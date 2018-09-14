Will Amazon Kill Tech Stocks?

Will AMZN drag down tech stocks and ETF positions for those with diversified sector holdings in QQQ? This is unlikely, given the underlying strengths of the company's performances.

AMZN makes up 11.18% of the Invesco QQQ ETF, which is significant. But this does not include the entire picture visible in the fund.



(Image Source)

Significant disappointments were seen for several large tech companies this earnings season, and this has many sector-based investors on edge. Given the unfavorable response to earnings reports from Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX), it would not be entirely surprising to see the negative reaction carry over into the Powershares NASDAQ Trust ETF (QQQ). Facebook and Netflix make up a total of 6.35% of the fund, which is significant enough to be influential in defining sentiment. Moreover, the latest run higher in Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) has focused the market’s attention onto its extreme P/E valuation (which is now seen holding at a meteoric 181.2).

Of course, AMZN makes up a much larger portion of the fund (at 11.18%), and the combined effect of selling pressure in all three of these entities could, in theory, shake the ETF from its elevated highs. Fortunately, the underlying strength of Amazon’s most recent earnings results would not support the outlook for a truly bearish reversal. For these reasons, QQQ should continue to be viewed as a buy on dips for sector-based investors.

(Source: ETF.com)

The QQQ is heavily devoted to the tech sector, but it should be understood that this is not the only portion of the market that is represented by its holdings. At 62.72%, the technology space does make of the majority. But this is followed by consumer cyclicals (at 21.76%), healthcare (at 9.22%), and then consumer non-cyclicals (at 5.34%). AMZN actually finds itself in a special situation here, as it can be argued that the company operates in more than one ETF sector. Perhaps this is one of the reasons the stock is so influential in determining the trend trajectory of the broader fund valuation.

(Source: Author)

Another point to consider is the fact that trend moves in QQQ have been much more measured when compared to similar time periods for AMZN. While it is true that QQQ is consistently pressing toward record highs, the fund has also experienced a healthy level of bearish volatility which has kept the market grounded in reality.

To be fair, Amazon’s Q2 earnings results did generate mixed financial news headlines for the company. The problematic areas were seen in Amazon’s revenue numbers, which came in at $52.9 billion (against analyst forecasts of $53.41 billion). Additionally, guidance for Q3 dropped below Wall Street’s prior estimates for the company. But the chart below shows that the trends in these areas are still firmly positive, and this suggests the negative reactions have been largely misguided.

(Source: YCharts)

Moreover, Amazon’s earnings figures, came in far above expectations and this should serve as a comforting factor for anyone with long positions in QQQ. For the reporting period, per-share earnings posted at $5.07, which more than doubled the $2.50 per share that was visible in the Thomson Reuters survey. Revenues from Amazon’s web services business, AWS, were also better than expectations (at $6.1 billion).

On an annualized basis, Amazon’s record net income performance is truly something to behold. In this case, Amazon’s net income of $2.5 billion is actually 12x the figure posted in Q2 2017. This is also the third straight quarter Amazon has generated profits greater than $1 billion. Amazon’s earnings growth was propelled by improvements in its advertising and cloud service businesses. These are both high-margin segments, where as the company’s traditional businesses tend to fall into the low-margin category. So the positive results here are particularly encouraging.

Here, it is becoming clear that Amazon has made significant progress in the operational efficiency in its data centers and warehouses. Going forward, tech investors should be watching for quarterly growth in Amazon’s third-party marketplace, as this is another high-margin income generator for the company. Better numbers here could go far in helping the company outperform its weaker guidance figures in the third quarter.

When assessing the latest earnings report, it is important to highlight certain factors within the cloud service segment. AWS sales figures are showing a return to accelerated expansion despite heightened competition from major industry competitors Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). Both comparable leaders in tech, Google makes up 8.88% and Microsoft makes up 9.59% of QQQ’s total holdings. AWS is now showing sales growth of 49% on an annualized basis, in its third straight quarter of expansion. The $6.1 billion in revenue generated by the segment equates to just 11% of the company’s total sales figure. But the $1.6 billion in AWS operating income equates to 55% of Amazon’s total figure.

Source: Synergy Research Group / CNBC

AWS is often a business segment that falls under the radar for investors, but the performances here should show investors that this area will continue to mark a critical earnings segment for Amazon in the quarters ahead. Advertising sales revenues will be another area to watch, as the quarterly figures showed massive gains of 132% relative last year. The $2.2 billion in revenue generated by the segment marks the second consecutive quarter Amazon has shown advertising revenues greater than $2 billion.

More broadly, the total revenue figures for Amazon surged by 39% relative to the same quarter last year. This includes the sales numbers generated by its Whole Foods segment. Those gains are not isolated to North America, however, where $32.1 billion in revenue was generated (another massive annualized gain of 44%). Impressively, international sales also showed healthy progress, expanding to $14.6 billion (a gain of 27%) for the period.

(Source: JP Morgan/Financial Times)

On the downside, the Q3 guidance commentary does look weaker than the prior analyst revenue forecasts. These numbers will be watched closely because they will include sales generated by Amazon’s July Prime Day event. The company expects Q3 revenues to come in at a $54 billion to $57.5 billion range. Prior forecasts were looking for the number to post within a $55.6 billion to $62.2 billion range.

That said, U.S. tech stocks lived up to bullish expectations, and showed strong growth during the Q2 reporting period (outpaced only by the energy sector). This should continue to support valuations in QQQ. The contributions of FB and NFLX are significant within the fund, and recent concerns related to Amazon’s sky-high valuations are important to note. But when we drill deeper into the actual numbers, those concerns look much less valid. Will AMZN drag down tech stocks and ETF positions for those with diversified sector holdings in QQQ? At this stage, the bearish contention here seems unlikely in terms of its ability to influence the broader trends.

