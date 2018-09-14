Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference September 13, 2018 11:20 AM ET

Executives

David Frear - SVEP and CFO

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks everyone for joining us today and my name is Steve Washek [ph] and I work on the U.S. telecom, cable and satellite research team here at Goldman. We're very excited to welcome back to Communacopia this year. David Frear, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of Sirius XM. Dave, thanks for joining us.

David Frear

Thanks Steve. Glad to be here.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. So I was hoping we could start off by talking about some of the key drivers of your business. Sirius XM is off to another good start this year. Subscriber net adds have totaled more than 700,000 churns at an all time low, and last quarter you increased your guidance across self-pay net adds revenue and adjusted EBITDA. I was wondering you could talk a little bit about the momentum you're seeing in the business this year, and if you think that could continue on into 2019?

David Frear

So we feel good about the guidance, we obviously haven't come out with anything about 2019 yet, but the business is in good shape. The economy seems to be in good shape. The auto market is in good shape. Consumer health is good. So we're very optimistic about it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

What about the longer run? You've this massive installed base that you often speak to going to I think its 200 million vehicles now. Can you just talk about the opportunities that you see to monetize that over the longer run?

David Frear

Yes, I mean we've got about a 110 million on the road. We'll probably get to a little bit than 200 million so it's like a 100 million cars to go. And it's -- it takes a while to get there because the dynamics of the auto market are what they are, but the new car business is going to continue to be a healthy source of additions for us. The used car business obviously is going to grow substantially and we'll see what streaming only can add to it.

Listening outside the car is something we've been focused on for a long time, but it hasn't been a primary driver of subscription behavior in the past and -- but there's just -- with smart phone availability, the smart speaker availability that there's just so many more options, see even 10-foot devices and how all those incompatible formats that existed in televisions seen eight years ago. They're all well getting to common software sets and so it's just it's easier to make it available.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, I definitely want to get back to it. But first I'd like to start in the new car funnel. So, on a macro standpoint you said that is very encouraging. SAR is definitely reflecting that, I think new car sales are up 1% or so, so far this year. I am wondering, if there is a specific level of SAR you guys think about when you think about your annual guidance or longer term trajectory of the business or does it not matter as much?

David Frear

Well, I mean it matters, the -- but we're not any smarter about what the prospects are for the new car business and anybody else in the country. We work for all the automakers that one of the members of our board is former President at Chrysler, and he is fond of saying that the auto industry has yet to forecast a recession, right. And -- but they always inevitably come, we generally look for auto sales in the next few years. We look at third party research for it. There's quite a spread in opinions about where that's going to go. And so, we sort of run at levels that are just a little below what current sales are. We figure it'll cut off the 17 million peaked and then settle out somewhere. I mean I'd love to have it more scientifically doing it, but I just don't know what got it over.

Unidentified Analyst

And then for penetration, satellite radio penetration in new cars is trended in mid 70s for some time now. But recently you said that OEMs are planning to tick up these penetration rates, so two questions here. I was wondering why OEMs -- why are they deciding to do that right now? And how much upside do you see that raise over the longer term?

David Frear

So, it's hard to answer both of those questions actually because they are decisions that are made within the individual OEMs, and they go through this product assortment thing in the lot, and it looks like some of them have changed their view about what they want their good car be as opposed to good, better, best where we're in the top two tiers for a number of them now that are saying they want to see this basic functionality in the car. We're thrilled with their decisions. It's all good business for us, and we'll take as much of it is as they would like to put on their lots.

Unidentified Analyst

So if the OEMs wanted to do 100% penetration would that be something that made sense for?

David Frear

Sure, yes, I mean we said for long time that we won't buy our way to a 100% penetration because you have to pay for them. The first 75% too and it just doesn't make sense, but it does make a certain amount of industrial sense, just like there was time way back in a day when FM Radio was an option, right. And then, it slowly but truly became standard maybe that day is coming for pursuers like some. We don't forecast the business that way but you know bit by bit we'll see what automakers decide to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So your new car conversion rate has remained virtually unchanged over the last three years, at about 39%, 40%, it was just surprising a lot of people, especially given things like connect the cars and streaming and whatnot. So the question we often get is why have new car conversion has remained so strong and can this continue?

