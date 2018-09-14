Even If We Give Windstream The Benefit Of The Doubt, This Story Doesn't Have A Happen Ending

I'm not big on technical analysis, but sometimes the signs are too obvious. Windstream is a perfect example.

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) investors I know you thought things were turning around. The last three months are a perfect example of how short-term traders can jump in and out of a stock that is fundamentally flawed. When a company is in a downward spiral, traders bet against the stock. As soon as news that is perceived as good is released, short-sellers cover their position causing a jump in the stock. To the unaware, long-suffering shareholder, this looks like the company is recovering. Unfortunately, as the short covering stops, the shares continue their downward slide… that is Windstream’s position today.

Technically speaking

If you’ve read any of my articles, you know I’m not a pull-apart a chart type of investor. However, occasionally a company’s stock moves in such a predictable fashion that a little bit of technical analysis makes sense. In fact, there are similar trends between Windstream and another troubled telecom stock, Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR).

Windstream:

Frontier:

The first thing I notice is both companies are below where they were six months ago. Second, prior to the companies each reporting earnings, both stocks took a hit in the June to July time frame. Once each company reported earnings, the stocks rebounded as investors digested news, hoping a turnaround was at hand. Third, investors seem to realize that each company’s earnings report wasn’t what they first thought, and the shares continued their decline.

As of this writing, Windstream is just below its 50-day moving average, whereas Frontier broke above its average. Where each stock goes from here will be based on business developments and future performance.

This storm has been brewing for a while

One of the main challenges facing Windstream, and Frontier for that matter, is their long-term debt. Each company has taken on significant debt over the last few years, trying to transform from a local telecom business into a high-speed Internet or Enterprise focused company.

In Frontier’s case, the company’s quarterly interest cost is using up slightly more than its operating income. However, Frontier’s hefty depreciation and amortization expense, is still allowing the company to generate core free cash flow. In the last six months, the company generated $375 million in free cash flow. Unfortunately, Frontier’s revenue and cash flow are declining, this situation doesn’t seem likely to turn around anytime soon.

In Windstream’s case, the debt scenario is even more precarious. In the last three months, including the company’s capital lease obligations, Windstream generated a mere $27.2 million in core free cash flow on revenue of over $1.4 billion. Investors who think this is good news, should consider that the company’s operating cash flow declined by nearly 6% annually in the last three months.

The problem with Windstream’s cash flow situation, is the company has requirements to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations. One of the company’s debt obligations requires a maximum gross leverage ratio of 4.5. This ratio is derived by comparing Windstream’s total long-term debt of roughly $5.9 billion, the company’s last 12 months EBITDA of about $1.45 billion. As of the last report, Windstream’s leverage ratio was 4.1, but the trend suggests bigger trouble ahead.

With operating cash flow declining by 6% annually, Windstream is getting perilously close to hitting the 4.5 leverage ratio or going above. In fact, to hit this figure, Windstream’s EBITDA would only need to fall by about 11%. Since operating cash flow is part of the EBITDA figure, an existing decline of 6%, and a declining business model should make investors very nervous.

Let’s pretend this all works out

For any Windstream bulls, we’re going to play a game of pretend. We’re going to give Windstream the benefit of the doubt and ignore the company’s significant debt and cash flow issues for a moment. If Windstream’s future is the company’s Enterprise division, let’s assume this future continues to improve. In fact, we’ll also assume improvements in a couple other areas as well.

Assumptions:

ILEC Consumer & Small Business = Revenue declines lessen from 6% last quarter to 5% annually going forward.

Enterprise = Revenue grows by 2% annually (double last quarter). This division also generates a profit margin of 24% (a 2% improvement from last quarter).

Wholesale = The revenue decline lessens from a 7% decline, to a 5% annual decline.

CLEC Consumer = This division's revenue decline lessens from 10% to a 5% decline.

These are some of the most aggressive assumptions I’ve seen and are better results than the company believes it can achieve in the short-term. The CFO Bob Gunderman even said so when speaking about Enterprise results on the last conference call. He said, “We do expect to see some declines going forward in the third and fourth quarter.” Even with this backdrop, let’s still give Windstream bulls what they want and assume the best for the company. Where does the company end up in five years?

(Source: Windstream 10-Q)

The bottom line is very simple. Even if Windstream can grow Enterprise by more than expected, and the other divisions' declines are lessened, the end game is still the same. Windstream’s total revenue decline lessens over the next five years, but by 2022, the company is still reporting lower annual revenue. Even with improvements in Enterprise’s profit margin, the losses from the other divisions are too much to overcome. By 2022, Windstream’s total profits are still declining by between 2% and 3% annually.

Even in the rosiest picture, and even with growth beyond management’s current expectations, Windstream is in trouble. The company is fundamentally flawed and may be quarters away from defaulting on some of its debt. Long-term investors still holding out hope, are just watching Windstream take another step in a long ride to nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.