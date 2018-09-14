Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF) CEO Mondher Mahjoubi on H1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innate Pharma SA (OTCPK:IPHYF) H1 2018 Results Conference Call September 14, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Mondher Mahjoubi

Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning everyone and welcome to this call. This morning Innate Pharma issued a press release reporting our first half year results and business updates for 2018. The press release along with today's presentation are available on the company website at www.innatepharma.com. Joining me on the call today with prepared remarks are Mrs. Laure-Helene Mercier, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Pierre Dodion, Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer will also be available for questions.

As a reminder, we will make forward-looking statements regarding the financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasts.

Please move to Slide number 3. The first half of 2018 was marked by growing momentum of our IO program. This momentum actually was fueled by three things; the maturation of our clinical program, the swift execution of this program, and last but not least, the encouraging but preliminary data that were presented. And particularly I would like to point out to our Phase I/II clinical trial that evaluates our lead asset, Monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The preliminary but very promising data from this trial were reported at ACR earlier this year and we look forward to presenting a dated data analysis on the severity [ph] of the patient at the upcoming ESMO meeting in October.

Two additional highlights on our proprietary assets; we will provide updated data from our wholly owned IPH4102, including updated data with longer follow-up from the dose escalation part of the Phase I but also newer data from the Sezary syndrome expansion cohort which was represented at the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma meeting at the EORTC at the end of this year in St Gallen, Switzerland. Last, but not least, we are very proud to announce with swift execution that in less than a year we have initiated [indiscernible] our first patient in the Phase I/II combination trial assessing IPH5401 with durvalumab in selected solid tumors. Overall, we have made significant progress over the first half of the year.

Please move to Slide number 5. Slide number 5 actually summarize our diverse and broad innovative pipeline [indiscernible]. First of all, we have a diversified portfolio in immuno-oncology, we are not limited by specific targets but we are to have a three-pillar approach that tackle the three main hallmarks of the immune response against cancer, i.e. checkpoint inhibitors, tumor antigen, and finally, tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced programs, IPH4102, monalizumab, and of course IPH5401 in clinical trial and that's the second remark we have three clinical stage assets. Last but not least, we have multiple early stage program, great exciting [indiscernible] but we are in particularly, excited with the progress we are making with our adenosine pathway platform, we have two antibodies targeting CD39 and CD73, IPH5201 and IPH5301 which are nicely progressing towards clinical development in the near future.

Let's move to Slide number 6 and review those assets and start with monalizumab. As you know, monalizumab is being developed in partnership with AstraZeneca/Medimmune, this has been a fundamental collaboration that was formed back in 2015. As a reminder, we received $250 million payment at signing and the total deal is worth upto $1.3 billion with the next milestone being $100 million for the first Phase III trial. This is a core development and commercialization agreement at Innate actively participates in the clinical program. We currently have two key clinical trials end of with monalizumab and I sort of back here to the R&D day and the clinical development plan and strategy we shared with you.

The first clinical trial combines monalizumab with cetuximab, it's a combination that is being tested in head and neck cancer. The preliminary Phase II data were presented at ACR as I said earlier this year, and have shown an interesting 31% response rate among the 26 patients that were valuable for their time. It's worth to note that the 54% of the patient had stable disease which means that overall, 8 out of 10 patient had some sort of disease control or this is quite interesting when you know what is the level of activity usually of anti-cancer treatment for this heavily and pre-treated patient population. I remind you that these are patients who have traded [ph] at least one if not two actually the [indiscernible] patient receiving more than two times of higher therapy and half of the patient population was pre-treated with checkpoint inhibitors.

As a reminder, you know, that the landscape in head and neck is rapidly changing with the approval of immunotherapy in head and neck, first in the second line setting in monotherapy and more recently of course with pembrolizumab data, the IO is moving to the early stage. Nevertheless, in the second line, the level of activity and especially the response rate of checkpoint inhibitors, the durvalumab, lirilumab or pembrolizumab was rather in the range of 15% range and actually between 13% and 19%. So I'm not very excited, nevertheless the overall survival was meaningful, and that's what just viewing -- justifying the approval of this asset but the response rate was quite low. Cetuximab alone have shown a response rate in the range of 10% to 13% in one of the well conducted study.

So despite the fact that we have a small central size here, seeing the level of activity in the range of 30% is very promising, especially that the quality of this response is good. These are more of lasting responses and we look forward to updating you on the totality of the patient population and gain more perspective in these patient population.