David Frear

The -- it's really a big sample size, we run like 12 million new car trials a year, and so the statistic is what it is, it is difficult to imagine why it would change. The streaming market is absolutely enormous, I don't know how many of you saw the Billboard article that came out the other day but if you sort of picked out all the numbers that they've in there, they've got 157 million people in the U.S. participating in the ad supported streaming business.

And then by the time we add up all the numbers, it's a 100 million people that are participating in the pay business either by having a subscription, being in the trial or sharing a subscription. Obviously, there's an overlap there, but you're getting the numbers that are sort of the size of AM and FM Radio, and so it's just -- it's everybody is at scale in the market place and I think it's all just it's just sort of in the numbers now.

Unidentified Analyst

So you don't see even maybe a slight change in conversion rates or way people reacting to cars that has an entertainment system, 4G LTE connectivity native Spotify, Apple CarPlay.?

David Frear

No, not really and remember as cars get connected up. I mean it's like its multiple generations, right. And so, they get -- they've been connected for a while but they didn't bother you to connect them for entertainment systems, right. And now their loading in the entertainment systems, you have all the human and machine interface issues that come up and then people find that sometimes it's not easy to upgrade software and OEM equipment. And so, it'll go through multiple generations and as it rolls forward our product gets better too, which is what 360L is all about.

We were really worried about what could come in across IP when it was just a smart phone world, right. But with 250 million 260 million smart phones on the street in the U.S., again whatever the competition is from that is in our numbers and as cars get connected for the first time, it puts us on even footing from an IP delivery perspective when we still have the advantage of satellite delivery.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, so maybe talking about 360L a little bit more, you launched 360L in Fiat Chrysler in the second quarter and you plan to roll it out across a number of OEMs in the coming years. So this is I haven't seen it, could you walk us through what some of the features are, and the capabilities and some of the benefits that Sirius gets from it?

David Frear

Sure, it's a really slick user interface that just takes satellite radio and the app functionality and makes it transparent to the user and how the content is getting to them I mean that's sort of the simplest thing, you go on there, you select a channel; or select a show or you search for something you want to listen to that you want to listen to you missed Howard's interview of Paul McCartney. So you want to go back and hear that, and it's you're just hitting tiles and getting the content that you want, and whether it's coming across the satellite or coming across the wireless network that you don't know because you're just selecting the content that you want.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give me numbers on the install base or the rate that you expect that pace of installs to pick up over the next couple of years or is it still a little too early for that?

David Frear

It's a little early, I mean it's an OEM rollout, right. And so, we have a rollout with Chrysler who tends to be very tech forward and very new feature forward. They always have that and they've been an early adopter of our technologies, and so they've rolled it out in the Ram truck and they'll roll it out two additional vehicles. We have committed roll out plans with a large number of OEMs, but as is our tradition we wait for the OEMs to announce their rollout plans. But it's a multiyear rollout is the way to think about, and in terms of how're convergence going and things like that, Chrysler is one of the automaker partners who has a yearlong trial and so the first convergence won't come up until next spring.

Unidentified Analyst

And you're receiving customer feedback or seen any change in potential conversion rates in those initial customers?

David Frear

It's too early to tell, you know you're only sort of few months into those trials and it's -- that's just too early to tell on conversion rates. In terms of usage that, yes, we're seeing healthy usage, the part of what we're also sorting through is how data comes off the car which is different than how it comes off the phone. And there're things to sort through with each of the OEMs data transfers that come out of the car. But so far, engagement looks good we get a good window because the effectively the same software stack was released on the Android and iOS and of course last few months, and we're seeing a significant pick-up in engagement from streaming subscribers.

Unidentified Analyst

Shifting a little bit over to the used car funnel, used car trials starts were up 10% in the second quarter to 2.4 million what inning are we in the used car growth opportunities for you guys could it eventually be as big as new car which I think heading around 3.4 million trial starts in the second quarter?

David Frear

It should this get to the size. One of the issues with used car starts is the way the sales have distributed across the different channels, right. We've got 30,000 dealers who report into us on sales transaction, and so since we know who the buyer of the car is, we can activate the trial directly and market to them. Now that represents just under 60% of the total Sirius XM enabled vehicles that are being sold, so we are not getting the other 30% or 40%. And so if you think about used car sales sort of fully penetrated if we were able to get half, right, that would get us to there're about 35 million sold a year that would sort of get us when we factor down for 25% of them probably wanted satellite radio.

