General Dynamics' Recent Acquisition, Dividend History, And Valuation Make The Stock A Compelling Buy

I continue to be a big fan of the aerospace and defense sector. Spending by governments around the world continues at high rates. This makes for a very bullish environment for aerospace and defense contractors. While Lockheed Martin (LMT) remains one of my favorite companies in the space, I also think that Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN) have attractive valuations. It is General Dynamics (GD), however, that I feel has the most upside potential of all of the major companies in this sector.

Source: YCharts

Over the last five years, the return for the Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) has almost doubled that of the S&P 500. General Dynamics, while easily topping the gains made by the broader market, has underperformed its own sector index. Year to date, General Dynamics is actually down 3.6%. Could that be about to change?

Company Background

General Dynamics was founded in 1952. The company had sales of $31 billion last year and has a current market cap of slightly more than $58 billion. General Dynamics is made up of five segments, including Aerospace, which manufactures the Gulfstream business jet, Combat Systems, which produces wheeled combat vehicles and tanks along with munitions, Marine, which produces ships, Mission Systems, which supplies surveillance and reconnaissance technology, and Information Technology, formerly known as Information Systems and Technology, which provides information technology services. General Dynamics is the fourth largest aerospace and defense firm.

On April 3rd, 2018, General Dynamics closed on its $9.7 billion purchase of CSRA. Included in this total is $2.8 billion of CSRA debt. CSRA is a leading provider of cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions and has extensive contracts with the U.S. federal government. CSRA, with nearly $5 billion sales, will be the largest part of General Dynamics' IT division. IT is now the largest contributor to revenue for the company.

Second Quarter Earnings Results

General Dynamics reported second quarter earnings results on July 25th. The company earned $2.82 per share, improving 15.1% from the second quarter of last year. General Dynamics grew revenues 19.7% to $9.2 billion. Organic growth was responsible for 3% of this growth, with the remainder coming from the company's acquisition of CSRA.

Source: General Dynamic's Second Quarter Earnings Release

Aerospace revenues dipped year over year, but revenue did grow from the first quarter of 2018. General Dynamics' has a fleet of more than 2,000 Gulfstream jets, which offers the opportunity for reoccurring services for updates and repairs to the aircraft. This is a large reason why Aerospace has 20%+ margins. General Dynamics' G500 jet should be rolled out by the end of the year.

Combat Systems grew sales 8.5%. This follows 9% growth for this segment during the second quarter of 2017. General Dynamics was awarded a $440 million contract to upgrade the Abrams tank brigades and a $260 million contract to upgrade electronics, power and communication systems on the Stryker vehicle.

The Marine division saw a 4.3% sales increase. General Dynamics expects to be awarded a contract later this year to begin production of the Virginia-class Block V nuclear submarines. These subs will have the ability to triple their target capacity. The company is expected to begin production on the first two subs sometime next year.

Finally, the company has split the Information Systems & Technology segment into Mission Systems and Information Technology. Mission Systems saw sales grow 4.9% year to date. Information Technology, which houses the CSRA acquisition, grew 132.1%. The vast majority of this sales growth came from CSRA. Excluding the acquisition, IT grew 9.1% year over year. Due to the transaction costs, margins for this division dipped almost 200 basis points. Acquisition costs related to CSRA impacted EPS results by $0.20. Management expects that CSRA will be accretive to earnings per share by the second half of the year.

Accounting for earnings results, General Dynamics increased the midpoint of expected earnings per share for 2018 to $11.03, up from $10.90 previously.

A More Diversified Company

General Dynamics' stock has actually declined by 7.4% since the all-cash acquisition of CSRA was announced on February 12th. Perhaps, the market feels that General Dynamics paid too much, given that a competing offer made the company raise its bid. General Dynamics has a net debt position of nearly $11 billion, something investors could see as an issue. The amount of debt the company took on to fund the CSRA acquisition has caused General Dynamics to limit their stock repurchases to just enough to maintain a steady share count for the year. Given all this, perhaps investors are gun shy about the stock.

