A Bull Tackles The Alibaba Short Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) is a technology giant in China with some of the best technology in the world but that has not stopped it from suffering a hit to their share price amidst the recent trade war concerns. I address bearish arguments, including those from the blog DeepThroatIPO, and explain why despite the very real negative notes, I am buying this dip.

Tale of The Tape

In July, I penned an article calling BABA a conviction buy as I viewed its shares unfairly punished in the ongoing trade war. To say shares have underperformed would be an understatement as BABA seems to have found a close friend in gravity:

Before I "buy the dip," this is a good moment to closely examine the short thesis.

Overstated GMV?

There is a very well written blog by DeepThroatIPO that frequently writes and raises critical questions about BABA. His work is very good and important reading for anyone interested in BABA. While I definitely will not be able to address all of his concerns in this article, I will try to cover the main important points.

One of his biggest gripes with BABA is with their reported gross merchant volume ('GMV') figures, as he expresses great skepticism with their $768 billion GMV. Is BABA fudging the numbers? It is worthwhile to point out that Amazon (AMZN) had $186 billion in GMV in 2017.

I have what I believe to be a likely explanation for this.

Recall that BABA's e-commerce platform is made up of two arms: Tmall and Taobao.

Tmall is a business to consumer site which allows large brand names such as Calvin Klein to sell to the Chinese consumer. This basically is what we Americans know as AMZN whenever we purchase name brand products on that site. The typical cost to sell on Tmall is a $10,000 annual fee and 2-5% in every transaction.

Taobao, on the other hand, is a consumer to consumer site which allows the common person to buy and sell from others, similar to eBay (EBAY) and Craigslist. Small stores can also run on Taobao, very similar to the lesser known name brands being sold on Amazon. Taobao does not charge a commission per transaction but instead charges advertising fees.

This understanding of their e-commerce business model and how they work gives great insight to how their gross merchant volume can be so high. In comparison with AMZN or EBAY, which charge seller commission fees around 10%, the commission fees at Tmall are very small and the commission fees at Taobao are nonexistent. This means that if you were to perhaps want to boost your seller rankings by faking transactions, it would be relatively cheap and affordable to do so. Think I'm stretching the truth? Think again.

China has become famous for the fraudulent e-commerce activities known as "brushing," which is illustrated below:

This is a very well known problem in China that has even led the government to increase the strictness of penalties for such fraudulent activities (with fines up to 2 million yuan) just last year November.

As for BABA themselves, they too have had a well-documented history with brushing, and as recently as November of last year won a court case against a company named Hangzhou Jianshi Network Technology for their activities of brushing. In the court hearings, BABA alleged that the company was started with the business model of being paid from online stores in return for making fake purchases and fake reviews. The company is alleged to have made 360,000 yuan in brokerage and membership fees from September 2014 to March 2016 and accepted requests from 3,001 companies on the Tmall and Taobao networks.

While it absolutely is a good thing that BABA pressed charges and won this case, this ironically proves that there is reason to have a significant amount of doubt in the legitimacy of their GMV numbers. My first takeaway is that GMV is a poor measure of BABA's growth rate and that investors should instead just use plain old revenues and earnings. Further, while it may be tempting to just believe that BABA has managed to have GMV numbers several times the size of AMZN, these notable events suggests that investors would be very naive to do so.

Thus, while I do think that the revenues earned from the e-commerce platforms are real (as the fraudulent activities are mainly being conducted by merchants on their platforms and not Alibaba itself), investors need to realize that there is a certain amount of brushing-related revenues that are not likely to be recurring. I do however believe that the long-term "honest" growth runway of the Alibaba e-commerce platforms remains very long, and look forward to BABA eventually being able to better crack down on brushing behavior in the future. Further, while the currently low commission rates seem to be incentivizing brushing, they also represent a critical growth lever in the future as BABA likely will be able to exert pricing power as their platform keeps improving.

Troubling Investments

Another question raised was: what is with all their investments? This is something I did look at in my first article on BABA. I showed that a significant amount of free cash flow was being driven back into accounting line items called "equity investees" and "business combinations":

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 annual filing)

That's a huge amount of cash being "reinvested" through acquisitions. To give readers an idea of why that's so unusual, consider that large-cap technology companies in the U.S. like FB and GOOG on the other hand, despite being fairly acquisitive, have not been making such significant acquisitions amounts and instead have been directing cash flow to share buybacks and (principally) raising cash. I have been quite vocal about why cash hoards should be chastised by investors, as it indicates a rather lazy capital allocation policy, but in the case of BABA, this definitely looks like they are in the other extreme! I have doubts about plowing so much money (we are talking billions) into acquisitions every year - especially considering that U.S. companies are not doing the same, despite having comparable if not greater firepower. It would be more comfortable as a BABA investor to know exactly where the retained earnings are going and why. If they are not coming back to me in the form of dividends or share repurchases, management should justify why their acquisitions are a better return on investment. I'll revisit this important point later when I discuss how BABA can potentially end the stock price pain themselves.