It kind of gets you down to long-term about the same number of trials so then the question is going to be can we get at the rest of that market, the unstructured market private transactions independent dealers who don't report, and I mean this is really long-term. But over the very long as cars get connected that's the answer to getting to a 100% because with a connected vehicle you will always be able to message the individual radio as opposed to relying on the dealer to tell you who got it and having to go that way.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, and you mentioned some about the used car distribution funnel I think you are at 33,000 at this point in time what's left in that market to penetrate is it person-to-person transaction is it may be using initiatives like insurance data to sort of chip away what's remaining in these types of….

David Frear

I mean there are multiple channel partners that we keep sort of hammering away at right people that get us closer to the actual sales transaction itself and but then there are also infrastructure things like are the cars active when they are on the lot and in the new car business they definitely are because we have a equipment in the factories and the radios are activated in production so they shift and activate it. And the same thing isn't true on the used car right somebody has to take an action to get that radio, active.

So, one of the ways to get after that is to work with the option houses which clear a lot of the inventory until we get the option houses to activate cars. We've got field teams working with the dealer groups that have them go through a used car prep which involves activating the radio and we have very efficient ways of doing that for the personal. So, we're -- there is some -- we call it -- it's basic blocking and tackling that actually can make a real difference in ultimate conversion like if the radio is not on they are not enjoying the trial.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And how should investors think about it, think you mentioned that 60% of all enabled used cars that are sold every year go through a trial process or you see it through a trial process, does that number go to 70% or 80%?

David Frear

I think that number has to drift down a little bit as opposed to go up and that with the way the market is set up about one third of sales are through private transactions we're never going to get that. We'll never get all the independent dealers and just how much of the volume we will get is a little bit of guesswork actually it's hard to get down to a strict science. We've been really pleased with the expansion of volume in the channel and with the fact that the number of -- or the proportion of transactions that are getting reported to us is as high as it is.

We had expected to be lower than this and it is sort of staying in that high 50% range, which we are -- so far we are thrilled with. So we will see, but I would expect it to come down a little bit as the total volume grows. But it will still continue to outstrip, the volume growth will outstrip any decline in through reporting penetration. So, we're still going to have more and more trials.

Unidentified Analyst

Talk a little bit about churn, so I think churn was a record low 1.6% in the second quarter, can you break down what you're seeing out of some of the components of churn and maybe expand on Sirius has been able to manage it so effectively you've had some price increases, there's sort of a competitive threat that's keeping off people off in burn out?

David Frear

Well, it's obviously superior management, I got to be honest -- as we're -- I think we're a little surprised at churn performance. Certainly, the tailwind from a buoyant consumer is good for discretionary products like ours. There's an awful lot of really solid blocking and tackling that goes on in the retention team, even things like updating credit cards as they changeover lower that we found some deficiencies a couple of years ago in that process just how the data flows. And so we're more effective at getting that through. The same teams and the way they coordinate, manage the call center reps who take those calls is -- continues to improve.

We put new technology tools in front of them, next best offer, technologies and it's just it's a lot of hard work. We're thrilled to see the non-vehicle related churn come down to sort of 120 basis points level that's couple of years we started talking about this number. It was 145 basis points so we're thrilled with that as you know vehicle related churn continue to rise, which is why we have stayed flat at 1.8%. But I am very encouraged by the fact that the underlying sort of volunteer to a non-payer or the voluntary continues to improve.

Unidentified Analyst

Does trend stand at 1.6% to 1.8% range or…?

David Frear

1.6% sounds a little low, the range we've given historically has been 1.8% to 2%, the second quarter is seasonally lower quarter for us and if you go back over the years, you generally see we do better in the second quarter, so I wouldn't treat 1.6% as the new normal. But I think on an annual basis that the 1.8% churn zip code seems like a good place to be.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Back in May you launched here completely redesigned app for Android and iOS what were some of the biggest improvements you made as part of that update?

David Frear

You know so I commuted in on a train everyday and honestly the app performance in a low bandwidth environment a year ago was terrible and it is now actually pretty good, it's as good as anybody else and I do the comparison tests as I am riding metro north in and you roll about the Stanford station, go through Greenwich everybody knows that signal is terrible along, especially north in there and if our app stops, then I load up -- Spotify, I load up Pandora, I try and load up Google Maps, none of them work.

