Agricultural Commodities Post The September WASDE Report

On Wednesday, September 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The overall tone of the September report was that production during the 2018 crop year was abundant leading to the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops following the 2012 drought. In 2012, the prices of corn and soybeans rallied to all-time highs and wheat moved to its highest price since 2008, which was the year that the grain reached its record.

While the market focused on the supply side of the fundamental equation in the aftermath of the September WASDE, I reached out to my friend Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of grain ETFs including the CORN, WEAT, and SOYB products who reminds us that demand is an ever-increasing on prices of the commodities that feed the world. Sal told me:

I think it is important for anyone watching the grain markets, most especially the corn markets, to realize that the month to month changes in WASDE estimates can cause price volatility and excitement in the markets in the short term, but the long-term fundamentals are really still intact. The Sep 12, 2018 WASDE report once again showed higher global demand for all grains versus last year and lower global stock levels. See below: Year-on-year demand is rising, and year-on-year global stock levels of grains are falling; this is the fundamental picture that has been holding true regardless of the price volatility and excitement caused by the monthly release of WASDE estimates. Long term followers of grain markets are likely watching these fundamentals closely.

2018 has been a year where trade issues between the United States and China, as well as other trading partners around the world, has trumped the weather and crop growing conditions in the soybean, and to a lesser extent, the corn market. In wheat, lower output from the European Union and Russia provided some support for the price of the grain that is the primary ingredient in flour and bread. In cotton and the animal protein markets, trade issues have also caused some degree of price distortions over the past months.

The bottom line when it comes to the September WASDE report was that the USDA told markets that there are plenty of the agricultural commodities available to satisfy global demand as we move into the harvest season in the northern hemisphere.

Soybeans are steady post-WASDE

November new crop soybean futures were weak coming into the September WASDE report. Beans have been under pressure throughout the 2018 growing season after China canceled purchases of one-quarter of the 2018 and 2019 crops from the United States in a retaliatory move by the Chinese.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November CBOT soybean futures highlights, the price was little changed following the release of the USDA report and was trading at just under the $8.30 per bushel level on Friday, September 14. The WASDE pointed to rising supplies of the oilseed, but the selling over recent months took the price of new crop futures to a level where it has run out of downside steam. The USDA told markets:

U.S. oilseed production for 2018/19 is projected at 138.4 million tons, up 2.9 million from last month with higher soybean and cottonseed production forecasts partly offset by a lower peanut forecast. Soybean production is projected at a record 4,693 million bushels, up 107 million on a record yield forecast of 52.8 bushels per acre. Soybean supplies are raised with higher production only partly offset by lower beginning stocks. With soybean crush up 10 million bushels and exports unchanged, ending stocks are projected at 845 million bushels, up 60 million from last month. The 2018/19 U.S. season-average soybean price is forecast at $7.35 to $9.85 per bushel, down $0.30 at the midpoint. Soybean meal prices are lowered $5.00 at the midpoint to $290 to $330 per short ton. Soybean oil prices are unchanged at 28.0 to 32.0 cents per pound. WASDE-581-3 Changes for 2017/18 include higher exports, higher crush, and lower ending stocks. Exports are increased 20 million bushels to 2,130 million based on official trade data through July and indications from August export inspections. With crush raised 15 million bushels, ending stocks are projected at 395 million bushels, down 35 million from last month. The 2018/19 global oilseed outlook includes higher production, reduced trade, and increased stocks compared to last month. Higher production of soybeans and cottonseed more than offsets lower forecasts for peanuts, rapeseed, and sunflower seed. Soybean production is increased 2.2 million tons, with larger crops for the United States and China that are partly offset by lower projections for Canada, India, and Uruguay. Global soybean exports for 2018/19 are reduced 1.1 million tons to 156.9 million, with lower shipments for Canada and Uruguay. China's 2018/19 soybean imports are reduced 1 million tons to 94 million as slower growth in protein meal demand and lower crush in 2017/18 continues into the next marketing year. Partly offsetting this change are higher imports for Egypt and Iran. Other notable oilseed trade changes include lower palm oil imports for India in 2017/18, with export reductions for Malaysia and Indonesia. Global 2018/19 soybean ending stocks are projected 2.3 million tons higher, with increased stocks for the United States and Argentina that are partly offset by reduced stocks for Brazil.

While the beans traded to a new and lower low at $8.2125 per bushel on September 12, in post WASDE trading the price remains in a range from the $8.20 to $8.50 level which has been in place since late August.

