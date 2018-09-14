Will Disappointing Model 3 Production Numbers Cause Moody's To Downgrade Tesla's Bonds?

Moody’s downgraded Tesla on March 27 when it was assumed that the company would hit 5,000 per week sooner, and stay there (or go up from there). Now what?

5,000 per week was therefore supposed to be the floor, no longer the goal. What will Moody’s say now?

You may recall that the company reported with great fanfare on July 2 that it started the quarter with 5,031 weekly Model 3 production.

However, that also represents only 563 per day, quarter to date. In turn, that’s 3,939 units per week.

At 11:33 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday September 14, Tesla’s (TSLA) favorite outlet for production volume leaks - Electrek - published an update on where the company stands with the quarter-to-date production of Model 3 and the total number of cars: Tesla production picks up in the past few days as end of record quarter approaches. This was further verified at discussed by Seeking Alpha’s news desk: Tesla on track to hit Model 3 production guidance - Electrek.

While the news in the Electrek article were presented to sound positive, it actually represents a huge shortfall both when compared to the company’s own Model 3 production guidance, as well as the expectations back when Moody’s downgraded the company’s bonds on March 27. Let’s see what we’ve got.

According to Elerctrek’s sources at Tesla, the company produced 42,200 Model 3 units until today. Let’s see what means per day and per week. July had 31 days, August had 31 and let’s say this is for the first 13 days of September. That’s 75 days in total, quarter-to-date.

42,200 divided by 75 days is 563 cars per day. Multiply by seven days and we are at 3,939 units per week. That’s the Model 3 production, quarter to date, based on the Electrek numbers.

It was with great fanfare that Tesla announced on July 2 that it had produced 5,031 Model 3 units per week at the end of June: Tesla Q2 2018 Vehicle Production and Deliveries | Tesla, Inc. So, that 5,000 line was supposed to be the new floor - and also make Moody’s happy.

You may recall that when Moody’s downgraded its rating on March 27, the company was going to get to 5,000 per week - not just for a temporary single week. Or two. Or three. It was supposed to be the new floor.

Despite moving mountains, with horrible service quality to boot - see this LA Times story from today: As Tesla struggles to exit "production hell," buyers complain of delivery limbo -- Tesla has been unable to average even at the 4,000 per week level for 3Q to date. Can this change? Of course it can. But we have heard that before.

You may recall that Tesla promised 5,000 Model 3 units per week already in 4Q 2017, based on what it said in July 2017. That got delayed by one quarter, then two quarters, and now over three quarters.

The initial Tesla Model 3 guidance was for an even higher amount. In the Q1 conference call on May 2016 Tesla said 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 units for 2017 and 500,000 (including 100,000 Model S+X) for 2018. Obviously none of those happened or will be happening.

Granted, what matters even more than production are sales. And what matters more than sales are profits. And what matters even more than profits, are cash flow that can repay the debt on time. We’ll get into those another time.

There are 17 days left in the quarter, so at the quarter-to-date rate of 563 units, that would mean another 9,571 units produced. Add that to 42,200 and the number would be 51,771. That’s essentially in the middle of the 50,000 to 55,000 guidance range - in turn well below the 5,000 per week. It doesn’t even break the 4,000 per week, for the quarter.

So here is the big question - before we get into actual sales and profitability: What will Moody’s do? The ball is in their court now. At the time of Moody’s last ratings change on March 27, Tesla was going to hit 5,000 per week soon. It only did that - allegedly - for a single week. But the average since then is 3,939 units per week, despite being given an extra quarter to complete the exam.

Moody’s, please let us know your thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.