So we seem to be at parity by my one man test. The -- but from a consumer perspective the on-demand features is have really improved the search functionality, it has really improved we've got video into the app. We're just having it's resonating right now, just wanted to do short form video from Howard show, but we will expand that and it really set great reviews from everybody and engagement is picking up.

Unidentified Analyst

And what's your long-term goal this app that you mentioned earlier that Sirius has this initiative of increasing engagement and the ten foot user experience how does that fit in to this and what other components of that strategy do you have?

David Frear

So, we actually have a team of people now that are focused on the digital experience and marketing in the digital world. It's a little bit different for us from a marketing perspective, right. When you think about the rest of the business that we've been running for 15 years it's all, it's been not really true when it was in the retail we were prospecting, but as we went into the OEM business it's a hot lead business, right. Somebody sends you the name and address and phone number of somebody who bought a car then you direct market to them.

And as you move into a marketing to a digital world so doing more prospect, necessarily have a hot lead of somebody who has an immediate interest, and so it's we think there are solid net additions to add to the platform there. We think with the new app and expanded content that we make the service more attractive than we will see what kind of the channel that it turns into. We're getting nice attraction into that already, which just go to show that when you hire a team and you give them goals and say they figure out the way they hit their key performance indicators.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the areas you are expanding content is in video on your last call you said that videos far exceed your expectations and that you achieved your plans to rollout more content. Can you just talk about what types of video content you have available today you mentioned Howard and maybe what you will click you look for the video business going forward what type of content what are some of the goals there generated into the avenue offering.

David Frear

You know I think you can think a video content is something that leverages what's going on in audio as it is oppose to we're not going to the shelves we are not going to create new television shows. But we have a lot of things that happens in studio there are literally thousands and thousands of artists and performances that occur in our studios around the country every year and surfacing that content in a video format we believe it will be very engaging for our subscribers. It's tested out well the initial results from the Howard fan base has been and certainly have been pretty good and there is some lot more that we can do what just comes out of the organic content it's on our audio platform.

Unidentified Analyst

So doesn't sound like much incremental cost.

David Frear

I just think it is more as infrastructure costs as opposed to content cost that if you are going to digitize video and store it and make it searchable and available. And you are going to have the infrastructure cost associated with it that for some forms of the content there maybe additional likes, but I don't think it will be significant.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that is something that you see is just driving increased engagement with your customers or could there be an ARPU component associated with it over the long run?

David Frear

So, we will we still have a lot of decisions to make about how we package it but for the moment. I think you can think of it as it's augmenting the all access package, which should increase, increase ARPU. But right now at the selected package level, the streaming app isn't available but we have the step up to the all access package, which is slightly higher ARPU together.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, I wanted to touch on your investment in Pandora, last year you made a $480 million strategic investment in Pandora which effectively got you into the streaming ad supported radio market. I am curious what you've learned about that industry since doing the deal? And are you more or less bullish about the business model a year later?

David Frear

Pandora has got a great product, a huge business and they certainly are at scale and selling ads on the digital platform. The acquisition of ads was I think a great step forward for the Company. I think as everybody knows the prior management team at Pandora had underinvestment in ad-tech and in driving the ad business. And with Roger and the new team that he has pulled together, they are very focused on driving the business, driving the ad business forward, and I think there's lot of growth there.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you guys found any ways to work together between Sirius and Pandora?

David Frear

We've done a few things and -- but, I think the services are quite different and likely to remain separate so while we will test some things out, I don't think you should think of it has been significant to either business.

Unidentified Analyst

Well down the back end Pandora obviously has a lot of data and they do a great job curating radio stations. Is there any opportunity and maybe leverage some of that in your business or is that still separate at this point?

David Frear

Yes there's some, they had to get comfortable giving us data about listening where there's an overlap but we already have listening data for a really significant portion of our software base and so while there's some advantage there it's not like we're starting at zero, it's -- we're not at a 100% but we're way over 50% in terms of understanding what people are listening to.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. You currently are in a minority stake in the Company and I think the deal was a standstill agreement until this time next year can you talk about maybe some of the pros and construction of maybe into a majority stake of you saw fitter even potentially buying the whole company, is that something that would be of interest?

