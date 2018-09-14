Netflix: It's A Base, Not A Bubble

While the value investors continue to take shots at Netflix (NFLX) and hope to be vindicated by a top in the stock finally, it's worth reminding them of the numbers on the scoreboard. Several of the prominent Netflix bears have been negative on the media giant for the past 250 points, and the 80 point drop in the stock has still left their theses dead in the water. I can think of at least 13 reasons why the bears have been wrong on Netflix, but it's been more entertaining to keep quiet and watch from the sidelines while continuing to hold shares. As long as the usual suspects remain bearish, I'm happy to stay long the stock. The most recent argument is that there's no upside left, but the technicals are busy telling a different story. The stock remains in a long-term uptrend, continues to see strong sales and earnings growth, and until that changes, long is not wrong.

Einstein famously said that doing the same thing over and expecting different results is insanity, and the Netflix bears are proving his point. The same analysts that were calling Netflix a sell on valuation at $150 are still calling it a sell, in the same futile fashion that a gambler continuously drops his chips on red after a streak of blacks until his wallet is finally emptied. Flawed systems may eventually provide the desired result, but typically only after they've nearly bankrupted the system user. Calling a top on a growth stock based on valuation is about the worst system out there, but it generates lots of comradeship and follows from like-minded traders who have also missed this move in the FAANG leader. Apparently, the deep value investors didn't study the case study of Amazon (AMZN) before stepping up at bat to swing at Netflix, but if they had, they might have saved some face. The great paradox in the stock market is that what's expensive will continue to look more expensive, and only when it's finally "cheap" to those same individuals, do you have to stampede for the exits. The wall of worry in Netflix has begun to resemble the one the market scaled in 2017, and each bearish article just provides another brick. There's no disputing we may be in the latter innings of this advance, but it's unlikely this story is over just yet.

A few of the arguments put forth by the bears are that subscribers cannot continue to grow at this pace, competition is heating up, and the company does not have any real earnings to substantiate its valuation. The problem with these arguments that do seem valid from a fundamental perspective is that they fail to factor in how the market works. If things are really bad behind the scenes fundamentally and the company has reached the point where the risk has outweighed the reward, we would see the stock breaking down and trading below its 200-day moving average. This is because large funds and the big money in the stock would be heading for the exits if they genuinely decided this story was over and it was time to move on. The simple fact that the stock is holding up how it is, is one of only three FAANG names still above its 50-day moving average, and is still in a long-term uptrend is telling a different story. All that a stock needs to continue higher are three things:

A good stock market

An uptrend in earnings

A bull market

There is no disputing that Netflix has all these three things. For those who would dispute this, let's look at some charts:

One of the problems that some investors and traders have is that they don't understand that even the best stocks are doomed when the market itself finally sours. It doesn't matter whether you hold Amazon, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B); any long strategy is going to be in trouble when things finally hit the fan again. While the market is strong and making new highs, most stocks will continue higher. It is futile to bet against market leaders while the market itself is healthy. This strategy is about as successful as one that would attempt to fade Tom Brady each weekend and bet he won't score more than two touchdowns when the Patriots are healthy, and the offensive line is firing on all cylinders - it makes no sense.

As we can see below, the market is clearly healthy. The S&P 500 (SPY) is above its key weekly moving average, it has broken out of a six-month box to the upside, and is showing commitment to these new highs, and the majority of the leaders in the market are also healthy.

Moving to the second requirement, there is no disputing that Netflix is a stock with a rising earnings trend. Not only does it have a rising earnings trend on a quarterly and year-over-year basis, but it also boasts an annual rising earnings trend and a very robust revenue growth trend. We can get a better look at this in the table below.

As we can see, quarterly earnings continue to put up strong double-digit or triple-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in each quarter, and revenue growth also remains strong and is accelerating. I don't know why any analyst would want to bet against this kind of growth, because, as mentioned earlier, the logic in that is similar to betting on red at a roulette table because black has come up 6 times in a row. It makes zero sense.

While revenue growth was hovering in the low 30% range on a rolling two-quarter average from late 2016 through 2017, the first two quarters have shown a 40% growth rate in revenue, a strong jump from the previous reports despite being up against some tough comparable quarters.

Finally, looking at the trend in Annual EPS, the growth is incredible. We've got a company that nearly tripled its annual earnings per share from 2016 to 2017, managed to put in more than a double for 2018 (based on estimates), and is now looking at a near 65% jump for 2019 over the 2018 estimates. I don't know of many companies that have seen a 1,000% jump in annual earnings per share over a four-year span (2016 to 2019 estimates). These numbers are exceptional and this is not a company I'd want to bet against, nor a company I'd want to give away my full position in.

Moving to the final requirement needed for a stock to move higher, it comes down to one simple question. Is Netflix in a bull market? I would argue there is absolutely no disputing that it is in a bull market, and anyone saying different is busy looking through doom-colored glasses or seeing only what they want to see.

