Vanguard BNDW: The World Is Your Oyster

With a very low expense ratio of .09%, you can get exposure to the worldwide, investment-grade, bond universe.

On September 6, 2018, Vanguard announced the launch of an exciting new ETF, the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW).

What makes this such an intriguing offering? In a single ETF, Vanguard now offers exposure to the worldwide, investment-grade bond universe. And they do so at an extremely low expense ratio of .09%. According to Vanguard, this is "significantly lower than the average .55% for the largest active global bond funds, per Vanguard and Morningstar research as of 6/30/18."

The fund has as its benchmark the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Float Adjusted Composite Index. In BNDW, the international component of this is hedged to the U.S. dollar, as will be explained further below. In total, BNDW offers exposure to U.S. and non-U.S. government, corporate, and securitized bonds, diversified across the maturity and credit-quality spectrums of multiple markets, in a single fund.

To give you some idea of the scope of all of this, Vanguard offers this wonderful visual summary.

Source: Vanguard Promotional Brochure

An ETF Of ETFs

How does Vanguard provide this valuable tool at such low cost? Simply put, this is an ETF of ETFs. This sort of structure is not unusual. For example, target-date retirement funds offered by various providers are often nothing more than "funds of funds," piecing together already-existing fund offerings and playing with the weightings to make them suitable for the target audience.

In this case, BNDW invests in the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX), weighting each appropriately to match the global bond market. As of June 30, 2018, that weighting was approximately 44% U.S. bonds and 56% non-U.S. bonds. A nice feature of BNDW, however, is that Vanguard monitors these allocations continuously and rebalances them as needed to reflect current index weightings.

Given that, the overall expense ratio of .09% is right in line. BND carries an expense ratio of .05%, with BNDX coming in at .11%. If you do the math, you will quickly discern that a 50/50 mix of those two ETFs would net out to an expense ratio of .08%. Essentially, you might view that extra .01% in expenses (and even this is slightly give and take depending on the precise weightings) as the cost of Vanguard effectively rebalancing for you.

Why Might BNDW Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

For me, the timing of this new offering from Vanguard was ironic. You see, I had just finished an article on BNDX, publishing it a mere two weeks before the release of this ETF. In that article, I went into quite a bit of detail with respect to the question of what role international bonds might play in your portfolio, so I won't repeat it all again here.

However, for purposes of this discussion, let me re-feature just one of the graphics I included in the BNDX article.

The graphic breaks down into 3 sections. The first lists the annualized volatility of bonds of various countries in their local, or home market. The second, as part of a global portfolio, but each in its own currency (which obviously features currency-conversion risk), and lastly a global bond portfolio, but with hedging employed to eliminate, or at least greatly minimize, currency risk.

Source: Vanguard Promotional Brochure

In the picture above, please note that, in isolation, local bonds of Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia all demonstrate greater volatility than the United States. Add in currency fluctuations and it gets even worse. However, look at the last section. Vanguard argues that, if the currencies are hedged, the overall result when these are combined is less volatility.

Why is this so important in the specific context of bonds? You are not investing in bonds for the "growth" portion of your portfolio. No, this is the portion of your portfolio dedicated to stability and income. And while it is true that many foreign bonds are currently yielding less than their U.S. counterparts, that situation may reverse itself tomorrow. It is that "smoothing" of the results over time that diversification can help to achieve.

By including this picture in their promotional materials for BNDW, Vanguard is trying to give you a visual of what they propose this ETF can do for your portfolio.

As of this writing, BNDW is so new that it is not yet available for comparison in YCharts, so I had to go to Yahoo Finance to grab this 5-day chart. But it offers at least a quick look at the "smoothing" effect of BNDW.

Source: Image created by author from Yahoo Finance

In the graphic above, BNDW is represented by the blue line, right in the middle, with BND (U.S. bonds) the green line and BNDX (foreign bonds) the purple line. BND has the greatest decline of the 3. A strong U.S. jobs report on September 10 caused rates to jump. Over this period, BNDX has been much more steady. Looking at the blue line, representing the behavior of BNDW, you can see that it virtually split the difference.

Admittedly, this is an extremely short window of time. But, for example, even though BNDW has a longer overall duration than BND, implying slightly greater volatility, in fact it was less volatile over this period, exactly as proposed in the Vanguard graphic. (NOTE: For more on duration, see this article.)

But The Yield Is So Low!

Since BNDW is so new, there is no solid yield data available yet, such as the 30-day SEC yield. However, we can easily draw some reasonable assumptions. For BND, that number is 3.15%. For BNDX, a rather paltry .98%. At the current BNDW allocation of 44% BND and 56% BNDX, that works out to a weighted yield of approximately 1.94%.

Think of BNDW, however, as part of the core foundation of your portfolio, an element which adds great diversification and stability. If you wish to reach for a little extra yield, you can add other options to do so.

For example, you could add some amount of the Vanguard Long Term Bond ETF (BLV) and the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB). These carry SEC yields of 3.97% and 5.32%, respectively.

BLV generates extra yield by taking you a lot farther out on the duration spectrum, while still maintaining a fairly high standard of quality, with 41.7% of the portfolio invested in U.S. government bonds. Here's a quick overall snapshot.

Source: Vanguard BLV Data Sheet

VWOB, in contrast, takes you a little farther down the risk path, as it invests in dollar-denominated emerging market bonds. A brief description of the risks involved in this area can be found in the summary prospectus, if you're interested in looking further.

Here's a quick overall snapshot.

Source: Vanguard VWOB Data Sheet

Summary and Conclusion

BNDW is a new, and intriguing, offering from Vanguard. In Vanguard's promotional materials directed toward financial advisors, it refers to BNDW as "a convenient and cost-effective way to add global bonds to your clients’ portfolios."

Back on August 30, my fellow SA author Dave Dierking wrote a very nice article featuring a two-ETF portfolio that gives you everything you need. This new ETF from Vanguard might offer another option to consider for the bond portion of the portfolio.

Don't forget about BND and BNDX either. You can use these to build a personalized version of BNDW, at whatever relative weighting you wish.

Finally, if you feel the need to increase the level of income provided by your bond holdings, consider using BNDW as your rock-solid foundation and supplement it with ETFs such as BLV and VWOB, according to your own tolerance for risk.

I will conclude this article with one last thought. In combination with the articles I linked above on BNDX and in my note re: duration, this is the third consecutive article I have written on bonds. They took a fair amount of time to research and write, and I hope that, in combination, all three may be of some use as investors consider the role of bonds in their portfolio. However, at this point, I will likely turn my focus back to equity ETFs and other topics.