The second trial is the Phase I dose escalation and expansion study that tested the combination of monalizumab with durvalumab in several solid tumors and in particular, I remind you the data presented at ASCO and the CRC, the cohort of cancer micro simulates stable cohort. This is in the patient population that is known to be anti-response of PD-1/PDL-1 blockade and the combination of monalizumab with durvalumab tested in 40 patients have shown the response rate that was in the range of 8% and 28% stable disease. So roughly 31% of the patient had the disease control. Yes, the response rate is certainly more to explore but it wants further investigated because we now had usually PD-1 or PDL-1 at 0% response.

So the fact that we have a 31% disease control in heavily pre-treated patient population is probably a signal that justifies further investigation and this has been the case, actually the trial is going to enroll additional patients less heavily pre-treated to explore this combination on top of this [ph].

Actually with AZ/MedImmune, we maintain our commitment to investigate in monalizumab potential therapeutic benefit by expanding the trial in two direction. And again, this is essentially for the head and neck trial; we have observed the signal on a second/third line patient population and we decided to actually go in two direction and pause. First of all, as the combination of monalizumab-cetuximab in the IO pretreated segment; this is a emerging unmet medical need since IO is already approved in second line and will move into first line. There is no fund allocated [ph] for patient who drove past as they are ideal which is the case for the patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck cancer.

So we decided to expand actually the current Phase I/II program to treat more patient who have been pretreated with IO to further assess the clinical benefit in this specific segment which we can call low-hanging fruit because the high medical need and the possibility to have a Tier 2 [ph] market that is -- maybe less challenging.

The second approach we took, and this is what we presented back in earlier this year at the R&D days to being more ambitious by adding durvalumab to this combination. We know that durvalumab is head and -- intrinsic activity in head and neck cancer, we have seen here significant signal of the combination of monalizumab to cetuximab; cetuximab in turn is one of the strong care in head and neck cancer. So with this triplet and see whether first of all it is safely administered; and second, whether the level of activity is interesting or not because clearly, IO plus/minus chemotherapy is not going to be the benefiter, many patient in first line may not be eligible to chemotherapy or eventually may be eligible for safety reason and may prefer chemo further [ph], so helping these triplet in the head and neck.

Then as I said our partner further expanded the MSS product of cancer cohort and monalizumab-durvalumab trial to explore this combination with standoff care with less heavily pretreated patients.

On Slide 7; actually I already alluded to this in our evolving marketing scape in head and neck cancers. We see on this slide IO monotherapy is being now a standoff care and used in second line but since the data everyone has in mind, the results which were presented by [indiscernible] head and neck cancer rose in monotherapy versus in combination with chemotherapy. It is likely that IO plus/minus chemotherapy will be counted as first line, and then as I said, in second line then there will be no other option for this patient and it is maybe an entry point for monalizumab-cetuximab and this is what we are planning to do and testing with our partner.

If we move now to Slide 8 and talk about IPH4102; as you know, IPH4102 is in Phase I in advance of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, and as you recall, we already presented very promising anti-tumor activities with dose escalation part of the Phase I. As a matter of fact, the overall response rate in the success of patient with Sezary syndrome was 50% with medium duration of more than 10 months. This is quite remarkable when you consider the fact that the middle number of prior therapy for this patient were full [ph], so some of that has even received upto 8 prior therapy. So very, very strong signal in Phase I which basically triggered a decision to expand that trial into accrue more patient with Sezary syndrome.

And we are looking forward, actually fully rooted that expansion cohort, with the follow-up now we are ready to present an updated data with -- first of all, long performance on the Phase I dose escalation part but also new data coming from the expansion of cohort, it represented end of this [indiscernible] at the EORTC cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. And I can say that IPH4102 is -- you could guess it's now progressing towards Phase II, we are in regular contact with head authority to get a feedback and shape the recitation program for this molecule into the [indiscernible], also beyond to the syndrome and other form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Last but not least, on Slide 9 please; IPH5401, as I said we are proud to announce that we have enrolled the first patient in this trial in combination with durvalumab, this is a Phase I dose escalation and expansion study that we are running in fast in the United States in selected solid tumors, our vision is going to be all solid tumors. And in particular, we are targeting IO pretreated resistant cancer and [indiscernible] hepatocarcinoma; the reason we selected those tumor biopsy's of course linked to A) the level of expression of C5aR, and B) the unmet medical need that we have induced. But for goal of action related to proof-of-concept is through clinical trial collaboration and this study is being run as a non-exclusive single trial in collaboration with AstraZeneca/MedImmune which allows us excess to durvalumab and have 50% trial cost sharing.

