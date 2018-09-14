Histogenics: Very Risky Odds With Limited Payoff

However, Histogenics' low cash balance is a major issue since they have the ability to sell shares to the open market at any time due to their recent mixed shelf offering.

How the FDA will rule on the BLA is very unclear, but there is evidence to suggest that Neocart can still cross the finish line.

Despite the failure, Histogenics still plans on submitting a BLA to the FDA in hopes that they will approve the product.

Shares of Histogenics have fallen by over 75 percent after the announcement that their sole asset, Neocart, had failed to hit its primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial.

Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) is trading at 52-week lows after announcing that their sole asset, NeoCart, had failed to hit its primary endpoint in its phase 3 trial. NeoCart is a cell-therapy based implant designed to help restore and heal knee cartilage through the use of a patient's own cells. A sample of a patient's very own cells is sampled, and then cultured and merged with a 3-D scaffold. This scaffold is then implanted upon the defect site on the knee. The current standard of care for knee cartilage damage is microfracture surgery, a highly controversial method which involves creating tiny fractures near the defect site to stimulate cartilage growth.

NeoCart, when compared to microfracture, was unable to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in function and pain in a dual threshold responder analysis; the treatment duration for the primary endpoint was 1 year.

HSGX data by YCharts

As a result, Histogenics' stock has fallen by over 75 percent as of the time of writing. Devastating shareholders in the process and putting Histogenics' very existence in danger. Remember, Histogenics does not have any cash flow generating assets, and NeoCart is the only product in their pipeline. No matter how you look at it, the fact of the matter is that the trial failed to hit its primary endpoint, raising significant doubts over whether or not NeoCart is any better than microfracture. Adam Grindley - the CEO of Histogenics - has attempted to assuage the markets fear and has stated that the company intends to submit a BLA to the FDA. He ardently believes that NeoCart will be approved by the FDA and that the phase 3 data was better than it seems. With this in mind, it is worth examining his arguments and whether or not NeoCart has any chance of approval.

Source: NeoCart Topline Phase 3 Data Presentation

Before examining the bear and bull case, we should look at the facts first. In order for those in the trial to qualify as a responder, patients must have achieved a 12-point improvement in function (measured by international knee documentation scores) and a 20-point improvement in pain (measured by knee injury and osteoarthritis pain scores). At 6 months, 62 percent of NeoCart patients managed to qualify as a responder compared to only 46 percent of those treated with microfracture (p<0.025). However, at 12 months, the picture changed. Although 74 percent of NeoCart patients had qualified as responders, the number of patients in the microfracture arm which passed the threshold to qualify as a responder had dramatically spiked to 62 percent. This high response rate from the microfracture arm caused the 12-month data (p<0.0714) to slightly miss the cutoff for statistical significance, rendering the trial a failure.

Source: NeoCart Topline Phase 3 Data Presentation

It should be noted that if only two microfracture patients had not been responders, that the 1-year endpoint would have been hit. Unfortunately, for Histogenics, the 62 percent microfracture response rate was far greater than the 50 percent response rate that they originally expected when designing the trial.

The bull case being pitched by Histogenics is that the data is a lot better than it seems, and I think this idea isn't far-fetched. Yes, the trial missed its primary endpoint, but the trial was designed prior to when public FDA guidance was released on orthopedic trial designs. Some important observations which seem to highlight NeoCart in a more favorable light were also noted.

To start, for patients who had a high BMI (>28), NeoCart's response rate was 78% versus microfracture's response rate of 48% (p=0.0168). For lesions larger than 2.2 centimeters, patients in the NeoCart arm had a 72% response rate versus a 52% response rate for patients in the microfracture arm (p=0.0145). Those who had two lesions compared to one did much better being treated with NeoCart, with 85% of those treated with NeoCart responding versus just 43 percent of microfracture patients responding.

For those specific subgroups, NeoCart patients did do better than microfracture patients. However, subgroup analysis is essentially the same thing as cherry picking from a data set, so this should be met with a healthy dose of skepticism. So, let's keep examining the data.

Failure Rates NeoCart Microfracture IKDC 2.5% 12.7% KOOS 3.7% 3.7% Both 1.2% 3.8%

(Failure being defined as having a score below baseline after one year)

When it comes to failures, the trends seem to favor NeoCart. NeoCart patients generally did better in showing improvement in their IKDC scores when compared to microfracture patients. Unfortunately, this alone doesn't show a big enough justification for NeoCart being superior to microfracture, as the criteria for approval requires more for NeoCart to simply work. NeoCart needs to be better than microfracture in terms of efficacy in general, and that's where the crux of the bull case lies.

NeoCart managed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in both function (IKDC) and pain (KOOS) scores compared to microfracture at the 1-year mark. In other words, NeoCart managed to achieve a better efficacy profile versus microfracture.

