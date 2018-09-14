Geron's Big Day

September 13, is the day of Johnson and Johnson's investor conference call that some Geron investors have pegged as of key importance for Geron.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen is giving Geron's (GERN) imetelstat a thorough review preparatory to making a key continuation decision under its 2014 collaboration agreement with Geron.

This posting focuses on today's (9/13/18) place in advancing the Geron story. My take is an optimistic one. I am long Geron which is the largest position in my speculative biotech portfolio. I recommend it to those interested in a stock which balances high potential with high risk.

Unfortunately, Geron has trebled recently. Nonetheless, it still has room to grow. See my article: "Geron: Parsing $10 By 10/10". Its trajectory after $10, if it ever reaches there, as I am fully expecting it to happen by 10/10/18 , will be data dependent. I plan to report on Geron's prospects as the data develops.

Geron has told its investors to expect a Janssen continuation decision by September 30. 2018.

In its most recent 10-Q, for Q2, 2018, Geron devotes considerable attention to its 2014 collaboration agreement with Janssen. At pp. 15-18 it provides a nice summary of the current status of the agreement and of its IMerge (myelodisplastic syndrome (MF)) and IMbark (Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)) clinical trials.

It explains how Janssen's rights under the agreement are heavily discretionary allowing Janssen to terminate the agreement at any time for any reason. This pretty much goes with the territory, nonetheless I mention it here to set the backdrop.

One of the most important discussions in this section of the 10-Q relates to the timing of a continuation election set up in the agreement. This continuation decision triggers significant financial and informational milestones as discussed in more detail in "A Closer Look At The Geron Janssen Collaboration Agreement".

Today (9/13/18), we got a big boost forward towards this end.

In response to an analyst's question, Johnson & Johnson specifically confirmed that it would be making a continuation decision on imetelstat by 9/30/18. That is a confirmation that should set some nagging worries to rest.

We also received confirmation in today's slide presentation that imetelstat is one of its expected near term filings in MF and MDS, per several slides, including slide 24 below:

One thing that seems extremely unlikely at this late stage is that Janssen give imetelstat the old heave-ho, like it quietly did to a previous favorite talacotuzumab, per the following report on Johnson and Johnson's Q3, 2017 earnings CC:

Deeper into the statement were two sentences: “The Company has made a decision not to pursue global approvals of sirukumab for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the clinical trial for talacotuzumab, an investigational compound being studied in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, has been discontinued.”

...

However, J&J dropping talacotuzumab (JNJ-56022473/CSL362) wasn’t expected. There’s no explanation for why the company gave up on it.

Janssen could easily have dropped imetelstat today without any fuss, by just omitting it from its slides. Janssen can terminate its deal with Geron at any time, regardless of whether it elects to continue or not. That is always a potential.

At this point, where it has been studying imetelstat in two indications for years, and where it freshly includes both indications on several slides for an expected future filing, I consider the possibility that it not continue to be remote. Additional tells supporting a positive continuation decision are reviewed in "Geron: A September To Remember".

The second thing we got today, a lesson in proportionality, was also clear to me. I have difficulty explaining this. Let me try. Imetelstat, is not yet and will not be for some time a a featured therapy in Johnson and Johnson's world.

Johnson and Johnson may buy Geron to acquire imetestat. It may pay a handsome price. It will not however feature imetelstat as a key product on par with the therapies that played prominently in today's call for a while. At the very least, imetelstat must actually prove itself with some of the accomplishments that Geron's enthusiastic longs are so sure are its near tyerm destiny.

Geron has given itself critical optionality following Janssen's election.

Geron is the tiny junior in every way to Janssen. Nonetheless its imetelstat telomerase inhibitor carried sufficient weight to allow it to negotiate a solid deal.

The out-front payment was a piddly $35 million. However, once Janssen satisfies itself as to the true potential of imetelstat the agreement provides for significant benefits to Geron. The graphic below describes the situation:

We sit now on the brink of /Janssen's continuation decision. This is the point at which Janssen has to up its payments to Geron. First with a continuation fee of $135 or $65 million, then with milestones and royalties.

Additionally Janssen has to provide Geron a decision package described in Section 2.2.1 of the collaboration agreement. To the extent not already provided this package will include:

(I) preliminary ... de-identified data, results and analysis from the Lead Phase 2 Low Risk MDS Study; (II) a proposed Work Plan ... for ... Additional Studies ...whether or not such Additional Studies have been initiated by Janssen as of such time; (III) the then-projected date of First Commercial Sale in the U.S. of the Licensed Product being developed under the CDP along with a preliminary estimate of the average annual Promoting Costs in the U.S. [and] Development Cost information ...

For ease of understanding, the foregoing excerpt includes only an outline of the complex legalese burdening this provision. The ostensible purpose of this requirement is to provide Geron with the information it needs to appropriately evaluate its option described in the next section below.

Geron's opt-in, opt-out decision carries economic consequences in accordance with the "Continuation Stage Economics" rectangle beneath the green line in the grapic above.

Simplistically it is a no-brainer. Geron should opt-out. It would get $135 million versus $65 million cash; it would have no ongoing participation in costs; its dev/reg milestones would be up to $470 million instead of $415 million.

In this case I consider the simplistic view as not just wrong, but highly detrimental. I am strongly in favor of Geron opting in. Geron faces several risks if it opts-out.

The two that concern me the most are somewhat intertwined. Section

2.2.4 of Geron 's agreement with Janssen includes a highly complex co-development right. It only applies if Geron opts-in. I view this right as providing Geron an essential prod to keep Janssen moving ahead with its imetelstat work. If it does not, then Geron has a right to do so.

This should work to be sure Janssen does not pull a "catch and kill" maneuver on imetelstat. In so doing, it augments the potential value of Geron's royalties, which are also set at a higher percentage if Geron opts-out per the graphic above.

September 13 turned out to be a quiet confirmation for discerning Geron investors who kept their emotions in check; it was a bit colder for those who had spun outsized imaginings of what the day might mean.

Look at a price chart for the last week:

GERN Price data by YCharts

There are strong cross currents at work here. We have high frequency traders, days traders, shorts, and longs all mixed in with emotions and the ebbs and flows of Johnson & Johnson's actual discussion and its slides. No wonder the price had difficulty settling.

I am sticking with my old stand-by, $10.00 by 10/10. Where it goes from there is the subject of another day. I will say that when, if, Geron reaches $10.00 it will likely not rest there long. It will head much higher on favorable data or on a favorable buy-out deal, or it will backslide if prospects for delay or management high-jinx take center stage.

Conclusion

Geron is facing a critical crossroads. It is nicely positioned at this important juncture. As I have explained, within the next two weeks I am strongly expecting a positive continuation decision. Geron has secured a financial cushion which provides it with the initial financial resources to meet requirements implicit to an opt-in decision (Q2, 2018 10-Q p. 23).

I appreciate comments which will help Geron's investors as they seek to determine the best approach to playing this exciting but difficult speculative investment. I urge everyone to stay calm and focused as this wends its way slowly forward.

It is one that is only appropriate for investors who have both the psychological and financial capital to afford its risks, including the risk of loss of one's entire investment and the risk of lengthy intervals of inactivity. In other words, this is a potent stock. It offers high reward potential counterbalanced by high risk.

I am hoping for a multi-bagger from here. However, I only have limited capital to risk. Keeping my exposure proportional allows me to take a more measured view than would otherwise be possible. Nonetheless I am quite exited about Geron's prospects, particularly after today's call.

Good luck to all and to the patients whose well-being put this all in perspective.

