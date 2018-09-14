The Best 'Pick And Shovel' Plays Of Cannabis (Part I)

Since we started covering the cannabis sector in January 2018, we have focused on coverage on individual stocks. We have seen the tremendous growth out of Canopy (CGC), the rise and fall of Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), and the struggles of a scandalous Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). However, as everyone grapples with the volatile public markets, many wise investors naturally turn to the businesses that supply and service the cannabis industry. The pick and shovel plays of the cannabis sector are an important part of the whole cannabis thesis, and it would be remiss of us to not discuss them in details.

In this article, we will discuss three companies that provide solutions for cannabis companies in the area of real estate, e-commerce, and packaging. We will discuss the attributes and relevance for each of them in relation to cannabis and outlook under the burgeoning cannabis market.

The REIT for Cannabis

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a REIT that focuses on providing real estate solutions to the medical cannabis industry in the U.S. The company is tapping a unique opportunity in the medical cannabis space whereby cannabis companies are having a hard time finding financing sources for their operations. Typically, a business in a sector would be able to get bank financing or mortgages for their facilities in the case of a manufacturing site. Otherwise, companies oftentimes lease their warehouse space from industrial REITs and other landlords. However, for cannabis companies in the U.S., there are many obstacles that make it harder for them to access financing. For example, given cannabis is still prohibited on a federal level, banks with business in more than one state are not allowed to do business with cannabis firms. If medical cannabis firms cannot get financing from banks and other financial institutions, the only option for them is direct equity investments which are expensive and hard to raise in the U.S. given the federal restrictions. IIPR provides a unique solution by providing sale and leaseback transactions for medical cannabis firms. The company currently has 9 properties with 7 difference growers, located across the U.S.

(Company Website)

The company has done well for investors after an initial slump after the IPO in December 2016 at $20 per share. The outperformance can be partially attributed to the general market buoyancy in the recent week. IIPR has also been gaining traction in the public market as investors look beyond the typical group of cannabis companies in search of the next hot stocks.

We like IIPR as a concept because it fills an important void in the overall business model of medical cannabis firms in the U.S. We believe the U.S. is at least a few years away from full legalization of cannabis on the federal level, which creates further opportunities for companies like IIPR to serve an important function in the growing sector. However, the risks of IIPR is that it will face increasing competition when companies eventually gain access to the financial system. Other capital providers could also come into the market now that cannabis has attracted so much attention. We would not suggest investors purchase IIPR for its yield because its portfolio is still too small and highly concentrated, resulting in an unusually high level of risk for a REIT investment. Higher valuation in the cannabis sector fundamentally should not affect how IIPR makes money - i.e. its tenants could be worth more but IIPR's rent is still the same. We think the recent rally in the sector has introduced an element of speculation into all cannabis stocks, IIPR included, but its unique business model still makes the stock attractive for some.

E-Commerce Platform for Cannabis

Shopify (SHOP) is slowly becoming the leader in providing e-commerce solution for cannabis companies and provinces. As we first reported that Shopify won the business from the British Columbia government to run its online store. Shopify has so far secured businesses from governments including Ontario, British Columbia, and Prince Edward Island, and it also provides e-commerce platforms for most of the largest cannabis companies including Canopy, Aurora, Aphria, and Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF).

Despite the fact that cannabis business still represents a small portion of Shopify's overall business which generated sales of $670 million in 2017. However, cannabis is a growing industry and should companies live up to the expectations, as implied by their share price, Shopify is looking at an industry that could soon be generating billions of sales as early as October 2018. Shopify uses Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") to measure the total dollar value of transactions that went through its system. GMV in 2017 was $26.3 billion, which means that cannabis has the potential to become a meaningful contributor should they reach their full potential. In our recent article "The Biggest Risk For Canopy Growth: Oversupply" we discussed several estimates of the Canadian recreational cannabis market. For example, Deloitte estimated the potential legal recreational market in Canada to reach C$4.9 to C$8.7 billion once matured, which is a significant number for Shopify assuming it could capture a large market share given its early dominance.

However, we do want to caution investors that Shopify is not a cannabis company by any means and its share price is influenced by many other factors unrelated to cannabis. Until cannabis revenue becomes a significant contributor to Shopify's overall income, we would urge investors to understand its other business units before making any investment.

Packaging for Cannabis

Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB) provides packaging and bagging for the cannabis industry in North America in addition to providing other ancillary services such as design, compliance, and accessories. The business model for Kush is unique in that is does not touch cannabis at all but rather focus on providing the materials and services needed by most cannabis companies. Every cannabis firms will need to use packaging and bottles for their products, and Kush is targeting this part of the cannabis industry which is unique and offers a unique value proposition. The most important value for Kush's products and services is its self-claimed expertise in cannabis regulation and compliance. Kush is trying to make the life easier for smaller cannabis companies by providing compliant and convenient third-party services that will help growers focus on growing cannabis. It also helps companies with design services and supplies hydrocarbon gases and solvents to cannabis companies.

Kush also just announced entry into the Canadian market as we first reported in our weekly cannabis report on August 21. Kush will establish a sales and distribution team in Canada and will again focus on providing Health Canada-compliant solutions to the Canadian cannabis companies.

We think Kush is an interesting company that is clearly aiming to become the pick and shovel play in the cannabis sector. However, we have a few concerns regarding Kush's ability to scale its business and remain competitive as cannabis becomes mainstream. First of all, its products and services lack intellectual property and differentiating features. Being compliant with rules and regulations is not a lasting feature given most suppliers will eventually be able to produce products that meet the government requirements. The products produced by Kush are basic, low-value and very easy to replicate. Secondly, Kush is likely to have much higher costs compared to other suppliers in the packaging space. Kush is a tiny company compared to other packaging firms that supply companies such as Nestle, Coca-Cola, Pepsi. Once cannabis comes legal, these firms will instantly take away Kush's customers due to their lower cost and bigger scale. Kush is able to maintain its sales mostly due to the niche nature of cannabis markets in the U.S. We would expect the company to face significant pressure in Canada because most companies already have their packaging solutions figured out and it would be hard for Kush to claim that it has superior knowledge of the Canadian system compared to licensed producers that have been operating in the country for years. We think Kush's total addressable market is limited by its limited scale and lack of competitive advantages.

Summary

The ancillary businesses of cannabis are diverse and can be daunting to understand for investors. We think the key to finding the appropriate pick and shovel plays is to understand the connections between the business and the cannabis industry and to pick companies that can develop a truly unique business offering that is not easily replaceable by existing suppliers. Sometimes the companies are filling in a temporary void in the cannabis business system because of its illegality and the inconvenience that comes with it. However, these opportunities can be easily taken away from these companies if laws change and other suppliers with superior cost and product offering come in to replace them. We think Shopify has the best product out of the three stocks given its first-mover advantage and a truly unique and powerful e-commerce platform that has been tested by millions of merchants globally. IIPR is also unique, but its moat might be slowly eroding as competitors could enter the market anytime with potentially lower costs of capital. Kush is the riskiest business of all three, in our view, as the product offering is low-value and can be easily replaced by other vendors. The company is operating within a niche market that will most likely attract bigger competitors once they become larger in the future. Note that we will discuss three more businesses that relate to cannabis in Part II of the series.

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.