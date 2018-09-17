Gold Goes Nowhere Fast

Gold is a metal that is both a commodity and a financial asset. As a commodity, gold's properties make it an excellent conductor of electricity, and its other characteristics are suitable for a myriad of industrial applications. Gold's ornamental attraction results in lots of fabricated demand each year. A significant percentage of the annual output goes to the production of jewelry.

When it comes to gold's financial properties, the yellow metal has a long history as hard money. Modern currencies do not have gold backing them these days as paper money derives its value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print legal tender. However, central banks continue to hold gold metal as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. Gold is an asset that tends to retain its value during periods of inflationary pressures. It also attracts buying during times of economic and political fear and uncertainty in the world as it serves as a safe haven asset.

Gold is a unique metal that transcends borders and retains value throughout its long and storied history. Gold is an enigma, while some embrace the yellow metal, others reject it as a barbarous relic of the past.

Before 2008, the nominal price of gold futures never traded above the $1000 per ounce level. Since 2009, the price has not been below. After trading to an all-time nominal high of just over $1920 per ounce in 2011, gold dropped to a low of just under $1050 in late 2015. Until this summer, the price had been making higher lows, but that pattern came to an end over the recent weeks, and now the price of the yellow metal is sitting quietly around the $1200 per ounce level.

The end of a bullish trading pattern

Gold futures that trade on the COMEX division of the CME had been making higher lows since December 2015, but that came to an end in July. In 2016 and 2017, the yellow metal did not decline below the low price from the previous December. However, in 2018, that pattern ended.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the low in December 2015 was at $1046.20 per ounce. In 2016, the yellow metal never challenged that low. In 2016, the December bottom was at $1123.90, and in 2017 gold never came close to that low. In 2017, the low in December was at $1236.50 per ounce. In July 2018, gold fell below that level and kept on going reaching its most recent low in August at $1161.40. After a slight recovery from the low, the price of the active month December futures on COMEX have been trading around the $1200 per ounce level. Technical resistance is now at the level that had been technical support at the December 2017 low of $1236.50. Gold has not been able to muster the buying and strength to challenge that level on the upside since the most recent low. The bullish pattern of higher lows came to an end this summer, and now the precious metal is sitting at the $1200 per ounce level with a pair of extremely bearish factors weighing on the price.

A strong dollar and higher rates are kryptonite for gold

Gold has traditionally traded inversely with the dollar. Therefore, a stronger dollar tends to weigh on the price of the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index had declined from highs of 103.815 in January 2017 to a low of 88.15 in February 2018. The falling dollar likely provided support to the price of COMEX gold futures. However, after a period of consolidation at around the 90 level, the greenback index broke to the upside reaching a high of 96.865 in mid-August which was the time when gold traded to its most recent low. The stronger dollar has been bearish for the price of gold. The last time the index was trading around the 95 level was back in late 2016. At that time gold was heading to a low of $1123.90 in December 2016.

Rising interest rates in the United States have supported the rise in the value of the dollar versus other world currencies. Interest rate differentials tend to be the primary driving force of foreign exchange rates. The Fed is likely to hike the Fed Funds rate twice more in 2018 which will boost the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year. With euro currency, short-term rates at negative 40 basis points, the differential between dollar and euro currency rate will stand at the 2.65-2.90% by the end of 2018. The rising comparative yield of the dollar has supported the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, while higher rates in the U.S. is supportive of gains in the dollar, they are bearish for the price of gold. Higher rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions which weighs on the price of gold, precious metals, and many other commodities. Therefore, a strong dollar and rising short, medium, and long-term interest rates in the United States are a potent bearish cocktail for the price of the yellow metal.

Russia and China are buying the current dip in gold

Investments demand is a critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of gold. Investment demand comes from two areas, the official sector and individual purchases of the yellow metal.

The recent price action in the gold market has inhibited individual demand for the precious metal. Everyone loves a bull market, and investors and traders tend to flock to gold, silver, and other commodities and assets when prices are moving to the upside. However, bear market price action does the opposite, and we have seen market participants look to other markets that offer capital appreciation compared to gold over the past months.