I want to go back to the preclinical work that we performed over the last 12 months but there is a strong rational to combine IPH5401 with PD-1/PDL-1 blocker and it's based on the available data showing synergistic effect between the blockade of C5aR and durvalumab. I'd remind you that IPH5401 is an inhibitor of C5aR which is expressed on MDSCs and [indiscernible] which promote tumor growth and potentially suppress anti-tumor T and NK-cells and hamper the activity of PD-1/PDL-1 blocker with 42 seen we take in 2019.

Now, it's my pleasure to introduce Innate Pharma Chief Financial Officer, Laure-Helene Mercier, who will give an overview of our financial results.

Laure-Helene Mercier

Thank you, Mondher and good day everyone. So you have all seen our figures of the half year that we remind you off on Slide 11. And that is not probably highlighted in favor of [indiscernible] statements. In the slide we include both, in the revenue and the operating costs. So I will give a bit more flavor on this before reminding you off the key metrics of Innate Pharma which is the cash position.

Before this to note, I'd like to touch on venture first on the change of the project who is now joining [indiscernible] talking for recognition. I had financed 15 places IL18 and even highlighted in the press release is stated for 2017 but is your reading of the accounts and comparisons. And second, in the press release that we issued this morning it was -- and all in the operating loss or in the statement of in common extent. Please refer the correct amounts as we have stated on Page 3 of the Safe Harbor that has been updated on the website and that is now given in the presentation.

So with this, if we look at the rolling line, as usual in IFRS, there are two main sources, revenues from collaboration and licensing agreements and government financing for research expenditures, essentially comprising for Innate Pharma, research statutory. The revenue and other income at €23.7 million was 11% increase compared to the same period last year. Income of €16.9 million from licensing agreements went up from €16.5 million and so as the results start to credit at €6.2 million compared to €5.7 million in the previous tenure. This later mainly results from the increase in staff cost as well as from -- about 170 to more than 190 at the end of this period.

Coming back to the revenue from the [indiscernible] agreements, there are many -- essentially I mean relating to the face recognition of the €200 million payment received from AstraZeneca in 2016 and the increase in [indiscernible] is clearly the reflection of the progress of these and that moment came just before.

Going onto expenses, operating expenses were €39.4 million compared to €7.1 million over the same period last year. R&D expenses increased little bit, they come for 86% of all expenses and came to €33.8 million to be compared to €29.2 million in the first half of 2017. As a reminder, the first half of 2017 was marked by a sharp increase in share based payments that have normalized over the period and decreased by €1.9 million for the R&D staff. Hence the underlying receiving the R&D expenses is €6.5 million that is 22% increase and obviously, this is explained by the investments in both the pipeline and notably for the period with connection of the IPH5401 trial and manufacturing.

G&A expense decreased from €80 million in 2017 to €5.6 million for the first half and this is mainly explained by again the decrease in the share based payments, share is €2.1 million. With this, we recorded a net loss of €16 million for the first half with weighted average number of shares outstanding of 57.6 million, as you know, that -- this number has increased over the period in addition to the issuance of shares to the benefit of Novo Nordisk for the acquisition of IPH5401 in 2017.

Lastly, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €141.6 million as of June 30, 2018. The net cash flow comes in about the first six months of the year was €35 million. And note, that we expect to correct the 2017 reverse tax credit of €11 million in the third quarter of 2018. So it's not included in the position at the accounts. We expect the [indiscernible] rather increase in cost for our clinical studies and manufacturing of our products while we continue to invest in our proprietary pipeline and also monalizumab; and as you can see, we have a solid cash position that allows us to do so with flexibility.

With this, I'll turn the call back to Mondher.

Mondher Mahjoubi

Thank you, Laure-Helene. So to summarize, while we maintain the strong cash position, €131.6 million as Laure reported which results to continuing our research and development efforts across all programs. Our pipeline continues to mature and expand across both, our partnered and operated programs, and I refer you to some of our mission on Slide 14 to continue to grow the pipeline and to bring to the market three new medicine by 2025. I think with the progress we are observing with the monalizumab, with the IPH4102 and the recent entry of IPH5401, I can say we are on-track to deliver this ambitious goal. And short-term, in September we will provide a date on the IPH4102 in St Gallen and then on monalizumab in head and neck cancer in Munich in October. While I'm really excited about the progress of [indiscernible] which we think has the potential to generate both, patient benefit but also shareholder value and we continue to provide regular updates on the clinical development and the corporate activity in 2019.