David Frear

We have an interest in the audio sector and we've a lot of excess capital so if we see good return there, if value is at the right level it's certainly something we're capable of doing but it's not something that we -- it's not a have to do, there's no must do about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Touching on advertising, advertising revenue has grown double digits over the last several years, which I think has been surprising to a lot of investors, what are some of the key trends you have in your advertising business?

David Frear

We have the subscriber base is very attractive to advertises they tend to be above average income above average education, they consume media in multiple formats. And so it's just a very attractive base of listeners, and I think that more than anything else is what's really sort of driving the growth in advertising. There's always this thing where you are going to break into the sale, and then as you begin to break through those barriers. And people run their own AB tests on how effective it is that fact is that we have a loyal committed audience and it is very effective way to reach people.

Unidentified Analyst

Has the strength in your advertising business maybe changed the way you think about the ad supported business model as a whole and we talked earlier about there is a 100 million vehicles out there that don't subscribe to Sirius. Could you potentially monetize that base through advertising in the future?

David Frear

Yes, I mean we talked about this for a long-time right, that you could look at us as either being this incredibly successful management team that's sort of driven all this great value or you could look at us as being one of the most unsuccessful teams in history since majority of people don't take satellite radio, right. So 60% of new car buyers don't take it and 70% of the used car buyers don't take it. And when we look at what do people listen to in audio that overwhelmingly they listen to free versions of audio, and so in the long-term we're going to have a lot of inactive vehicles on the road.

And at the end of the day the only thing the management of Sirius XM cares about is how do we drive the maximum amount of free cash flow out of the enabled vehicle fleet. So as you get to 200 million vehicles on the road. Let's say we were widely successful for subscription business and it nearly doubled and got to a -- or is got to 50 million subscribers, we would have a 150 million in connected vehicles on the road. So it's overwhelmingly likely over time that we will organically go into the free business in some way and just to realize a cash flow out of those radios.

Unidentified Analyst

So telematics you guys have been in the telematics for about five years now. Revenue in the segment was flat to down for the last four years or so, and we saw about 25% pick-up in the first half of this year. I was just curious, what's driving that and sort of how you look at the long-term opportunity for telematics? It's pretty small right now, but it seems like it could be a pretty meaningful driver of risk.

David Frear

When we acquired the business we had a solid three years of effectively re-platforming that. A lot of the services they had weren't even under contract right that they were working off statements of work and so we had to actually get them contracted. And then the OEMs were moving thorough technology changes and we have to go along with that re-platform it. And now what we've got is, the OEMs are now rolling out those platforms.

And so the growth that we're experiencing now is that we've seen this in satellite radio it's once the automaker makes the decision, it takes them of couple of years to get going. But then once they get going it just rolls. And so, we feel it was the first few years were kind of tough and frustrating it was hard work to get the contracting underway and to get the technology platforms changed out. But we've got that work done now and programs are rolling so we're focused on execution.

Unidentified Analyst

So anyway to size that in terms of new car sales are at 70 million a year how penetrated are you…

David Frear

Yes, we haven't provided separate guidance on that and I don't think we were going to but certainly as we provide the annual guidance to shareholders and corporate what we expect out of connected vehicle services on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Go it. I have a few more questions, but I wanted to see if there is any audience question?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Can you comment at all about iHeart and the assets there and potentially what you might be able to do with them, if you were to have a strategic relationship, if that comes to fruition or even have more control over those assets?

David Frear

I think with iHeart it's not unlike the investment in Pandora that if at the right value that could make sense for us to make an investment in iHeart. I don't see Sirius XM ending up with a major position in iHeart that the proposal that's no longer on the table that we and Liberty put in that Sirius was at 19%. And one of the reasons we were there is that, high multiple businesses and multiple businesses tend not to blend well together in the public equity markets. The -- and there really -- there doesn't appear to be a whole lot of top line growth in the future for radio, so at the right value we'd be interested making investment, sure, but probably not much more than that.

Unidentified Analyst

Moving to margins, your guidance implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% this year down from 39% last year, which is mostly driven by the increase in royalty rates that we saw in December how do you think about the long term trajectory on margin, could we get back to that piece of 40% that we had, you guys were on in 2017, 2018 that you often spoke about?