The official sector has been a different story in the gold market. Both China and Russia have been building their gold reserves, and the falling price is likely to accelerate their purchases. China and Russia are absorbing domestic production, and each has been buying in the international market to increase the level of their reserves. While the U.S. and European countries hold a significant percentage of their foreign exchange reserves in gold, Russian and Chinese levels are significantly lower on a percentage basis. Therefore, the gold buying from the official sector is the result of China and Russia playing catch up with other countries around the world. The lower the price of gold falls, the more these two nations are likely to buy.

Open interest is shrinking during the price correction

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market. The metric reflects the strength of activity from market participants. When open interest declines, it tends to signal less interest in the gold market from investors and speculators.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, Open interest had been at the 586,528 contract level during the week of January 16. The following week, gold hit its high for the year at $1365.40 per ounce. Since then the open interest metric declined to its most recent level at 475,646 contracts, 116,381 contracts or 18.9% lower than during the first month of 2018. The price of nearby October gold futures at $1196.00 on September 14 was $169.40 or 12.4% lower than the January high. In a futures market, falling prices alongside a decline in open interest is not typically a validation of an emerging bearish trend. However, it is hard to argue that the price action in the gold futures market has been anything but bearish. The most bullish thing I can say about gold these days is that the price has not yet reached the December 2016 low at $1123.90 which was the level that last time the dollar index was around the 95-96 level. However, when gold hit that low, the open interest metric fell to a low of 394,722 contracts, over 80,000 contracts below its current level.

Open interest has been shrinking as the price of gold continues to sink. With another rate hike coming at the end of September, and economic data pointing to another increase in December, then prospects for gold continue to be bearish.

Two moments of truth left - can gold survive?

The next level of technical support in the COMEX gold futures market is at the December 2016 low at $1123.90 per ounce. Below there, the December 2015 low at $1046.20 stands as the critical technical line in the sand on the downside for the yellow metal. Gold's technical survival depends on its ability to remain above these two levels. Below the 2015 bottom, it is possible that gold could test the psychological $1000 per ounce level, which has not been in play since 2009 when the global economy was still suffering after the 2008 global financial crisis.

At $1200 per ounce, gold is looking for direction these days. When it looks over its shoulder, it sees silver probing below the $14 per ounce level for the first time since early 2016 and dangerously close to its critical support level at the December 2015 low of $13.635 per ounce. Platinum has already declined to its lowest price in fifteen years, and the dollar and interest rates are not providing any reasons for gold to recover and test higher levels.

However, the economic and political landscapes around the world could create periods of fear and uncertainty and inflationary pressures have been rising. So far, gold has not responded to any potential for a flight to quality assets. Gold tends to look its worst when it is at or close to a bottom, and these days it would be hard for the prospects for the precious metal to look much worse. While the odds favor further downside tests as rates head higher which will likely support the dollar, a surprise could always turn the gold price around and launch a surprise recovery in the blink of an eye.

I have been trading gold futures on COMEX with very tight stops these days. For those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the UGLD and DGLD are the triple-leveraged ETN products that offer market participants an alternative for short-term trading in the yellow metal. Both have sufficient liquidity when it comes to net assets and average daily trading volumes to handle small, short-term positions to take advantage of moves in the gold market.

We are coming into the Indian wedding season that begins in October. With the price of gold at lower levels these days, demand is likely to be buoyant. However, an interest rate hike on September 26 and the prospects for another in December could weigh on the price of gold which has made lows in 2015, 2016, and 2017 during the final month of each year. So far, the December 2017 low gave way in the gold market, and the 2016 and 2015 lows stand as critical support levels for the yellow metal.

Over recent sessions, gold has been sitting at the $1200 per ounce level on the December futures contract which has become a short-term pivot point for the yellow metal. The odds favor lots of volatility over the coming weeks and months in the gold market, and the initial levels to watch are $1236.50 on the upside, and the recent low at $1161.40 on the downside. A flexible approach to trading on the long and short sides of the market, rather than investing, is likely to yield optimal results in gold for the rest of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.