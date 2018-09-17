The Bearish Season For Stocks Is Upon Us

The last leg of the bull market in stocks has been in place since the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis took the primary equity indices to lows in early 2009. The housing crisis in the United States, a massive government bailout of banks and financial institutions, and a sovereign debt crisis in Europe took the price of the E-Mini futures contract from a high of 1586.75 in October 2007 to lows of 665.75 in March 2009, a plunge of 921.20 points or 58 percent.

Since then stocks have been off to the races. Central banks around the world slashed interest rates in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis. While the short-term rate in the U.S. fell to zero percent, in Europe and Japan they dropped to negative forty basis points. At the same time, the monetary authorities pressures rates lower further out on the yield curve via quantitative easing or purchasing debt issues to keep rates at the lowest levels in modern history. Central banks stimulated economic conditions by inhibiting saving and encouraging borrowing and spending to spur economic growth. One consequence of the prolonged and unprecedented period of financial liquidity was that capital flowed to the stock market. After all, stocks compete with fixed income instruments for capital and the lowest yields in history created a bullish bonanza for stocks. The E-Mini S&P 500 contract rallied to the pre-2008 crisis high at 1586.75 by April 2013, and it kept on going.

The most recent high in the E-Mini came in August at 2,917.50, but we are heading into a time of the year that has traditionally been problematic for stocks. Moreover, the market has changed from the era of low interest rates in the United States, and the prospects are looking a lot different these days than they were back in early 2009 when stocks were the only game in town for investors and traders.

A history of selling in September and October

September and October can be ugly months for the stock market. In 2008, the majority of the move to the downside in the equity sector came during the months of the autumn season. The stock market crash that led to the Great Depression occurred in October 1929.

On October 19, 1987, the stock market collapsed registering the biggest one-day loss in the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 22.6%. Stocks also experienced weakness in 1991, 2001, ad 2008 during September and October.

With all of the major averages bear their recent highs, the equities sector could be ripe for corrective price action on the downside. As we are now at a time of the year where stocks tend to exhibit weakness, three factors could precipitate lower prices while some of the influences that have encouraged equities to move to a succession of record highs remain intact.

Higher rates weigh on equities

Stock prices continue to climb, and the latest leg of the bull market that commenced in March 2009 took the S&P 500 to another new high in August 2018.

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini highlights, stocks are sitting close to the recent high in the futures contract at 2,917.50 and was trading at the 2880 level on September 10. The trajectory of the bullish price action I the stock market has been steep. Before the correction in February 2018, the E-Mini had posted gains in fourteen out of fifteen months. After a six week correction early this year, the E-Mini posted gains in five consecutive months through August.

In February, the selling in stocks came from the prospects of higher interest rates in the United States. The prolonged period of low interest rates fuels the rally in stocks. Low yields sent money in search of capital growth and the dividend yield that only existed in the stock market. However, the long-term picture for U.S. government bonds has been looking shaky since the Fed began hiking rates and a new and more hawkish complexion of the central banks' Federal Open Market Committee took shape in 2018.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the long bond in the U.S. reached a high of 177-11 during the third quarter of 2016 and has headed steadily lower since the peak. The most recent low at 140-05 occurred during the second quarter of this year, and the 30-year Treasury was trading at under the 142 level on Friday, September 14.

Longer-term rates have been rising for three reasons. First, inflation has increased to the Fed's two percent target rate as economic growth has caused prices to rise. Second, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points by seven times since liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate in December 2015. Given recent economic data, it is likely that the Fed will act twice more before the end of 2018 lifting the short-term rate to the 2.25-2.50 percent level with three or four more hikes to follow in 2019. Finally, the legacy of quantitative easing has been rolling off the central bank's balance sheet which amounts to a quantitative tightening of credit further along the yield curve. The program that commenced in October 2017 is unprecedented and will continue to put upward pressure on U.S. interest rates. Higher rates are not supportive of gains in the stock market as they make fixed-income securities more attractive compared to equities.

A strong dollar makes U.S. exports less competitive

In February 2018, the dollar index fell to a low of 88.15 on the nearby futures contract. The weakening dollar made U.S. goods more attractive in global markets which bolstered the earnings of U.S. multinational companies. However, the dollar found a low during the second month of this year, and it has been heading high reaching its most recent peak in August 2018.

