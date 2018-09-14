American Airlines: Beaten To A Pulp

The amazing decline in American Airlines Group (AAL) has left the stock at such a discount to the sector that a major Wall Street analyst actually called the stock undervalued due to the simple P/S multiple. The airline has a lot more going on to support owning the stock, but an easy bull case always helps.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Investing In The Future

One of the reasons investors have avoided investing in American Airlines was the decision by the company to take on debt to update the fleet. These investments that began to a large extent in 2014 will get cut nearly in half in starting in 2018 and especially on into 2020 and 2021. The airline spent on average $6 billion on capital expenditures and pension payments annually and the amount will dip to $3 billion starting in 2020.

Source: American Airlines Cowen presentation

The airline now has the youngest fleet of the major airlines as the other legacy players have chosen to invest more in used planes. The focus on debt misses the very valuable assets that fall into PP&E. Looking at the PP&E balances in comparison to net debt brings a completely different picture where the legacy airlines including Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) all have similar net assets less debt. Delta and United have far less debt, but American Airlines has at least $6 billion in additional assets. The net effect is that all of the airlines have net PP&E less debt in the $15 billion to $20 billion range.

AAL Net PP&E (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The question is whether American Airlines can finally boost pre-tax margins by having a younger fleet or if Delta Air Lines wisely invested more in used planes.

More Cash To Return

So the airline is going to have more cash flow to either pay down debt or return to shareholders in the next few years. At the same time, American Airlines continues to undergo cost initiatives and revenue synergies that didn't get the same focus in the first few years due to the US Airways integration.

At some point, American Airlines is likely to have a United Airlines moment similar to what that airline has seen in the last year with the stock going from a low of $56.51 to a recent high of $89.86 this week. American Airlines trades near the 52-week lows. This discrepancy in returns sets up American Airlines for a catch-up rally once the stock breaks the resistance around $40.

AAL data by YCharts

United Airlines and Continental merged back in March 2012, providing the airline a few years head start on integration to shift into the revenue synergy mode sooner. American Airlines is now going through $4.2 billion in initiatives that will greatly boost the bottom line whether the market wants to believe it or not.

Source: American Airlines Cowen presentation

The issue with the stock is that the market remains far too skeptical despite years of the airlines generating massive profits. The market has extrapolated too much on the debt loads viewing the increases as due to the airline losing money versus building up the fleet with modern planes.

As the capex declines over the next few years, one should expect the airlines to further ramp up capital returns, if the stock stays at these levels. Even with the large capital spending, American Airlines has still generated a net payout yield (combination of 1% dividend yield and net stock buybacks yield) of 9%.

AAL Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

So while the company provides downside support with stock buybacks, the market has continued to push down the P/S multiple. Hunter Keay of Wolfe Research suggests buying American Airlines with a $59 target due to this multiple gap with the stock trading at a meager P/S multiple of 0.4x.

AAL PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

A big reason for the discrepancy is that investors tend to focus on the EV/S multiple that adds in net debt, but the figure ignores critical differences in assets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines remains an exceptionally cheap airline stock. As the airline cuts down on spending and turns the extra cash into paying down or returning capital to shareholders, the market will catch on to the bargain price of the stock trading at the lowest P/S multiple in the group.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.