply their own diesel and, more importantly, their own sand, which is going to 75% regional (brown) by the end of the year. This is going to reduce transportation costs for Devon as well as help soak up some of the additional regional sand supply in Texas, which is a welcome sign for frac sand players like Hi-Crush (HCLP) and U.S. Silica (SLCA).

As long as their Northern White sand doesn’t get displaced, which it shouldn’t since NW sand volumes are being rerouted to other basins outside of the Permian that don’t have enough regional sand supply of their own, then frac sand players should benefit greatly from their complementary mix of brown and white sand.

Financials Strong

A more thorough analysis of Devon’s finances was conducted last quarter, which concluded that their financial position was strong. This quarter, DVN reported revenues of $2.25 billion, and net a loss of $425 million, which were mainly due to one time factors, such as foreign investors exchange from Canadian markets, but EBITDA reached $1 billion.

The real highlight of the quarter was the $4 billion share repurchase program, which is the highest in the industry when taken as a percentage of market cap, and the fact that they have already bought back $1 billion, and are in the process of completing their second billion. This is encouraging to see, since some companies announce buybacks but never get to execute on the repurchases.

Debt also fell by $1 billion, the company plans to increase the dividend, and they are executing on their $5 billion divestiture program by recently selling their controlling interest in their midstream subsidiary, Enlink. So, needless to say, Devon’s financial position continues to improve.

Risks

Besides the obvious in inflation, (which is in seen mainly in employee headcounts, fracking fleets, and the 25% jump in steel prices for tubulars from tariffs), and softer demand for petroleum products (which would be caused by a slowing economy), the biggest risk E&Ps face are widening differentials from lack of takeaway capacity, which can weigh in margins significantly.

The lack of takeaway capacity also can slow completions, which is what some E&Ps are reporting, except Devon. Since Devon has a vast majority of its volumes contracted under firm transport agreements that will be sent to the Gulf Coast through the Longhorn pipeline in the Delaware, and Marketlink in the STACK, the company can complete wells at will.

Conclusion

Devon is gaining momentum and continuing its strong recovery out of one of the worst downturns in oil and gas history. The company was achieving efficiencies and excellent production growth last quarter, and is building on that momentum, upping production guidance for 2018.

They are less worried about widening differentials than others, and are capturing further efficiencies through more innovations in drilling, zipper fracs, and debundling. DVN even added another $1 billion to their share buyback program this quarter and is lowering its debt significantly. As a result, Devon remains undervalued, and shares should see considerable appreciation from current levels.