David Frear

I think this is definitely a year of digestion with the dramatic increase in music royalties we went through in December and I do expect us to get back on track for the 40% plus target. With that being said, we've never been wedded to an EBITDA margin because we really are wedded to driving the maximum amount of free cash flow out of the enabled vehicles fleet. So if at some point in time we can get more total dollars to cash flow with a little bit lower margin we're thrilled to do that, but with the business plan we have right now 40% plus is still on our sights.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. You mentioned the MRF which is essentially the music royalties to make up for the increased costs and royalty rates that you guys passed through, how much of an increase will customers seek from that and will it completely offset the step up in rates that you got in December?

A – David Frear

I think the average increase is about $0.65 a month, and we're more than half way rolled out on it, it takes 18 months to roll the price changes just how different plan links and how things roll out, so mid next year it should be fully through, we won't recover all of the increase because we do pay royalties on the paid OEM trials and we won't be passing through the weight of that under the self pay subscriber base and we contractually we don't have the right to charge the OEM for it. So, part of this we're going to keep.

Unidentified Analyst

Moving onto CapEx, CapEx, in some places step up about $50 million this year, which is primarily driven by your satellite replacement program where we're at in terms of that replacement timeline and do you still expect 2018 to be the peak year of CapEx for this cycle?

David Frear

So, this is the peak year it comes down a little bit next year and then the satellite spending is all over, can't remember if there's a little bit that flips into '20, there might be a little bit but then it comes back down to normal. And the next cycle of spending probably won't start any earlier than '21 or '22 and may actually be a couple of years later. In theory, we have a satellite launch in '23 or '24, but we are looking at the lifetimes and what the fleet management options are. And to me it's not immediately clear that we need to actually launch our satellite in '23 or '24. So and then we have another four or five years after that before there is another replacement. So from a peak perspective, I think its mid next decade before we have hit another peak.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, and as scale and intensity of that second and third phase are they similar to the first in terms of CapEx step up?

David Frear

It's going to be a little the pattern will be different because of the launches I think are going to be a little more spread out we've got launches going I think on the 15 months interval here and I think we will have at least a couple of years between launches and future programs. But again think of it as mid-decade.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, simply going off that I know this doesn't this fairly relate to the satellites in particular but more so the radios the FX spectrum that you guys will have you are looking at vacate one of the two national bands that you guys operate on.

David Frear

I don't think we were looking to vacate any spectrum. I mean if all we ever did was?

Unidentified Analyst

Or shifting the radios over…

David Frear

Yes, we have an opportunity to repurpose that, it could be for more satellite content, it could be for other purposes so I don't think it will vacate spectrum.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there anything also besides satellite content or radio content that you think you could do to help monetize that?

David Frear

If you believe in autonomous vehicle you believe that drivers won't have to have eyes on the road than I would expect video that comes to the car and there is no platform for you to lever in delivering video to the car better than ours.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe on to your leveraging liquidity profile Sirius have lot of liquidity this year as in the second quarter your leverage stood at three times so full turn below your target of four and your guidance costs were approximately 1.5 billion of free cash flow this year. So two questions first you still believe in maintaining four kinds of leverage as the optimal capital structure for your business. And then second how you are thinking of allocating capital between investments in the business, M&A, buybacks, the dividend.

David Frear

The four times leverage target is something that we originally put out there to ensure that the rating agencies and bond investors understood, how we intended to manage the Company and which is -- is a strong double B credit and that's what we intend to do. I think both the rating agencies have said that if we got the sustained leverage over four times, they would that could trigger down grade, so we picked four. We will if it we certainly we believe the business and the cash flow profile could easily shoulder more debt than that the question is, can you productively deploy the money that fast. And we're not shy about leveraging the Company up but we also have a sharp eye on value, so we want to be careful about it. And so what were the other parts of the question?

Unidentified Analyst

I think those are the main two, how you allocate capital between investments in the business to dividend, buybacks, M&A?

David Frear

The number one choice for cash flow is to reinvest in organic growth of the business. And we think we're doing all that and it's producing the 1.5 billion in free cash flow. And so then the second place to go is to look for external growth opportunities, and you've seen what we've done if there I mean obviously the biggest thing.