Now, I would be happy with my colleagues to take your question. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] So we have the first question from RK from Princy [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

When you look at the data that you gained so far in the head and neck cancer with the combination of mona and cetuximab; and if you compare that against what we're seeing in the competition, what -- how would you comment on that? And then also, when would we see the combination in recurrent patient's first chemo and the anti-PDL-1 that you're planning or you're started?

Mondher Mahjoubi

I think one way to look at the head and neck story is to first of all compare the tumor shapes and the response rate. And as I said, when you look across the results, actually for patient improve are in the second/third line squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, willfully, you have response rate in the low double-digit, i.e., around 15%. As I said, the cetuximab single agent trial, especially the [indiscernible] trial that is referenced for cetuximab has shown 13% response, two months progression free survival and five months OS. When you look at the IO, overall, pembro, nivo and durvalumab, the response rate ranged between 13% and 18%. Of course, some of these patients were cetuximab naïve [ph], others were pretreated with cetuximab. The PFSCs in the range of 4 to 5 months and the overall survival is 7 to 8 months. So better than cetuximab but it's not the panacea [ph].

The data that we have here of course, at least the one that we presented in Chicago at ACR, our -- on 26 patients where we share review data on 40 patient and more important actually, not only the response rate but we will be in a position to show you duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival of these patient population; and that will help you put those data into perspective and then of course, from there we can think of various options for the development. As I said, and this we presented actually in our R&D day, there is an emergent unmet need in the new market that is basically formed as we speak which is in the IO segment. Since IO has been in second line for about two years now and it's moving now to first line, it's clear that the third line/second line market is an opportunity and it's probably an entry target for the combination of monalizumab-cetuximab, we have included patient who are IO treated, of course in the first 40 patient and we thought it's worth expanding that cohort and have a profile expansion first in this combination and the IO segment. That's what I call the low hanging fruit because it could go 25.

The second option is the classic first line move and the classic first line move is challenging because it depends on various criteria and various predictors of IOs and activity, period expression of course will come into play, you know, that the level of activity of pembro for instance depending on you talk about positive or negative disease of the same. When do you scheme [indiscernible] he was IO alone, so we felt about tradition is actually with our partner, we are working diligently to develop a plan where a triplet could be an alternative and we will expanding through that direction as well.

I think the head of net cash is an area where not only we have a strong scientific rational based on the preclinical data that we have already published at ACR. So in the synergy between cetuximab and monalizumab this is not a combination that works by chance but by design because there is a clear synergy enhancing the ADCC activity of cetuximab when you add it to an antibody that blocks and [indiscernible]. So we have a strong scientific rationale, we have of course a clear signal through the expression of the docket in head and neck and now we start seeing emerging clinical data and all those elements go to the same direction towards the elaboration of pivotal strategy in head and neck cancer.

Pierre, any more thoughts?

Pierre Dodion

I think they are two -- as I see in terms of intensive competition, our physical competition is in the first and to some extent the certain heights of primarily in the first line based on the PD-1/PDL-1 blocker combination. So that provides us a very nice opportunity to the global combination in the third -- post IO. And then you heard of key consideration CR is probably -- this is an answer to your question how will simulations IO move? I think they will only proceed in the next few weeks and months, the new data how will single use in IO might head into the first scientific use [ph], a very important question based on most probably on the expression of PD-1/PDL-1. So we anticipate that there will be many more data in the near-term trial.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of some of the data that is being expected this month and next month, I just wanted to get a little bit more idea regarding the translational data that we are expecting from the combination of mona and durva in the microsatellite stable CRC at ESMO, can we just highlight towards a little bit of what set of translational data should we expect? And those are the EORTC? Would we see data from all the 35 patients that have been recruited -- the further on patients that have been recruited for treatment with IPH4102?

Mondher Mahjoubi

I'm going to let our CMO provide you with the answer to these two questions. So first one is the mona, durva CIC translational data at ESMO and the 4102 totality of data presented at St Gallen.