Corn falls to the bottom of its trading range

While the soybean futures market has experienced selling throughout the growing season over trade, the price of corn benefited from rising energy prices. In the United States, corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol the biofuel that refiners blend with gasoline to power automobiles.

The price of corn fell sharply following the release of the USDA's September report as it moved from just under the $3.70 to the $3.50 per bushel level on the new crop December futures contract on the CBOT.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December corn futures illustrates, the price fell to just one-half cent above the mid-July low which was the price that reflected the peak of selling over the U.S.-China trade dispute. Corn fell back to that low after the USDA said:

This month's 2018/19 U.S. corn outlook is for larger production, increased domestic use, greater exports, and higher ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.827 billion bushels, up 241 million from last month on an increased yield forecast. If realized, the crop would be the second highest on record. Among the major producing states, yields are forecast to be record high in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio, and South Dakota. Corn supplies are higher from last month, as a larger crop more than offsets a small decline in beginning stocks due to higher estimated exports for 2017/18. Feed and residual use for 2018/19 is raised 50 million bushels with a larger crop and lower expected prices. Corn used for ethanol is raised 25 million bushels. With supply rising more than use, corn ending stocks are up 90 million bushels from last month. The season-average corn price received by producers is projected 10 cents lower with a midpoint of $3.50 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2018/19 is forecast up 5.1 million tons to 1,347.2 million. The 2018/19 foreign coarse grain outlook is for lower production, greater consumption, increased trade, and reduced stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is forecast higher than last month with projected increases for the EU, Angola, Paraguay, Turkey, and Serbia more than offsetting declines for Canada, South Africa, and Guatemala. EU corn production is raised, mostly reflecting increases for Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and France. In both Bulgaria and Romania, yields are expected to be record high. World barley production WASDE-581-2 is lowered, with reductions for the EU, Australia, and Ukraine more than offsetting increases for Kazakhstan and Russia. Corn exports for 2018/19 are raised for Ukraine, Serbia, and Paraguay, but lowered for Canada and South Africa. Imports are raised for the EU, Japan, Brazil, and Guatemala, with partly offsetting declines for Algeria and Saudi Arabia. For 2017/18, exports are lowered for both Brazil and Argentina, reflecting slower-than-expected trade to date. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2018/19 are down from last month, with declines for Argentina, South Africa, Ukraine, Canada, and Serbia more than offsetting increases for Angola, Paraguay, the EU, Brazil, Turkey, and India. Global corn stocks, at 157.0 million tons, are up 1.5 million from last month.

More production and rising inventories weighed on the price of corn and sent it back to its mid-July low at the $3.50 per bushel level.

Wheat declines sharply

Throughout the 2018 growing season, wheat prices have found support from lower production because of dry conditions in the European Union and Russia. Wheat has not experienced the same selling over trade issues; instead it found support from lower supplies in 2018 compared with 2017.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December CBOT wheat futures shows, the price moved from the mid-July low at $4.90 per bushel to a high of $6.13 in early August over concerns about supplies. The price has headed lower through August and September on increased shipments from Russia. The response to the latest data from the USDA was a continuation of selling that took the price to the $5 level after the release of the WASDE on September 12. The USDA told the wheat market:

The U.S. 2018/19 wheat supply and demand estimates are unchanged from last month. There are offsetting by-class changes for both exports and imports. The season average farm price range is unchanged at the midpoint of $5.10 per bushel and the range is narrowed $0.20 per bushel to $4.70 to $5.50. Global wheat supplies for 2018/19 are raised 4.7 million tons on a 3.4-million-ton production increase and higher beginning stocks. The Russian crop is raised 3.0 million tons on harvest results to date in the winter wheat region and continued excellent weather in the spring wheat belt. Kazakhstan is raised 0.5 million tons also on excellent spring wheat conditions. Production is increased 2.7 million tons in India to a record 99.7 million on updated government data. These increases are partially offset by a 2.0-million-ton decrease in Australia and a 1.0-million-ton decrease in Canada, both reflecting continued dry conditions during the growing season. Global exports are lowered 2.5 million tons with a 2.0-million-ton reduction for Australia and a 0.5-million-ton reduction for Canada, both on smaller crops. Indonesia and Iran imports are down 1.0 million tons and 0.5 million tons, respectively. Global use is raised 2.3 million tons primarily on a 2.0-million-ton increase for Russia feed and residual use and a 1.0-million-ton increase for EU feed and residual use. With total supplies rising faster than use, global ending stocks are raised 2.3 million tons to 261.3 million but are 5 percent below last year's record.

