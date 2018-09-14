The Dow: A Risk Assessment (After GE, What's Next?)

In order, from weakest to (almost as) weak financial statement trends: DowDuPont, Travelers, Merck, IBM, Nike.

This report compares the Dow companies with the strongest financial statement trends with those with the weakest. GE is included as a point of reference.

Many shall be restored that are now fallen, and many shall fall that are now in honor.

Source: Horace’s Ars Poetica, as quoted in the inscription to Graham & Dodd’s classic investment book, Security Analysis

In business, few companies stand the test of time; in a dynamic, rapidly evolving economy, few competitive advantages persist. As a consumer, that’s a good thing. Companies innovate and compete on cost in the process of offering us an endless selection of goods and services. As an investor, though, it’s problematic. A study by Eric Crittenden and Cole Wilcox of the BlackStar Funds found that from 1983 to 2006, 75% of stocks either broke even or generated a loss for shareholders.

18.5% of stocks lost at least 75% of their value

39% of stocks had a negative lifetime total return

A small minority, 494 (6.1%), of stocks outperformed the Russell 3000 by 500% or more in the period.

The average annualized return for all stocks is negative 1.06%.

(Sources: Seeking Alpha article, The Capitalism Distribution: Fat Tails in Motion, and Michael Clovel’s book, Trend Following)

The Dow (Jones Industrial Average) too has its share of losers, despite its blue-chip selection criteria (major companies with dominant or leading market positions). At the time of its launch in 1896, Dow Jones Industrial Average consisted of twelve companies:

American Cotton Oil – predecessor of Best Foods, now part of Unilever.

– predecessor of Best Foods, now part of Unilever. American Sugar – became Amstar in 1970 and subsequently Domino Foods.

– became Amstar in 1970 and subsequently Domino Foods. American Tobacco – broke into separate businesses in 1911, expanded beyond tobacco and renamed itself American Brands; now Fortune Brands.

– broke into separate businesses in 1911, expanded beyond tobacco and renamed itself American Brands; now Fortune Brands. Chicago Gas – absorbed by Peoples Gas, which replaced it in the Dow in 1898. Now part of Integrys Energy.

– absorbed by Peoples Gas, which replaced it in the Dow in 1898. Now part of Integrys Energy. Distilling & Cattle Feeding – after a series of deals became National Distillers. Sold liquor assets to Diageo and fellow Dow component progeny American Brands. Rest of business now part of Millennium Chemicals.

– after a series of deals became National Distillers. Sold liquor assets to Diageo and fellow Dow component progeny American Brands. Rest of business now part of Millennium Chemicals. General Electric – removed from the Dow twice around the turn of the last century. Reinstated both times. Removed June, 2018.

– removed from the Dow twice around the turn of the last century. Reinstated both times. Removed June, 2018. Laclede Gas – still the primary subsidiary of the Laclede Group.

– still the primary subsidiary of the Laclede Group. National Lead – changed its name to NL Industries in 1971, 83% owned by conglomerate Valhi. Once known for mining, moved into paints (Dutch Boy brand), pigments and coatings. Paint business sold in the 1970s.

– changed its name to NL Industries in 1971, 83% owned by conglomerate Valhi. Once known for mining, moved into paints (Dutch Boy brand), pigments and coatings. Paint business sold in the 1970s. North American – dissolved by a federal court in 1938, surviving successor now part of Wisconsin Energy.

– dissolved by a federal court in 1938, surviving successor now part of Wisconsin Energy. Tennessee Coal Iron and RR – during the panic of 1907, TC&I was acquired by U.S. steel, with banker J.P. Morgan playing a key role in arranging the merger.

– during the panic of 1907, TC&I was acquired by U.S. steel, with banker J.P. Morgan playing a key role in arranging the merger. U.S. Leather – the only preferred stock in the original Dow, U.S. Leather is also the only company to have vanished without a trace.

– the only preferred stock in the original Dow, U.S. Leather is also the only company to have vanished without a trace. United States Rubber – merged into Uniroyal in 1950s then B.F. Goodrich in 1986. Bought by Michelin in 1990.

(Source: Forbes, July 2011)

Fifty-two companies have been demoted out of the Dow since its creation, and the pace is accelerating as the rate of technological and the economic change accelerates. To quote Benjamin Graham,

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”

Over the last ten years eleven, or one third, have been replaced, including, recently, General Electric (GE), which had the longest continual presence. Could an investor have anticipated GE’s fall from glory? Here’s a summary of the company’s five year financial statement trends.

Observations:

The company’s free cash flow, or cash earnings, fell from $1.33 per share in 2012 to negative $1.31 per share. Return on equity by free cash flow fell 230%. On a 15% decline in revenues over the five and a half years, gross profit fell 56% (gross profit margin actually declined 49% which is even more unusual and significant), indicating that the company was either selling off its most profitable businesses, or its retained businesses were suffering from diminished market share and lack of pricing power, or both. The 33% increase in inventories despite declining revenues is symptomatic of a company unable to provide a compelling product or service to its customers. The decline in operating income, at roughly five times the decline in revenues, is indicative of a company unable to control expenses.

