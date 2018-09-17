Natural Gas Heads Lower As Stocks Favor Another Bounce

The low end of the recent range at the end of last week- Evidence that the market is short.

There are just around two months left in the 2018 injection season in the natural gas futures market. Sometime in November, the injections that began to flow into storage facilities around the United States in March will turn into withdrawals as colder weather conditions across the country start to increase the demand for heating.

The price of October natural gas futures for delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana that trade on the New York Mercantile division of the CME has been trading in a range between just under $2.70 and just over $3.00 per MMBtu throughout 2018. From August 8 through the end of last month, the price of the energy commodity traded over the $2.90 per MMBtu level as it attempted to challenge critical technical resistance at the top end of the trading range. However, the price failed, and since the first session of September, the price of natural gas has been under pressure.

A fall from the high end of the range

The monthly chart of September has been a bearish period for natural gas futures, so far.

Source: CQG

On the final day of August, the October futures contract traded to a high of $2.931 per MMBtu. By September 10 the price had declined to a low of $2.752, and after a rally back to a lower high at $2.869 on September 12, the price was back below the $2.80 level at the end of last week. Price momentum was crossing lower in near oversold territory at the end of last week, and historical volatility on the daily chart had moved above the 23% level. Relative price strength had also turned lower in close to oversold territory as the price fell on Friday.

The low end of the recent range at the end of last week- Evidence that the market is short

On September 14, the price of natural gas was around the $2.77 per MMBtu level with technical support at $2.752 and $2.688 on the October futures contract. The open interest metric at 1.638 million contracts at the end of last week was just below its all-time peak at 1.657 million this month. The increase in open interest is a sign of a market where production and consumption continue to grow, but it is also the result of increasing speculative activity.

As the natural gas futures market moves towards the roll period from October to November futures, the price spread between the two futures contracts indicates those with short positions are rolling their risk positions to the next active month.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the prices of November minus October NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the spread has dropped to a backwardation of 1.6 cents per MMBtu over recent sessions. The move in the spread is a sign that shorts are rolling their risk by repurchasing the nearby October contract and simultaneously selling the November contract causing October to trade at a premium to November futures. Therefore, the open interest metric and action in the price spread is telling is that speculators are short in the natural gas futures market and those positions could be growing.

Inventories continue to support the price

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration told the market that natural gas inventories increased by 69 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 7.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, total stocks stood at 2.636 trillion cubic feet as of September 7 which was 20.1% below last year's level and 18.4% below the five-year average at this time of the year. With inventories so far below the levels seen in recent years and only two months to go before the start of the winter and withdrawal season in the natural gas market, the stockpile levels are highly supportive of the price of the energy commodity even though it has dropped towards the bottom end of its trading range.

A reach to get to sufficient stocks for the winter season of 2018/2019

Last year, at the start of the withdrawal season, natural gas stocks peaked at 3.79 tcf, which was below the previous two years when they moved to consecutive records at over 4 tcf. Last year's peak will be a mountain too high to climb in 2018 as we will need to see an average injection of between 128.3 and 144.3 bcf over the next 8-9 weeks.

To climb to 3.4 tcf, which would be the lowest level in many years going into the peak season for demand, the average range of injections will need to be 84.9-95.6 bcf. A rise to 3.0 tcf will require an average of 40.5-45.6 tcf, so it is likely that the final peak number will come in somewhere between 3 and 3.4 tcf as we face the winter season of 2018/2019. The last time the price of natural gas spiked higher because of a colder than average winter season was in 2014 when stocks dropped to a low of 824 bcf. During the week of September 7 in 2013, inventories stood at 3.253 tcf, 617 bcf above the current level.

A cold winter season could send stocks below the one trillion level for the first time since 2014 given the current level of inventories. At this point, with 8-9 weeks to go in the injection season, it will be a reach for natural gas to enter the peak season enough stocks to battle a cold winter.

The odds favor an upside break

At below $2.80 per MMBtu, the price of natural gas is at a level where it is inexpensive going into the winter season that is fast approaching. The weekly and monthly charts are supportive of a rebound in the price of the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, natural gas futures have been making higher lows since February 2018. Technical metrics are in neutral territory, but the rise in open interest as the price has made higher lows is typically a validation of the bullish price trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that price momentum has declined into oversold territory, and monthly historical volatility at 17.15% is at an extremely low level these days for the commodity that tends to exhibit wide price variance.

Risk-reward favors the upside as we head into the winter season with the lowest level of inventories in many years.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve shows, the prices of the deferred natural gas contracts in through February 2019 were at a peak price of $2.938 per MMBtu for the coming winter on the January futures contract. The current prices do not reflect the chance of a cold season and the low level of stockpiles. At the same time, the highest price for natural gas on the forward curve is the January 2030 futures contract which was around the $3.46 per MMBtu level. The price out more than eleven years into the future remains below last year's peak at $3.661 and highs from recent years. In late 2016, the price reached $3.996, and in February 2014 it traded to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu.

I believe that natural gas is undervalued at below the $2.80 per MMBtu level. I have been trading the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products on a short-term basis. I will be a buyer of UGAZ at under the $2.80 level for short-term positions. I am also accumulating call options with strike prices over the $3.20 per MMBtu level on NYMEX natural gas futures for January, February, and March expiration. The low level of volatility and price of the commodity make call options excellent vehicles to limit risk and participate on the upside if the price of the energy commodity recovers over the coming weeks and months.

Natural gas is likely to find another bottom sooner, rather than later. The level of stocks with just over two months to go in the 2018 injection season is telling us that at under $2.80 per MMBtu risk-reward favors the upside for the rest of 2018 and into early 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.