That would be a mistake. The dividend is well covered (see below), and increases are likely to continue. The reason I like the stock is that General Dynamics is now a more diversified aerospace and defense contractor than most of its peers. Yes, the company relies on the military for a large portion of sales, but the rest of sales comes from separate government agencies or the private sector. CSRA doubled the company's IT business and made General Dynamics the largest provider of IT services to the federal government. This acquisition should add $5 billion to sales going forward. General Dynamics' Gulfstream jets also contributed almost a quarter of earnings and isn't dependent on the military or government agencies for sales.

In addition, General Dynamics has an impressive backlog.

Source: General Dynamics' Second Quarter Earnings Release (in Million)

General Dynamics has a funded backlog of $55.4 billion, a 7.1% increase from the same time period last year. Adding CRSA alone almost doubled the IT backlog. This sizable backlog should help General Dynamics grow sales and earnings for years to come. Which in turn will help grow dividends.

General Dynamics' Divided Growth History

I like industrial companies that have increased their dividend by at least 10% over the last ten and five-year time periods. Industrial companies are often tied closely with the health of the economy. To me, strong dividend growth rates show that the company is bullish about their future earnings.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend for the past twenty-seven years. This is the longest dividend growth streak of all the aerospace and defense companies and one of the longer streaks found in the industrial sector. The length of the streak is impressive, so is the consistency with which the dividend has increased.

Source: YCharts

Over the last 3, 5, and 10-year periods of time, General Dynamics has increased its dividend at an average rate of 10.7%, 10.4%, 11.5%, respectively. The company last raised its dividend 10.7% on March 7th.

Even after a decade of double-digit dividend growth, General Dynamics has a very low payout ratio. The company should pay out $3.72 per share in dividends in 2018. Based off expected EPS of $11.03, the payout ratio is 33.8%. This is in line with the company's decade-long average payout ratio of 28.9%. This leaves plenty of room for the company to continue to raise its dividend by 10%+ per year.

General Dynamics yields 1.9% currently, slightly above the yield of the S&P 500 (1.77%), but below that of the 10-Year Treasury Bond (2.97%). This yield may not entice those who need income, but I am drawn to the company's very consistent dividend growth.

My Valuation for General Dynamics

If you're not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares currently are. I then take the average of these values to determine if the stock is presently over or undervalued.

For companies that have increased their dividend by at least a decade, which General Dynamics has, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value, because I can be fairly confident that the dividend is likely to continue due to the company navigating the last recession while increasing its dividend.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend CAGR 1.90% 27 10.4% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $248 $188.62 $220 Current P/E F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg P/E Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 17.8 15.9 $193.71 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $190.10 1 / A++ Under $219

My first stop is Value Line to see how they rate General Dynamics' safety and financial strength. Value Line awards the company a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength, the highest marks given for either category. These scores help to reassure me that General Dynamics is on solid financial footing.

Based off of Tuesday's closing price of $196.06 and the midpoint for expected earnings per share, General Dynamics' stock trades with a price to earnings multiple of 17.8. This is a 10.6% premium to the stock's five-year average P/E of 15.9. I should note that the current P/E is well below that of the S&P 500's P/E of 25. CFRA forecasts a one-year price target of $248, offering upside potential of 26.5%. CFRA's fair value is $188.62, which means shares are overvalued by 3.8%. Morningstar lists fair value at $220, which would mean shares are trading at a 12.2% discount to fair value. Value Engine sees a one-year price target of $193.71 and fair value being $190.10, which would make shares 1.2% and 3% overvalued, respectively.

When I take the average of these values, I find that shares of General Dynamics are 6.13% undervalued, with fair value at $208. Due to the company's impressive dividend growth streaks, I am willing to pay 5% above what I think is fair value. Any price under $219 qualifies General Dynamics for purchase.

Conclusion

Aerospace and defense names have been on quite the roll the last few years. While outperforming the market by a wide margin, General Dynamics has underperformed its own sector ETF slightly. Shares are actually down 3.6% for the year and only up 13.6% since the start of 2017. This is likely due to the company's nearly $10 billion purchase of CSRA. Still, I think this could be an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a discount to their fair value. CSRA helps to diversify the business. I like that the company receives a large percentage of its business from non-military customers. The portion of General Dynamics that does revolve around defense has also performed quite well.

Factor in a stellar dividend growth history and my valuation system says the stock is undervalued. I rate shares of General Dynamics as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.