Although the financial statement trend weakness continued throughout the five and a half years, free cash flow first began its erratic decline in 2007.

Return on equity by pre-tax free cash flow has been declining at least since 2000. We use pre-tax earnings because with recent tax cuts and taxes paid on repatriation of foreign cash holdings, after tax return on equity can be misleading.

Compare those performance results with the company’s stock market performance. In the chart below, the blue line represents the triangular moving average, another technique we use to assess long term risk.

The stock reached its 20 year high in 2000 at $35 per share, roughly when the company achieved its highest return on capital. After many ups and downs, the stock reached its recent high in 2016 at $30, when its return on capital by free cash flow also reached a recent peak. In other words, an analyst of GE’s financial statements would have had plenty of time to get out.

The Current Dow

Compared to GE, the current companies of the Dow are less risky, have greater upside and are more reasonably priced than the overall market. Recent financial statement trends of the Dow:

Three-year, free cash flow return on capital 17% for the Dow as a whole versus negative 0.2% for the market as a whole. The most profitable company by this measure: Boeing (BA) 61%, the least profitable Chevron (NYSE:CVX) negative 6%.

Twelve-month change in free cash flow: up 11% versus up 2% for all public companies. Best-performing: Caterpillar (CAT). The weakest company by this measure, DowDuPont (DWDP). The actual percentage change numbers border on meaningless -- modest changes in small numbers can result in large percentages – but the numbers are Caterpillar up 985%, DowDuPont down 28%, and GE down 63%.

Growth for the Dow companies was 5%, versus 3% for the overall market. Our growth number is based primarily on free cash flow growth, but also considers revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income, earnings per share, book value and dividend growth. The best-performing again is Caterpillar, the worst Travelers (NYSE:TRV) down 14%. GE’s growth was a very slightly negative 0.4%.

Interest coverage is twice that of the overall market (25 versus 6 times), debt as a percent of fixed capital half (19% versus 37%).

Current yield four times that of the overall market (2.4% versus 0.6%). Dividend growth 7% versus 6.6% for the overall market.

Quality of earnings (inventory, receivables, debt, dividend, capital expenditure growth versus free cash flow growth) 49 out of 100 for the Dow companies, almost twice that of the overall market (26). This is a crucial consideration. Companies with high earnings, but low quality of earnings, for instance due to high receivables or inventory growth in relation to free cash flow growth, are generally not making any real money. In general, they are earning fake money.

Capital expenditures for the Dow companies represent 23% of cash flow versus 73% for all public companies. Only quality companies, with a clear competitive advantage, can grow with minimal capital expenditures. Of the Dow non-financial companies (banks and insurance companies typically don’t report capital expenditures separately), Visa (V) requires the least in capital expenditures at 5%. The company that requires the most: Chevron, which has spent 86% of cash flow over the last three years. As a result, Chevron’s debt has more than tripled from about $12 billion to $38 billion over the last six years, while its shareholder’s equity is up less than $16 billion, or 11%. GE’s: 90%.

Since March 2009, the Dow has outperformed the overall market by a multiple of almost three times (293% versus 116%). The top-performing company: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) up 1368%. The worst-performing: Exxon Mobil (XOM) up 22%, similar to that of GE, which is up 24%.

Overall, financial strength and trends indicate that the Dow is both less risky and has significantly greater upside than the overall market. Risk score 61 out of 300 versus 64 for the market as a whole. The higher the score, the more risk. Reward or potential upside, score of 28 out of 100 versus 16 for the overall market. Risk/reward (upside versus potential downside) 0.5 versus 0.3 for the overall market. Okay, we’re a little risk focused. Some would say we’re risk obsessed. And our analysis is more risk-sensitive than potential upside-sensitive.



The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Dow company with the weakest financial statement trends is DowDupont (DWDP). It is probably premature to declare the company as on the verge of being booted from the Dow -- the merger of the two chemical giants needs more time to play out -- nevertheless, here’s a cautionary chart. The company’s long-term return on capital by free cash flow shows that the weakness predates the merger.

Of the current Dow companies, the company with the next weakest overall financial statement trends is The Travelers Companies. The company’s profitability has been declining at least since 2013; a case could be made that the company has been in a long-term erratic decline since 2003.

This deterioration is also reflected in its long-term financial strength trends.

Traveler’s decline is not dramatic, but it is widespread. Return on capital is down a little, debt is up a little in the last twelve months, equity down, return on fixed capital trends are weak (down from 16% to 11% in the latest 12 months versus the prior twelve), net profit margin, net income and earnings per share trends are all weak.