Taking a look at the weekly chart of the stock, we can see that it's still trading well above its long-term uptrend line. If one is trying to figure out what the trend is for a stock currently, a long-term uptrend line is one of the most objective ways to figure this out. When a stock tops, it will typically break its long-term uptrend line, rally back to make a lower high vs. the top, and then start its descent and head into a bear market. Concerning the current technical picture for Netflix, we haven't even broken the long-term uptrend line. For us to confidently declare that this stock has topped, we would need a break below $300.00, a lower high to be put in, and then a break back down below that level. We're currently trading more than 20% above the $300.00 level, we have a long-term uptrend line that is intact, and at this point calling a top in the stock is just guessing.

Taking a look at the above chart, we can see a little more zoomed in look at this long-term uptrend line. A weekly close below $300.00 into the red zone that I've pointed out would be the first sign of a serious crack in Netflix's stock. Until we get a weekly close below $300.00, this is still a bull market.

Moving to another weekly look at the stock, we can see the stock loves its 40-week moving average. The stock broke out above its 40-week moving average in October 2016 when I established a position in the stock at $98.00, and it's respected this 40-week moving average since. Any dips to the 40-week moving average have been bought up immediately, and the most recent dip also came just shy of the 40-week moving average. This 40-week moving average is a big traffic light that's been on green now for over two years. There is no need to guess when it's going to turn red, one just needs to respect the green signal. When a stock is ready to top, it's going to announce it, as it will start trading below the 40-week moving average. Just as most people wouldn't sit in park at an intersection out of fear it might suddenly turn red, it makes little sense to guess when Netflix is going to finally top. This doesn't mean profit-taking isn't a good idea, and I myself sold out a good chunk of my position, but I am not willing to give up everything yet.

Taking a look at the above daily chart, we can see a slight change in the short-term technicals here. We got three lower lows in a row after the Q2 top, but we now have a single higher high and a single higher low. While this is a little too early to confirm we've seen a turnaround, this is indeed encouraging. The two significant levels for Netflix now are getting through $376.80 to put in yet another higher high, and the gap fills near $392.00 which may prove to be a sticky spot of resistance on the first test. For now, the bulls are making an effort to defend that $300.00 level, and that's all that counts. Going forward, I will be monitoring if we can get yet another higher low or higher high in the stock, but so far the higher low at $335.80 vs. $310.90 is a welcome sign.

So how am I trading the stock?

As mentioned, I went long a full position in Netflix at $98.00 in October 2016 when the stock reclaimed its 40-week moving average. I sold out 1/4 of my position at $141.00 for over a 40% gain as the stock had run up quite quickly and looked like it might need some time to build a new base. I then sold out another just below 1/3 of my position at an average price of $283.00 in Q1 to lock in more profits at a 185% gain. Finally, I sold a little more at $417.90 and $364.20 in late Q2 and early Q3. This has left with me just below a 1/3 position in the stock from my initial size. The reason for selling a chunk of my position out this year was to re-balance the position. The position had grown from a 12% portfolio size when I first established it in Q4 2016 to a near 28% portfolio size as of the Q1 run-up to near $300.00. When a stock runs up significantly in the fashion that Netflix did this year, I tend to let go of a chunk of my position, and I aim to try and add it back if a new setup shows up.

While I have no issue with taking profits on Netflix for those that have enjoyed this massive run, I don't think it's time to let go of one's full position just yet. The stock continues to show a strong earnings trend, accelerating revenue growth, and most importantly, the stock is still in a bull market.

Ed Seykota made a great point in his Market Wizards interview when he said the following:

"Trying to understand the markets is futile. I don't think it makes any more sense trying to understand the market than it does trying to understand music. A lot of people would rather understand the market than make money". - (Source: Market Wizards by Jack Schwager)

The bears and those telling us to sell Netflix the past 18 months don't seem to understand this valuable point. You can't make sense of the market, and applying what appears to be sound logic to the market does not work. Price is the final arbiter, and it's the most important indicator on your screen. Trying to guess when bull markets will end, prognosticate when bear markets will start or when a stock will eventually top is a fool's game. No one knows what's going to happen in the market, but the best way to navigate the market is by following the market. It is near impossible to ever get things really wrong in the market if you trade in unison with the market. If the market is in a bull market, you are long. If the market is in a bear market, you are on the sidelines or short. Analysts love to complicate things to stroke their ego in hopes of being right, but the best traders in the world never cared about being right, they just cared about making money.

I don't know about you, but I'm not going to put too much weight into what an analyst that told me to sell Netflix last June at $150.00 is saying currently about the stock. Of course, he still thinks it's a sell now at $360.00, and it would be more painful to admit he's wrong than it would embrace the trend. This is the reason most people can't make money in the market, they can't admit they got the thesis wrong, and when they're finally in the hole by a significant, it's the market that's wrong, it's not them.

In summary, I see no reason to sell Netflix here. While I am not currently adding to my position as I am seeing if a new setup shows up, I am not selling out the last core of my position. The stock remains above its key moving averages, the stock has now made a higher low on the weekly chart, and the earnings and sales trend are both solid. If Netflix is going to top finally, it's going to break below $300.00 on the weekly chart, and that will be my cue to start watching it closely to decide whether it's time to exit. For now, we're still in a bull market, and long is not wrong.