Source: NeoCart Topline Phase 3 Data Presentation

The data speaks for itself. NeoCart patients managed to achieve a statistically significant improvement in IKDC scores over microfracture patients at both the 1- and 2-year mark. A statistically significant improvement over microfracture in KOOS scores was achieved as early as 3 months and replicated at the first and second year. For both of these scores, the microfracture patients started from a lower baseline, suggesting a greater room for improvement.

This information begs the question, why did Histogenics decide to use a dual-threshold responder comparison as their primary endpoint? According to Histogenics, they were way too ambitious.

If the trial were planned today, Histogenics claims that they would have ditched the dual threshold responder analysis as it is not needed according to official FDA guidelines on trials pertaining to knee cartilage damage. It should be noted that although the guidelines were released after Histogenics designed the trial, they had still designed their phase 3 trial after consulting with the FDA. Them blaming it on unclear guidance from the FDA seems like a way to abdicate their own errors in the design process. Histogenics has also claimed that their primary endpoint would also have used been evaluated at the 2-year mark instead of the 1-year mark, to better differentiate microfracture and NeoCart durability as time goes on.

The original purpose of having their trial's primary endpoint evaluation at the 1-year mark was to show that NeoCart could help patients very quickly in a more effective way versus microfracture. It was also probably done to try to demonstrate a higher level of efficacy versus MACI, a competing product which used a 2-year endpoint in their phase 3 trial. MACI is another cell-based implant which uses a patient's very own cells to heal cartilage damage. It should be noted that Vericel (VCEL), the company which owns MACI, used a two-year endpoint and did not use a dual threshold responder endpoint in their phase 3 trial.

How the FDA will rule on NeoCart is anyone's guess now. My personal opinion is that the FDA will ultimately approve NeoCart given its safety profile and efficacy over microfracture, but I would certainly not bet on it. For one, the FDA only approves a product when they are absolutely certain that the product is safe and effective; Safe and effective relative to the current standard of care that is. And with this failed trial, a lot of uncertainty about how effective NeoCart really is has been generated. The FDA could very easily request more data to get a better picture of NeoCart's efficacy, and that would be a disaster for the company. It would delay their launch indefinitely, add on massive expense increases, and create even more uncertainty.

Another big problem is that NeoCart not only needs to compete with microfracture, but it also needs to compete with MACI. MACI has a massive "first mover" benefit against NeoCart, being already approved, and already actively stealing market share away from microfracture. NeoCart needs to prove that their product is better, and that is hard to do when their product has failed a phase 3 trial.

Strapped For Cash

These problems are severely compounded by the financial strain Histogenics is currently under. As of their latest 10-Q filing, we can see that Histogenics only has $8.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand. The same quarter they burned over $3.7 million in operating expenses. In the quarter before that, they burned over $13 million, and for the quarter before that, they burned over $6.7 million.

In the past, Histogenics has said that they only have cash runway to the end of the fourth quarter in 2018. We are in the 3rd quarter right now. With a failed phase 3 trial, it will be hard to negotiate any possible partnerships with larger pharmaceutical firms to help commercialize NeoCart. Any negotiations with any fund or other pharmaceutical company to secure more funding will not be negotiated from an advantage.

With that being said, it should worry any current shareholders that there is an active mixed shelf offering on the table. Roughly a month ago, Histogenics filed an S-3 filing which allows them to sell shares into the open market at any time. In the filing, they expect to raise up to $75 million from the offering to fund their operations. Histogenics has a market capitalization of around $18 million, it would be a catastrophe for shareholders if Histogenics decided to raise just 1/5 of how much they intend to raise.

Injecting new shares into the open market to raise funds completely destroys shareholder value. Each new share which gets added to the total number of shares outstanding reduces the value of every existing share. Because Histogenics' valuation is so low, they would need to sell a lot of shares in order to raise the necessary amount of funds.

It's also possible that Histogenics could raise capital through debt offerings and loans, but doing that would be pouring gasoline on a fire. Any debt Histogenics takes on will likely have high-interest rates attached to them, and all of the proceeds raised will need to be eventually paid back. The last thing shareholders should want is to have a toxic balance sheet along with a distressed asset.

The big issue is that there seems to be no good way out of their current cash crunch. If the FDA is not merciful, this trial setback might be the death blow which kills the company.

Conclusion

Although I personally believe that NeoCart's BLA will be approved when the FDA ultimately makes its decision, I think the risk-reward ratio is too poor to warrant any investment. I used to own shares in the company but was forced to sell at a considerable loss to avoid any more potential losses. Their current cash crunch makes it difficult to imagine a situation where shareholders can recoup their losses, especially if they chose to sell shares into the open market at these prices anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Previously Owned Shares in Histogenics.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.