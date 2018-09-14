EXG: The Price Of This Excellent Income Fund Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself

EXG currently trades at a 4.5% premium to NAV, so it might be best to hold off until the premium decreases.

The fund appears to have gotten ahead of itself price-wise as the share price has outperformed the net asset value for quite a while.

A few weeks ago, I published an article to this site on the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG). This fund has seen continued popularity since that time, which may be a function of its impressive distribution yield. The fund yields 9.40% as of the time of writing. However, the fund may have certainly gotten ahead of itself as it was trading at a premium when my last article was published and the share price has delivered strong performance since that time.

Fund Performance

As we can see here, EXG has delivered strong performance over the past six months:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This is a continuation of the fund's strong performance over the past several years:

Source: Eaton Vance

As we can see here, EXG has delivered strong performance in terms of share price, with it returning a very impressive 29.38% return in 2017. However, EXG is a closed-end fund and as such its share price performance does not always match the performance of the underlying portfolio. This was the case in 2017 as the fund's portfolio only returned 18.37% during the year. Thus, the fund's price action got very much ahead of itself during the year and it has not yet corrected itself. Thus, we may at some point see a period of underperformance in order for the price to more closely line up to the actual performance of the fund's portfolio. With that said though, it is quite possible for a fund to trade at a premium for an extended period of time.

About The Fund

The fund describes its objective as primarily seeking income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. According to the fund's fact sheet:

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. The Fund evaluates returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the fund.

One of the things that I always liked about this fund was its global orientation. This is because I have long expected foreign stocks to outperform American ones over an extended period of time, although has not been the case over the past few years. Currently, the fund is primarily invested in developed markets, with approximately 90% of its assets invested in the United States and Europe:

Source: Eaton Vance

Although EXG does not specifically state which countries its Asia Pacific allocation is invested in on its fact sheet, it is primarily Australia, Japan, and the other developed nations in the region. When we consider the difficulties that emerging economies have been having over the recent past, this is likely a good thing.

It is also nice to see that the fund is very well diversified, with no single position accounting for an outsized percentage of the portfolio. We can clearly see this by looking at the top ten positions in the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

As a general rule, I dislike seeing any single position accounting for more than 5% of the fund as that can expose the fund to idiosyncratic risks surrounding that position. Fortunately, that does not appear to be a problem here as the largest position, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), only accounts for 3.60% of the portfolio. This company's inclusion, along with number two holding Amazon (AMZN), seems rather strange when we consider this fund's focus on income. However, EXG's focus is on delivering tax-advantaged income, so these non-dividend paying positions are likely in the fund in order to deliver capital gains that the fund can convert to income by selling shares. In theory, the fund could also generate income by writing call options against these positions, but the fund's fact sheet does specifically state that options writing is restricted to index options, so it is most likely that EXG is attempting to profit off of capital gains here.

Valuation

While EXG does appear to have a lot going for it, the valuation is not one of them. As mentioned in the introduction, the market price of the shares has outperformed the actual returns that the fund generated on its portfolio. This has caused the fund to become somewhat overvalued. We can see this by taking a look at the fund's net asset value. This is the market value of all of the investments contained in the fund less any outstanding debt. Thus, this is the amount of money that the fund's investors would actually receive if the fund were liquidated. As of September 13, 2018, EXG had a net asset value of $9.25 per share. As of the same date, the fund's shares traded at $9.67 per share. Therefore, the fund is currently trading at a 4.54% premium to net asset value.

As a general rule, we always want to purchase shares of a closed-end fund when they are trading at a discount and not at a premium relative to net asset value. This is because when an investor purchases a fund at a premium, they are paying more for the fund's assets than those assets are actually worth. It is far better to buy the assets for less than they are actually worth. Thus, it may make sense to hold off on buying EXG until the price corrects.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EXG is a good income fund whose price appears to have gotten ahead of it. The fund's global nature affords it a significant amount of diversification while still avoiding many of the more dangerous countries in the investment world. It also avoids idiosyncratic risks by keeping its position size in any individual company at a reasonable level. However, investors should wait until the fund is not quite so pricy relative to net asset value before taking a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.