We did was merge the two companies in the U.S. long-time ago, but we also merged the two companies in Canada to do the same thing and then recapitalize Canada where effectively the U.S. was able to acquire a lot of satellite radio EBITDA at a discount. We’ve made the investments in the connected vehicles services business that we’ve got two properties there. We’ve got the investments that we’ve made in Pandora and so they provide some indication of how we look at external growth investments.

And then the last thing is to return capital to shareholders we got a balance between buyback and dividend. The board will continue to consider sort of the split of those between buyback and dividend over time and -- but while they shouldn't matter for evaluation perspective, how you send it back. We all know that money is organized in the market the way that it is -- some people got to have a yield in order to invest or something the one that appeal to maximum number of investors. So we’ll continue to maintain a balance I think between those programs.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to dig a little bit deeper into the repurchase program and dividends if you don’t mind, but in the first half of the year you bought back $300 million worth of stock which is significantly below where we've seen you over the last few years. Can you just talk about through your decision to allocate capital towards the buyback, and if this is something that we should expect changing in the coming quarters?

David Frear

I don’t see our allocation decision changing, that most of what was bought in the first half almost all of it was bought in the first quarter, right. And then stocks had fantastic performance this year, right. So, it ran through the grid that we employed in the second quarter. So we bought significantly less. We continue to see value in stock and -- but we’re -- we do try to be disciplined about the way that we buy it, and we tend to buy a lot more on when it’s a little weaker and a lot less when it’s running strong.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the dividend you guys -- Sirius started paying dividend out a little bit over a year ago, your annual dividend payments a little bit under 200 million a year, or 13% of your expected free cash flow, what are you views on materially increasing the dividend payout and have you had any discussions with investors or the board about the pros and cons of maybe ticking it up?

David Frear

Obviously, it’s a board decision, I don't anticipate near-term changes in dividend policy that we did -- launched a dividend and we increased it by 10%, and kept total allocation. We’ve been talking for a long, total allocation dividend about flat. We’ve been talking for a long time about the fact that we see the business between the free cash flow. the growth in the EBITDA on the additional leverage that you can sustain from that, as producing a result where we have about $2 billion a year in excess capital that we need to figure out how to deploy.

And number one is as I said before organically investing in the business. Number two, is buying growth externally. Number three is returning it to shareholders. So, as we buy back stock you know, you can increase the dividend and maintain the same allocation, which is sort of what happened a year ago. And we have this discussion pretty regularly with the board, and we’ll see what the board decides to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Go back to the audience to see if there's any final questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

David Frear

So for the people listening online that the question goes to threshold radio, I think web-based radio and satellite radio and why have satellite radio royalty cost seeing such a dramatic increase when you don't see it in the others and what happens there? I was certainly very surprised by the CRB decision last year that they seem to base it in the conclusion that satellite radio is a market separate from the rest of the radio, which is exact opposite conclusion that the DOJ reached when they approve the merger of the two companies without conditions.

Certainly, we feel like we compete directly with those guys every single day in the market. I think the CRB decision is based on nothing more than the fact that we are a very profitable, well-run company, and they decided that they could simply assess more or may found a rationale to do that. But the if we actually shifted all of our listening to an IT platform, let's assume you could keep everybody paying us the same thing and they listened across their phone exactly the way they listen to satellite we would pay less money and royalties under the webcast rate.

And then threshold radio doesn’t you royalty at all, right. So will that change in time? I don’t really know the NAV is an incredibly powerful lobby. I think it'd be very difficult to get the votes in Congress to assess a performance royalty against the AM and FM radio.

So, the question again, is there something strategically, we could do to optimize royalty payments by cooperative and coordinating maybe co-investing AM and FM radio? I don't think so. I don't think that's there.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe one quick final one.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wondering if you have an estimate of percentage of your subscribers that are subscribed just for Howard and then, what's your plan out there -- I believe Howard just has to be on the air until December 2020. What's your plan? I know you did a 12 year deal, but what's your plan for after that.

David Frear

Well, plan A would be to see what he want to do after December 2021 when his contractors live shows is up so, if you want to continue doing live shows how does he want to continue doing it that it starts there that he has an unbelievable work ethic. He's in great heath. His show has never been better and it's like any other just fantastic performer. We would want Howard to stay as long as he would like to continue working.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, we'll have to leave it there, David. Thank you very much.