Pierre Dodion

We're expecting a second question 4102 at this regarding. That's exactly the intent, we have now the full data from the dose escalation Phase I study on 25 patient plus the patients inheriting to cohort expansion and indeed, the present list will be on the totality of the data. We think there is a way to do it because as we look quite substantial activity also as we're seeing in the Phase I study and you will see the data in the cohort expansion. We're also working hard although this is not going to be the barrack of the presentation, I think one back hash of translation assessment and we will communicate on that as soon as possible. Concerning more additional to finding that, our net at ESMO approval, this is in the hands of our colleagues at AstraZeneca/MedImmune and we understand that they will be presenting the clinical data on the totality of basically including an update because there will be approximately 6 months of additional follow-up since the last cut-off data and in addition, they will present initial translation of data for this particular cohort of patients. So stay tuned, this will be a key topic for ESMO in October.

Operator

We have another question from Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners.

Jonathan Chang

Can you talk about first, what are the gating factors to move in monalizumab ahead into pivotal development into head and neck cancer? Whether it's in the doublet in the IO pretreated patients or the triple combination?

Mondher Mahjoubi

I'm going to again hand over to Pierre to join through, maybe provide you with the overall kind of -- overall thinking we have behind the head and neck strategy for head and neck cancer.

Pierre Dodion

I think that I'm first going to refer to the overall treatment paradigm for head and neck cancer, head stands to the -- this is of course, quite important in terms of regular to bad fleet [ph] as we just mentioned. Currently, first time treatment is combination of chemotherapy followed by single lesion IO in the second line setting. We are targeting patient with what I think are so called third line settings, this is very crucial to our -- in our minor case to have a sufficient information both on the efficacy and safety of the combination of monalizumab with cetuximab. In such case, you may remember that we have already recorded about 50% of our initial sample size work patient pre-exposed to both ACNO [ph] based chemotherapy and IO, we think it's important to expand that experience together differently to target -- we'll constitute the foundation for moving into pivotal class.

So that means really the next step for us is to accommodate it's formation and then to set up the final design of the pivotal program in patients pre-exposed practical based chemotherapy and IO -- the so called, third line. I would like -- by the way to mention that I'm getting more and more reluctant to make happen to third line, if all to use post-IO situation because as we know, IO is going to migrate towards the first line setting and therefore our natural position will become so called [indiscernible].

Concerning your second question and the development of a combination in IO naïve patient, that is basically following the same path, we need the team to have additional information on the triplet of mona, durva and cetuximab in a pre-season patients in order to set-up the final design of the pivotal study. In the my opinion, it does require a little bit more information because we are going to almost certainly -- actually certain we have to compete, again establish standard-of-care and we need to know sufficient precisely the level of activity in order to set up those pivotal studies. So that's exactly what we are doing right now and you can anticipate we've brought into directions in the course of 2018 and 2019.

Mondher Mahjoubi

So Jonathan, just for the sake of clarity and summarize with Pierre said; A) we are trying to go as fast as possible and we think that the IO operated segment is an area of unmet medical need and where the ball is at the low because if IO PD-1/PDL-1 provides a 13%, 15%, 18% response, if in the IO fully treated, you can deliver at least the same response with the same quality of response; that's an area where [indiscernible] maybe interested to see more of the data and guide the development. So that's what they call the low hanging fruit, that's what we need to go first and see whether we have effect there.

Number two; of course going in IO pretreated is not the end of the story, it's the entry port. And as Pierre said, I think IO is changing the treatment paradigm and it's more appropriate to talk about IO pretreated and IO naïve rather to talk about first and second line. So I think the next step is to test these mona, cetux, durva in IO naïve and see whether the level of activity is in the range or is even better than what pembro or nivo with or without chemo did in the same patient population; that's the second step. The third step is more kind of mid-term or long-term is to test this combination early stage setting, i.e., is the locally advanced in combination with radiation therapy.

These are the three steps of our -- it's a step-wise approach, we go first with the low bar, IO pretreated; we're expanding to the IO naïve with the triplet, but also we keep in mind that actually the investigators and the advisory board are really advising us to start exploring and at least for full ISS this combination of mona-cetux with radiation therapy in the locally advanced setting. So there is a pass, there is a strategy, and actually we are moving into executing this strategy. I hope -- it's not a long answer but it gave at least a good perspective of where we're going with the monalizumab in head and neck.

Jonathan Chang

I was thinking about the potential commercial opportunities for IPH4102 beyond Sezary syndrome?

