Copper Is Waiting For News On Trade

At just over the $2.60 per pound level, the price of copper is sitting at its lowest level since July 2017 and close to its recent low at $2.5520 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

Copper is an essential building block for infrastructure. As China is the world's most populous nation and economic growth continues to outpace most of the Western world, demand for copper in the Asian country is critical for the price direction of the nonferrous metal. These days, a combination of a rising dollar and trade disputes have weighed on most raw material prices, and the red metal is no exception. The two markets that serve as benchmarks of the price of copper are the London Metals Exchange where the most liquid contract is a 90-day forward and the COMEX division of the CME which is a traditional futures market with contracts for delivery during specific months of the year. The most liquid COMEX contracts are in March, May, July, September, and December each year. The bulk of industrial pricing takes place on the LME because the 90-day pricing mechanism allows producers and consumers to hedge their requirements for each business day of the year. It is also the market that is home to the widest network of storage facilities that hold copper inventories in the world.

In June, the threat of a strike at the world's leading copper mine in Chile took the price of the red metal within one cent of its December 2017 high and the level of critical technical resistance. However, the rally failed sending copper plunging through many levels of technical support and to its current price which remains not far from the recent low.

Copper tanked after the initial threat of a strike

Escondida is the world's biggest copper mine. In 2017, a labor dispute that turned into a six-week strike cost BHP, the mine's operator, over $1 billion and the market over 150,000 metric tons of production. Therefore, in late May and early June, the threat of another strike caused the price of copper to rally to its highest price of 2018.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of copper rallied to a high of $3.3155 during the first week of June on the nearby COMEX futures contract, but the rally ran out of steam despite a continuation of labor negotiations in Chile. The high was just 0.65 cents short of the December 2017 peak which stands as critical technical resistance for the copper futures market.

Copper has moved lower in twelve of the past fourteen weeks reaching a low of $2.5520 in mid-August. The red metal fell through technical support levels at $2.9460, $2.9205, and $2.8750 to the lowest price since June 2017. Technical support now stands at the May 2017 low at $2.47 per pound. Price momentum has declined to oversold territory on the weekly chart along with relative strength. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market declined from 316,165 contracts in mid-July to 230,446 contracts, a drop of 85,719 or over 27 percent as the price of the nonferrous metal moved lower. Falling open interest alongside declining price is typically not a validation of a bearish price trend, but it is hard to call the price action anything but negative since the June high in the red metal.

The union and BHP came to terms on a new contract at Escondida, so the threat of a strike has disappeared. Meanwhile, it was the strong dollar and trade issues that have created a potent bearish cocktail for the price of copper since June.

The dollar weighed on the price of the red metal

The dollar is the world's reserve currency, and its inverse historical relationship with commodities prices has been one reason for weakness in the copper market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index futures contract illustrates, the greenback rallied from the February low at 88.15 to highs of 96.845 in mid-August, a rise of 9.9% over the period. While the bulk of the move to the upside came before early June when copper hit its high, it is likely that the concerns over the labor situation at Escondida held the price of the red metal near the high above $3.30 per pound. However, the weight of a strong dollar became too much for the copper market to handle and it began to fall before labor and management reached an agreement on a new contract in Chile. The price of copper remains near the recent low as the metal continues to flow from Escondida and the dollar is not far off its recent high.

Trade issues with China are bearish

Aside from the dollar, trade issues between the U.S. and China continue to weigh on the prices of many industrial commodities. This summer, the U.S. slapped the Chinese with $50 billion in duties and the Chinese retaliated with proportionate tariffs on U.S. goods.

Tariffs and subsidies interfere with the supply and demand fundamentals in commodities markets as they distort prices. Commodities are global assets that flow from the points of production to consumption around the world. Tariffs and protectionist policies by governments interfere with their free flow and supply and demand fundamentals. A 25 percent tariff can cause shortages in consumption regions and gluts in production areas of the world.