The USDA told markets that wheat supplies are rising faster than use and that global ending stocks increased from the previous report which caused additional selling in the wheat futures market that took the price of CBOT December futures back to the $5 per bushel level.

Cotton remains firm on Hurricane Florence

September 12 was a day of contradictions for the cotton market. A report from the USDA that would ordinarily weigh on the price of the fiber came at a time when Hurricane Florence was preparing to bear down on the Carolinas at the end of the 2018 growing season in cotton.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December ICE cotton futures shows, the price of the fiber has been trading in a range from 80.60 to 84.25 since August 14. While flooding from Hurricane Florence could wipe out a big chunk of the 2018 cotton crop from the Carolinas, but the WASDE report weighed on the price of cotton futures. The USDA said:

The 2018/19 U.S. cotton estimates include larger production, exports, and ending stocks relative to last month. Production is raised 447,000 bales, with increases in the Southwest, Delta, and Southeast. Beginning stocks are revised 100,000 bales lower based on indicated stocks as of July 31, 2018, while domestic mill use is reduced slightly in 2017/18 based on recent activity. The 2018/19 export forecast is raised 200,000 bales. Ending stocks are now projected higher at 4.7 million bales, or 25 percent of total use. The forecast range for the marketing-year average farm price is unchanged at 70 to 80 cents per pound. WASDE-581-5 Larger 2018/19 world cotton production mostly offsets lower beginning stocks, and world ending stocks are only slightly higher this month. Beginning stocks are reduced for India and the United States due to revisions in 2017/18 estimates. Production is raised for China, Brazil, and the United States but is lowered for Australia. Global consumption is increased 300,000 bales due to higher expected use in India, and trade is unchanged. World ending stocks are projected about 400,000 bales higher this month, at 77.5 million bales, equivalent to 61 percent of world consumption. If realized, this stocks/use ratio would be its lowest in 8 years, but higher than in virtually every other year before 2010/11.

The USDA told markets that cotton production, exports, and inventories rose since last month which took the price back towards the bottom end of its trading range that has been in place since mid-August.

Meats move higher, but it is offseason for demand

The kneejerk reaction in the meat markets was to move to the upside following the September WASDE report, but prices eased back the following day as the market remembered that cattle and hog consumption is now in the offseason for demand.

Source: CQG

As the chart of October live cattle futures shows, the price of beef moved above the top end of its trading range after the release of the September WASDE report. The USDA told the market:

The annual beef production forecast is unchanged as increases in second-half cattle slaughter are offset by lighter expected carcass weights. Beef import forecasts are unchanged for 2018 and 2019, while export forecasts are raised on expectations of continued strong demand to a number of key trading partners.The third-quarter fed steer price forecast is raised from last month on current price strength, but the fourth-quarter forecast is reduced as the pace of marketings is raised.

The price of cattle rose on the back of lighter carcass weights and increased demand projections.

Lean hog prices also moved to the upside in the aftermath of the September WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the chart of October lean hogs displays, the price of pork also headed higher following the September 12 USDA report where the USDA said:

The 2018 pork production forecast is reduced on the current pace of slaughter and slightly lighter expected carcass weights in the third quarter. USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on September 27, providing an indication of producer farrowing intentions into early 2019. Pork imports for 2018 and 2019 are lowered from last month. Pork export forecasts for 2018 and 2019 are raised from the previous month as U.S. pork is expected to remain competitively priced in international markets. Hog price forecasts for 2018 are lowered on current prices and pressure from expected abundant meat supplies. For 2019, the first-quarter hog price forecast is reduced slightly, but the annual price forecast range is unchanged.

Lower production and lighter carcass weights in the WASDE sent lean hog futures prices higher. Both cattle and hog prices closed last week at or near the recent high despite that the peak season came to an end on the Labor Day holiday.

The September WASDE is now in the books, but as Sal Gilberte pointed out, ever-increasing demand is a constant when it comes to the agricultural commodities that feed the world. The Invesco DB Agricultural EFT product (DBA) has net assets of $590.06 million and trades an average of over 590,000 shares each day making it a liquid market instrument. DBA holds a wide range of agricultural futures contracts.

Source: Barchart

Since 2007, DBA traded in a range from $16.81 to $43.50 per share. At $17.06 on September 14, DBA is at the low end of its trading range dating back over eleven years.

The 2018 WASDE report tells us that there are abundant crops and enough food to feed the world. However, rising demand continues to put upside pressure on prices which limits the downside potential in many of agricultural commodities prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.