Mondher Mahjoubi

As you know, this field has seen some interesting changes overall the last couple of months or weeks with the approval of monalizumab [ph] in this setting. The [indiscernible] that was presented earlier this year, I should say end of last year at 2017 was excremental to lead to the approval of this drug in both Sezary and advanced CTCL. So clearly, the landscape here is changing. What is interesting and I know you remember the data, the preliminary data that we presented on IPH4102, it looks like the level of activity we have with this drug is as good in the moga-naïve, as well as in the moga pre-treated patient. So it doesn't seem -- it didn't talk like we have the close resistance here. And what we are trying to do is to first of all, assess the level of activity of IPH4102 in later line of therapy overall, that's what we will be updating you with by the end of this month.

Now the commercial opportunity of course does not reside only in Sezary syndrome; Sezary syndrome is the first to market strategy, again, the entry point what is interesting is to generate data of IPH4102 in other tumor types that are expressing the targets which is KIR3DL2, and as you know, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma -- at least, 50% to 60% of the patient has an over-expression of the KIR3DL2, we know that peripheral lymphoma, parental [ph] T-cell lymphoma for about 50% of the case have an expression of KIR3DL2 and even other form of T-cell leukemia are also potential types. So the plan is to explore and generate data more than explore and based on the strength of the signal we will drive step-by-step by the plan is to really maximize the full potential of this drug and as we presented during our R&D day, Pierre Dodion has shown you all the time actually the different component of the lifecycle plan.

See the recent for us, advances this year second, and then peripheral T-cell lymphoma not last but as a third part because the development there is completely different, of course there are strong outcomes [ph] that we have to combine with, while if it is very soon then we can go and monitor the -- for CTCL it's clearly going to be a combination strategy with other classic pillar of the [indiscernible] disease.

Jonathan Chang

How should we be thinking about the timelines for the CD39 and CD73 programs? And can you talk about how these programs are differentiated from other adenosine pathway programs and development?

Mondher Mahjoubi

Again, as everyone has in mind, the clinical data presented -- again, first half of this year by both BMS and AstraZeneca maybe on the CD73 programs has contributed to raise the interest into blocking or targeting this enzyme than overall shutting down the adenosine pathway because it's a major component of the immune suppression. So A) suffice to say that this is for us a clarity program and we are working hard to progress this as quickly as possible; of course, CD39 since it's potential first-in-class, there is no other molecules in the clinic, so we are working hard to move to the Phase I in 2019, probably towards the end of 2019 as we communicated in our previous R&D day.

I think the overall approach we are taking is to the clever in the way we develop these molecules. I think it's not just the same plan for these two molecules, we will be differentiating the two methods based on the level of expression first. When it comes to CD39, we will be looking to combination strategy with drugs that are known to be important in the release of ATP, namely cytotoxic, so that's an area where the way to go is essentially combination with chemotherapy. While for CD73, it's a different approach where there is maybe potential rational to have a combination with PD-1/PDL-1 blockers; and one important feature of course is the development and that work is differentiating for a company like us is the total shutdown of the pathway and the combination of both CD73 and CD39. So not only you block the interaction of adenosine with it's receptor by inhibiting the translation of AMCAP into adenosine but you also by preventing the big addition of ATP into ADP, you increase the level of ATP in the extracellular demand and you know, that ATP is very important for dendritic cells and of course, they contribute to help the immune response.

So the total shutdown of the pathway is probably what is the most differentiated of course for us. So that's the overall approach that we are taking and we are progressing those molecule as swiftly as possible to put them in the clinic in the near future. Pierre, any additional thoughts?

Pierre Dodion

No, perhaps a fewer quick additional comments. First, we are absolutely convinced that this has a backing card proposition on clinical providers that haunt those words, it's working differently, at least to certain extent from other CD73 available in practical by working on the soluble forms of CD39/73. We have undoubtedly commit -- the content is committed to the initiation of the Phase I program at the end of 2019 and we have initiated the so-called pre-R&D activities at [indiscernible]. And then finally as Mondher said, I think that the leading word is being smart here in terms of selecting indications, multiple combination with agents like chemo-radiation therapy and even PD-1/PDL-1 blockers, I think that we can come up with a plan that this different from the competition and at the same time I'm convinced that we are going to learn from what competition is doing. So I'm convinced that we are on the high track and we provide more information in turn.

Mondher Mahjoubi

Okay, so if we have no more questions, I would like to thank you all for joining us for this call. I would like again to thank my colleague and the team working behind the scene to deliver this clinical program, and I look forward to meeting you and those meeting in those scientific congress is where we can update you with the progress of our program. Thank you very much and have a good day.