Large Share-based Compensation

Another big concern being raised is that of the rather high shareholder compensation. In the most recent quarter, share-based compensation made up an astounding 20% of revenues:

(2018 June Quarterly Filing, emphasis by Author)

Was this a fluke, and only due to an isolated rise in valuation from Ant Financial? When looking at FY 2018 and FY 2017 results, we can see that share-based compensation made up 8% and 10.1%, respectively:

(2018 Annual Filing, emphasis by Author)

In comparison with peers, this appears to be reasonable. Facebook (FB) share-based compensation totaled 9.1% of revenues, and Alphabet (GOOG) came out to 7.2% in 2017. It appears to be very normal for technology companies to rely on share-based compensation in the beginning of their growth stages and eventually move toward more cash-based compensation as they mature. That said, even as a high conviction bull, I found the share-based compensation in the most recent quarter to be very lavish, and I do hope that this is not a new trend moving forward.

Where is Jack Ma Going?

Chairman Ma recently announced that he would be retiring by 2019. CEO Zhang would then take over the responsibilities of chairman. BABA shares sold off around 3% on the news, though to be honest, it is hard to know if the selloff was related to the news or just continuing its recent slide. While it is very difficult to judge what causes stock price movements, more valuable is an assessment of whether BABA might see material impact should Chairman Ma really leave. I do hold the opinion that Jack Ma does not really want to leave BABA - it doesn't make sense to me that he would be willing to abandon his "baby" at such a young age. But I obviously have nothing to justify that, so let's assume he really does retire next year. CEO Zhang has been with BABA since 2007 and was previously the chief operating officer of Taobao. I do not view BABA as a one-man show and thus view the news as a non-event. If anything, Jack Ma is putting a strong effort in giving Wall Street enough warning.

How BABA Can Win Investors' Trust

I realized that I have highlighted a number of undoubtedly bearish arguments. It may be a good time to reiterate that I am nonetheless very bullish on BABA and I am long the common stock. A good question is, why?

I believe that BABA owns a set of core businesses which have very attractive growth profiles that Wall Street is underestimating. Yet the stock trades at a material discount to American counterparts. The company has one very important tool that can likely narrow this discount significantly and send shares materially higher and at the same time address many of the problems discussed above.

The solution: an implementation of a material capital return program. An institution of a small dividend and a large share repurchase program (which would need to be a huge chunk if not all of free cash flow) would go a long way in proving first, that their free cash flow really is free cash flow and the historical high level of acquisitions is not necessary to maintain their growth, and second, that BABA management is aligned with shareholders and is focused on shareholder returns. A share repurchase program would thus kill two birds with one stone, and signal to the market that at only 40 times trailing earnings, BABA is indeed possibly the steal of the century. Will management do this? I am hopeful, but Chinese companies don't have a strong history of aggressive buyback programs.

Reason for hope: Thanks to Seeking Alpha member Simobal for alerting me of BABA's recent SEC filing in which they stated that they have "entered into a purchase plan pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act of 1934 to repurchase from the open market American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's ordinary shares."

This is in conjunction with their currently outstanding $6 billion share repurchase program - we will have to wait for the next quarterly report to see if they really execute this meaningfully.

Valuation

At recent prices of $160, BABA trades 40.9 times 2017 GAAP EPS of $3.91. I used GAAP numbers because their non-GAAP EPS is mainly derived by adding back share-based compensation, an adjustment I disagree with. It is worth reminding readers that BABA increased GAAP EPS by 44% over FY17 numbers. While an earnings multiple of 40 may not appear cheap, one must remember that Taobao and Tmall are basically the Chinese equivalents of AMZN and have very large growth runways. In addition to likely being able to grow GMV ("real GMV…") moving forward, I anticipate BABA to have significant pricing power in being able to raise its commission fees substantially. If BABA were to implement the share repurchase program described above, then it would not surprise me if BABA were to rise 75% to 100%. At 80 times earnings, BABA would look more in line with AMZN which trades at 157 times earnings.

Quick note on Altaba

I previously wrote that Altaba (AABA) is a much better stock to own than BABA. My reasoning was that there is a large discount to NAV and further that Altaba owns the original shares of Alibaba and does not suffer from the same VIE risk. It turns out that only the first part is correct and that the original shares that AABA owns still are VIE shares. While I still think AABA is a reasonable way to buy BABA at a discount, it, however, is not necessarily a slam dunk as that really is the only thing going for it.

Conclusion

BABA is not a perfect package. Investors under such an illusion would be ignoring very real risks inherent in the stock due to unclear GMV figures, questionable use of free cash flow, and potentially rising share-based compensation. The underlying technologies, however, are very real and very powerful, suggesting that 40 times trailing earnings is just too cheap. While I do hope that management makes the right move and institutes a large share repurchase program in light of the recent selloff, I am already long the stock and intend to add more if there is such an announcement. Warren Buffett has said to buy when others are fearful - and this market is currently clearly bearish on Chinese equities, especially BABA.