The company with the next weakest financial statement trends, somewhat surprisingly, at least to me, is Merck (MRK).

Observations:

Revenue down almost 13% over the five years, net income down 78%.

Operating income down 38%.

Net profit margin down 75%.

Free cash flow down 41%.

Return on capital down 25%.

Debt up 13%, equity down 41% (due to share repurchases).

Overall, Merck remains a profitable, financially strong company but one tht is deteriorating.

Now, a quick look at Boeing, the Dow Company with the best overall financial statement improvement over the last several years.

Observations:

Five-year revenue up 19%, free cash flow up 73%.

Return on capital up 153%. This number is skewed by stock buybacks at above book value, which has the effect of reducing shareholders’ equity. In fact, in the case of Boeing, this is so extreme that book value is now negative.

Margin improvement has been extraordinary: Gross profit margin up 19%. Operating profit margin up 55%. Net profit margin up 108%.



Ability To Compound

Perhaps the most important indicator of quality in a company is its ability to compound earnings year after year at a high rate and despite a steadily increasing capital base. By earnings, I mean free cash flow or cash flow after average capital expenditures. True compounders are rare. Over the long term, they offer investors extraordinary returns.

The following graphs indicate the ability of four companies mentioned above to accomplish that difficult goal. The straighter the graph, the better a company is at compounding real earnings. The steeper the incline, the more improved a company is in this regard. Rather than return on equity, these graphs are based on return on fixed capital (long term debt including current maturities) plus shareholders' equity, by operating free cash flow (earnings before interest and taxes plus depreciation minus average capital expenditures). This minimizes the impact of stock buybacks at above book and the resulting hit to shareholders’ equity. It of course also negates the skewing by recent tax changes.

DowDuPont

Travelers

Merck

GE

Boeing

Risk/Reward

A financial statement trend risk assessment of each of the Dow companies, indicates the following, in order, starting with the company embodying the most risk and ending with Apple, the company with the least:

DWDP - DowDuPont Inc

MRK - Merck & Co Inc

JNJ - Johnson & Johnson

IBM - International Business Machines Corp

MSFT - Microsoft Corp

TRV - The Travelers Companies Inc

VZ - Verizon Communications Inc

KO - Coca-Cola Co

PFE - Pfizer Inc

AXP - American Express Co

DIS - Walt Disney Co

CVX - Chevron Corp

NKE - Nike Inc

CSCO - Cisco Systems Inc

MMM - 3M Co

INTC - Intel Corp

WMT - Walmart Inc

GS - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

MCD - McDonald's Corp

WBA - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

CAT - Caterpillar Inc

XOM - Exxon Mobil Corp

UNH - UnitedHealth Group Inc

JPM - JPMorgan Chase & Co

UTX - United Technologies Corp

PG - Procter & Gamble Co

HD - The Home Depot Inc

BA - Boeing Co

V - Visa Inc

AAPL - Apple Inc

For investors seeking long term participation in the growth of quality businesses, and willing to assume risk, risk in relation to potential upside is a more relevant ranking than risk alone. If an investor’s sole goal is to avoid risk, treasury bills are probably the answer.

For more on how we calculate the risk/reward relationship, scroll down to the bottom of this article, but the primary components measured in calculating upside are growth, return on equity, return on equity trend, balance sheet trend, stability of return on capital and quality of earnings.

The Dow companies ranked in order of risk/reward, from best, or most favorable financial statement trends, to worst:

BA - Boeing Co

V - Visa Inc

HD - The Home Depot Inc

UTX - United Technologies Corp

XOM - Exxon Mobil Corp

JPM - JPMorgan Chase & Co

PG - Procter & Gamble Co

CAT - Caterpillar Inc

AAPL - Apple Inc

UNH - UnitedHealth Group Inc

MCD - McDonald's Corp

WBA - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

GS - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

INTC - Intel Corp

WMT - Walmart Inc

CVX - Chevron Corp

AXP - American Express Co

DIS - Walt Disney Co

MMM - 3M Co

VZ - Verizon Communications Inc

PFE - Pfizer Inc

CSCO - Cisco Systems Inc

KO - Coca-Cola Co

JNJ - Johnson & Johnson

MSFT - Microsoft Corp

NKE - Nike Inc

IBM - International Business Machines Corp

MRK - Merck & Co Inc

TRV - The Travelers Companies Inc

DWDP - DowDuPont Inc

Price-To-Intrinsic Value

Investors are engaged in a perilous endeavor, although during advanced bull markets that may not seem to be the case. Another controversial statement: quality is undervalued by the market. The common belief is that investors must pay a premium for quality. However, in relation to the ability of a business to generate real cash earnings with minimal debt, to grow those earnings year in and year out, the market under-appreciates quality and over-appreciates speculative opportunity. “Company xyz isn’t much this year, but just wait ‘til next.”

