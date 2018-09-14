Hyundai Launches An SUV On 3 Continents, From 3 Factories

I drove the 2019 Santa Fe for a day and concluded that this is a far more luxurious SUV than its price suggests, but it's also reflected in not-so-frugal fuel economy.

This market-leading price/performance formula is enabled by Hyundai’s global manufacturing strategy, which is the total opposite of what Tesla is doing.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe includes more tech and safety features than any other car, and the price is lower than anything in its class.

This means Hyundai can sell this SUV at low cost, with little tariff/trade risk, at a very inexpensive price, with more standard equipment.

Investors continue to wonder why Tesla (TSLA) is unable to make money selling a car that gets tax credits, ZEV credits and other incentives in different geographies worldwide, such as the outlier example of Norway. Let’s stop for a moment and ponder the fact that Tesla makes 100% of its cars in a single factory located in Silicon Valley, California - one of the most notoriously high-cost neighborhoods in the entire world - and then ships the cars worldwide from there.

Tesla doesn’t have a single other car factory even under construction at this point. Therefore, Tesla’s fundamental manufacturing footprint will not change for at least another two years, compounding this handicap against the competition.

Let’s contrast this with Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and its summer 2018 launch of the all-new 2019 Santa Fe SUV. The comparison will show the complete opposite of Tesla, in terms of how to launch a new car.

For the nitpickers, let’s first define what this new SUV is. Until now, there was a Santa Fe Sport and a Santa Fe. The non-sport version was longer and had a third row of seats.

Going forward, the there will be a Santa Fe and a Santa Fe XL. The replacement for the XL comes approximately a year from now, and will be larger than its predecessor in order to separate itself from the non-XL, as well as to better compete against larger SUVs such as the Chevrolet (GM) Traverse and Volkswagen (VLKAY) Atlas.

At least in the U.S., Hyundai does not break down the sales between the Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Sport (as their names were until now). For the first eight months of 2018, combined U.S. sales of the two Santa Fe models were 78,807 units, down little over 6% from a year prior. Given the generational shift in 2018 (for the all-new 2019 model year), that slight sales decline would be par for the course. Let’s hope Hyundai starts to break out the XL from the regular Santa Fe version in its sales reports going forward.

The U.S. sales volumes of the Santa Fe should be running at or just over 10,000 per month, in a normalized scenario. I don’t know the European and Asian sales volumes.

Speaking of Europe and Asia, let’s turn to the manufacturing side. Where is Hyundai going to make the Santa Fe SUV?

Turns out, that when Hyundai launches the Santa Fe SUV, it goes big from a manufacturing standpoint. Forget one factory. Forget two factories. The answer is three factories, on three different continents, in short order.

Here is how Hyundai does it:

After a multi-year development and test cycle, start manufacturing the Santa Fe in South Korea in June 2018. These cars are mostly sold in Asia, including Australia and New Zealand. Fire up manufacturing of the Santa Fe in Alabama, USA, pretty much at the same time. In this factory of some 400,000 annual unit capacity, the Santa Fe is made side-by-side with the Sonata and Elantra sedans (midsize and compact). Finally, start manufacturing the Santa Fe in the Czech Republic, mostly for European consumption.

This manufacturing ramp-up is happening within only a few short months of each other. It's a way to quickly and inexpensively supply all major geographies around the world, while minimizing the amount of long transport on boats. It also minimizes any impact from trade and tariff disruption, which is a key risk impacting the bottom line if you get caught having a model made in too few single-geography factories.

That is why Hyundai is able to pack so much feature content in the Santa Fe, while still making a profit and not benefiting from a laundry list of subsidies and incentives, such as Tesla and other electric cars. And Hyundai isn’t not doing it by promising a $36,000 car while delivering only the $50,000-plus version either.

Rather, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe starts at $26,485. Fully loaded with every upgrade and goodie, it’s $39,785. One contributing reason to the low price also is found in being able to build the car with as little materials baggage as necessary. The Santa Fe’s weight starts at 3,591 lbs, which is a lot less than the porky Tesla Model 3 sedan, whose weight is specified between 3,552 and 4,072 lbs depending on battery size and rear/all wheel drive. Keep in mind that the Tesla Model 3 is a tiny little sedan in comparison with the spacious SUV that’s the off-road worthy Hyundai Santa Fe.

To get to that low price range, Hyundai didn’t skimp on the features either. It’s got Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and AM radio - all of which is missing on the Tesla. The list of advanced driver safety features is so long that I’m just going to link to the full list: here.

Worth pointing out are two true firsts:

A sensor in the ceiling that can detect a person or a pet left behind in the rear seat. If this happens, a battery of notifications will hit the car itself, the key, and your phone. Only one step away from adding smoke signals. This is all to accurately prevent anyone from being left in the car on a hot day.

If the sensors on the outside of the car detect someone is about to pass a parked Santa Fe, the car will prevent the doors from opening if there is danger you may hit the passing vehicle (could also be a bicycle or motorcycle, not only a car).

The interior of the 2019 Santa Fe is mostly standard Hyundai/Kia, which is to say ergonomically flawless and with a reasonably pleasant design right near the top of its class. There is one design feature that stands out, and that’s the headliner and pillar textile - at least on the beige interior. This textile is not the usual automotive kind, but rather similar to fine (European) furniture. I drive 100 new cars every year, and I haven’t seen anything like it to date. It alone lifts the car to a whole new level.

The steering wheel and transmission selector are both nicer than the usual budget ones. Audi usually makes the nicest ones in those two categories, and while Kia doesn’t quite match Audi, it gets very close for a car that costs considerably less.

The engine was a major surprise, and I’m referring to the turbo version - not the base engine. This was incredibly silent and smooth. It might as well have been an electric car, for the torque was linear and simply so far away from my ears that I wondered if it was on, regardless of circumstance.

All that smoothness and power come at a price: Fuel economy was sub-par at 25 MPG highway and 20 MPG city. Those are numbers similar to the larger, more luxurious, more powerful - and far more expensive - Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7 SUVs. The base engine is rated at 22 MPG city and 29 MPG highway, but I did not drive that one.

But forget the Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7 for a minute. The Hyundai Santa Fe competes in the same size-class as the Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5 - except they are still a lot more expensive. But are they any better?

Let me say this: When I drove the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, I didn’t feel like I was missing anything - except better fuel economy. I have driven both the Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5, and they are indeed lovely - the two best in their class. But is this Hyundai Santa Fe really any less? My initial take on the matter, after half a day of driving the Hyundai, is “no.”

I give the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe my highest recommendation, with one exception: The fuel economy. This feels like - and indeed is - a much more luxurious SUV than its $26,485 to $39,785 price tag, before dealer discounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Hyundai hosted a product intro event.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.