As the weekly chart shows, the dollar index rose to a high of 96.865 in mid-August and is currently around the 95 level. The stronger dollar reflects higher interest rates, but it also is weighing on corporate earnings and economic growth that typically leads stock prices higher.

Trade issues with China create problems as do U.S. political division

Perhaps the most significant issue facing the stock market these days is the protectionist policies of the Trump Administration that are involved in an escalating trade dispute with the Chinese. While the administration appears to have reached agreements with the European Union and Mexico, and is negotiating with Canada, the situation with China continues to threaten to deteriorate into a trade and currency war that could lead to recessionary pressures. While the dispute has not yet weighed appreciably on U.S. stocks, it has pushed the prices of Chinese equities lower. A six-week correction in the U.S. stock market in early 2016 was the result of selling in China's domestic stock market.

The U.S. and China exchanged $50 billion in tariffs over the summer of 2018. President Trump is now threatening that he is preparing another $200 billion in protectionist measures with $267 billion behind that to cover the entire amount of the trade imbalance between the U.S. and China. At the same time, the Chinese have promised a proportionate response to U.S. duties. While the Chinese cannot go dollar-for-dollar with the U.S. when it comes to tariffs, they can devalue their currency and either stop buying or start selling U.S. government bonds to retaliate. Therefore, a continuation of the rhetoric and exchange of new measures between the two countries with the leading GDP's in the world could lead to a recession as trade finds itself choked off by the wave of protectionism. Global economic contraction would be highly bearish for U.S. domestic equity prices.

Meanwhile, many issues are facing the world these days that could derail the stock market rally that has been in place for going on a decade. The political division in the United States will take center stage this November as mid-term elections will threaten and likely change the structure of power in Washington DC. Republican control of the House of Representatives and the Senate is in jeopardy which would threaten the current administration's initiatives and could even spur impeachment proceedings in a deeply divided political country. Political discord could foster selling in the stock market as uncertainty replaces the current environment of optimism.

Tax reform, share buyback programs, economic strength provide support - volatility ahead

As we head into the fall season and the traditional time of weakness for equity markets each year, all the news is not bad. Tax reform has been an effective and powerful bullish influence for the stock market. Corporate tax reform has bolstered earnings and fostered share buyback programs that have turbocharged the upward trajectory of the stock market. Tax reform has also increased economic growth in the United States leading to investor and corporate confidence. Individual and company spending and investment is often a function of optimism. Therefore, there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the equities asset class these days that could lead to rising volatility as bulls and bears do battle in the stock market.

The VIX index measures the volatility of stocks in the S&P 500 by collecting and indexing options premiums. The rise and fall of the VIX is a function of the prices of put and call options on stocks. Volatility on individual stocks and the VIX tend to rise during periods of selling in the stock market because equities prices tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down during corrective periods. Therefore, the VIX and related instruments often act as put options or bearish indicators for the stock market. In 2017, the VIX traded to its lowest level in years as the equities market continued to climb higher. The VIX traded under the 10 level for prolonged periods and to a high for last year at 17.28. In February 2018, the VIX traded to a high of 50.30 and was at around the 12 level on September 14. Another correction in the stock market could cause a dramatic move to the upside in the VIX index.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) has net assets of $146.04 million and traded an average of over 1.77 million shares each day. VIXY is a short-term instrument that moves higher when volatility increases on the S&P 500 index. VIXY was trading at $22.65 on September 14. In February of this year when stocks headed lower, VIXY peaked at $45.86 per share. However, VIXY is anything but a buy and hold instrument; it is best employed as a short-term timing tool to take advantage of sudden downside moves in the stock market.

As we are now in the fall season which tends to be a corrective period for the stocks market, many factors support corrections over the coming weeks and months. Higher interest rates, a strong dollar, trade issues with China, and the upcoming mid-term elections could set the stage for an increase in volatility during market corrections. VIX and VIXY act as put options in the stock market, as volatility tends to increase during selling periods as the market takes the elevator to the downside.

The historically bearish season for stocks is upon us, and VIXY could be a short-term tool to take advantage of those bearish elevator rides.