The vast majority of inexperienced investors/speculators that get into the market during advanced bull markets focus on speculative securities. The pursuit of out-sized gains acts as a shiny lure to those with an unrealistic, untested view of their own intelligence and investment knowledge, investment judgment. Upon the conviction that quality is undervalued, more than any other, Buffett has built the largest fortune in investment history, although in recent years he’s focused more on companies that offer a royalty on the overall economy, probably because of the size of Berkshire Hathaway’s account. That’s a subject for a separate article.

Consider these facts:

Despite above average quality, profitability and risk/reward characteristics, the Dow actually trades at a discount to the overall market.

For instance, the Dow currently at 17 times free cash flow versus 32 times for the market as a whole despite having higher average growth and significantly higher return on capital than the market as a whole.

Using a variety of criteria (see the end of this article), the Dow trades at a premium of about 21% to intrinsic value versus 68% for the overall market.

The long-term average premium of the Dow is 4%, versus 13% for the overall market. Again, our risk aversion is reflected in those estimates of value. By definition the market, over say 15 years, trades at its intrinsic value, at a long-term premium of zero.

We consider the quality of businesses separately from value, and then compare the two, rather than include value as a part of risk/reward. Combining the two, which we did up until about a year ago, can partially obscure a company’s quality of franchise or competitive position, and can thus emphasize companies that offer a compromise between quality and price. Scroll down for a summary of the criteria we use to estimate the intrinsic value of public companies.

Methodology

We focus on risk: identifying, quantifying and understanding degrees of risk in client portfolios. There is some complexity to what we do, and to the software we’ve developed, however our research relies on a simple investment principle:

Investments in companies with growing sales, improving margins and declining (or no) debt outperform, over time, companies with weak sales, declining margins and increasing debt.

We follow changes in the hundreds of financial statement trends that ultimately determine return on capital, leverage and liquidity. At the center of our process is an emphasis on free cash flow, or cash (rather than GAAP) earnings. Free cash flow is defined as net income (after deduction of one-time tax credits related to recent tax cuts) plus depreciation minus five-year average capital expenditures. No adjustment is made for fluctuations in inventory or receivables, although those are the primary considerations in our quality of earnings assessment. Our approach assesses a premium to companies that can grow with disproportionately small capital expenditures.

Summarized, our risk/reward weighting:

(1) RISK

Stability: Free Cash Flow and Stock Price (25% weighting)

Balance Sheet Strength (25% weight)

Balance Sheet Trend (25% weight)

Quality of Earnings (25% weight)

In addition to those criteria, we heavily penalize companies that have all of the following three characteristics, regardless of balance sheet trend and strength:

Latest quarter free cash flow negative.

Two quarters return on capital decline from prior year, same quarter.

Trailing twelve months return on capital lower than prior twelve months.

(2) REWARD/UPSIDE POTENTIAL

Return on Capital (Equity for Financial Companies) (20% weight)

Balance Sheet Trend (20% weight)

Quality of Earnings (20% weight)

Return on Capital (Equity for Financial Companies) Improvement (20% weight)

Growth (20% weight)

There are overrides on some of these criteria. For instance, if Apple’s liquidity trends were adverse, but it still has more cash than total liabilities, the relevant consideration is current position not trend when considering overall financial strength.

We reach an estimate of intrinsic using these criteria:

Based on average fifteen-year (if available, shorter period if not) price-to-free cash flow ratio. So, if a company had an average price to free cash flow of 30, and earned $1 over the last twelve months, the value indicated by this measure would be $30.

Free cash flow discounted at 6.67% (P/FCF ratio of 15), the value indicated by no growth companies in the current low interest rate environment. We include this conservative measure to reflect the possibility, even if small, that the subject company will experience no growth over the next year or two. A company earning $1 per share would, by this measure, be worth $15 per share.

PEG ratio applied to free cash flow. If a company is growing at 20% a year and earned $1 in free cash flow over the last twelve months, we would estimate value at $20 by this measure.

Ben Graham growth value (from the appendix to the 1962 edition of Security Analysis). The formula: free cash flow times the total of 8.5 plus 2 times the growth rate times 100. If a company is growing at 20% a year, and earning $1 in free cash flow, this would indicate a value of $28.50 per share.

Dividend value as indicated by current dividend yield divided by average dividend yield over the last fifteen years. If a company on average yielded 2% over the last fifteen years, and now pays an annual dividend of $0.50, we would estimate value at $25 by this measure.

Value based on fifteen-year average price to book times current book value. If a company is not currently earning money, we base value on the minimum price to book over the last fifteen years, and then deduct from that one year of cash losses, if any. For example, company that lost $1, and had a minimum price to book of 1.7, and a book value of $15, would have an estimated value by this measure of $24.50.