As China is the world's most populous nation with the second leading GDP, the Asian country is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to raw material consumption. China's demand for infrastructure building makes it the demand side of the fundamental equation in the copper market and many other industrial commodities. A trade war between the world's top two economies could result in recessionary pressures and the price action in the copper market has been flashing a warning signal since early June because economic contraction is a bearish influence on the copper market.

More rhetoric is holding copper down

President Trump has threatened to level another $200 billion of protectionist measures on the Chinese with $267 billion more in his back pocket which would cover the entire trade imbalance between the two countries. China has promised to respond proportionately, but they could run out goods to place duties on, so their response is likely to come as currency devaluations or selling their U.S. government debt holdings. Last week, the rhetoric reached a new high, and the potential of a trade and currency war increased.

Commodities are the products on the front lines when it comes to tariffs and protectionist policies, and copper is a bellwether raw material market. Therefore, the weakness in the price of the red metal has reflected the trade dispute as it increases in intensity. On Monday, September 10, the price of copper was trading at $2.6250 on the nearby December COMEX futures contract, not far off the recent low and far below the first level of technical resistance at $2.8750 per pound. Meanwhile, it is likely that the Chinese have been increasing their stocks of copper over recent months in anticipation of a prolonged trade dispute that weighs on economic conditions. In March, stockpiles of copper on the London Metals Exchange rose to the highest level since 2014 at 388,000 metric tons.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, copper stocks on the LME were at the 225,125-ton level on September 13 a decline of around 42% from the March peak in inventories. The drop could be a sign of Chinese stockpiling of the red metal as the trade rhetoric continues to increase the prospects for a trade and currency war in the coming months. The drop in inventories could provide some support to the price of the red metal.

A trade deal with China could be explosive

These days, the copper market is focusing on trade disputes which have prices trading at the lowest levels in over one year and threatening to go even lower for a test of the $2.47 per pound level. Until this summer, copper had been in a bull market making higher lows and higher highs since finding a bottom at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016. Until July 2018, copper never violated a significant support level. A potent bearish cocktail of a strong dollar and trade issues between the U.S. and China ended the bullish price trend and continues to threaten to send the red metal lower.

Meanwhile, China was not the only country facing a trade dispute with the United States, but it continues to be the most significant trading partner when it comes to the impact on the global economy. The U.S. has made lots of progress with trade disputes with the European Union and Mexico, and negotiations with Canada are continuing, A deal with Canada will likely shift all focus to China and a compromise that avoids a prolonged trade war. President Xi and President Trump have established a good working relationship, and it is likely that the eventual settlement of the trade dispute will come from a summit between the two leaders. Any agreement will need to come in the form of a victory for both leaders. While economics favors the United States, politics favor China. The Chinese stock market has suffered under the weight of trade issues and losing the wealthy United States as an addressable market for China's goods will cause financial hardships. At the same time, at the party congress in Beijing last October, President Xi cemented his role as the most powerful leader in China since Chairman Mao. With virtually no political opposition, President Xi has a lifetime position if he desires, with no pressure of elections as he makes decisions on the trade issue. President Trump is on the other side of the coin as the U.S. stock market remains strong, but political opposition continues to rise within the United States. After a series of political defeats and a divided nation, President Trump badly needs a victory on trade before the mid-term elections in November. Any improvement in the trade balance with the Chinese would be a victory for the U.S. leader. Therefore, it is in the best interest of both the U.S. and China to come to terms on an agreement to avoid a prolonged trade dispute, or a trade and currency war.

Since the trade issue has caused the price of copper to implode, an agreement could result in a significant upside correction in the price of the red metal and other industrial commodities. The Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) invests in copper, aluminum, and zinc and is a liquid market tool in the base metals sector.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, at $15.57 on September 14, DBB is close to its lowest level of 2018 after the swoon in base metal prices over the summer. DBB has net assets of $214.75 million and an average daily trading volume of 214,698 shares.

Copper is waiting for news on trade these days, and the latest rhetoric continues to weigh on the price of the red metal and other industrial commodities. It is possible that the back and forth between the U.S. and China continues to be posturing for negotiations leading to an eventual agreement. Any positive news is likely to lift the price of copper, but for now, the pressure continues to be on the downside in the base metal.

