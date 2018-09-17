50% Upside Potential And 10.5% Yield With CBL Preferred-E

We see the discount currently available in CBL-E as quite opportunistic.

The preferreds have substantially more protection with a margin of safety before their value begins to erode.

CBL Properties (CBL) is one of the most polarizing REITs with bulls focused on the value and bears on the declining NOI. Both arguments have their merits and it really comes down to a judgment call as to how well B malls will be able to survive the difficult environment. I think both sides would agree that CBL’s operations are declining. Whether or not it is a good investment rests in how far it declines before stabilizing. CBL is a clear winner if they can maintain current operations and a clear loser if revenues crumble. However, there is very little discussion as to where the break points are.

Is CBL a good investment if NOI declines another 5%? What about 10% or 20%?

Rather than advocating for one of the extremes, I want to bring clarity to the middle ground. This article will examine how much more decline CBL can sustain before becoming a bad investment. We built sensitivity tables and analyzed CBL’s financials to ascertain the break points for the common equity, and the preferred shares. While the common stock can offer upside, the risk/reward outlook is particularly attractive for the preferred shares.

Let us begin with a look at the balance sheet.

Balance sheet

Total assets net of depreciation are $5.58B, $4.39B of which are reserved for Liabilities and another $626mm for preferreds. I find book value to be somewhat meaningless as many of CBL’s assets are worth far more than their depreciated value and other properties which may be struggling are worth far less. The important figures here are the liabilities and preferreds as we will be using these in our NAV calculations. A better measure of asset value is that implied by applying a cap rate to NOI.

From CBL’s supplemental, we know 2Q18 NOI was $162.5mm. Annualized, this equals roughly $650mm. I fully recognize that CBL’s business is mildly cyclical so annualizing is not ideal, but it is better than the alternatives. If we were to take LTM NOI, it would overstate CBL’s NOI potential as it would not account for the sizable drop in NOI seen in recent quarters. Thus, we see annualizing 2Q NOI as the lesser of evils in getting a full year figure.

Which cap rate to apply to NOI is a bit of a judgment call. Some of CBL’s better properties would likely go for a 7% cap rate, while others could be as high as the low teens. The following table shows the asset value of CBL at a wide range of cap rates. The column on the right simply deducts the liabilities and preferreds from the balance sheet to get the common value.

I think the blended average cap rate for CBL is likely somewhere in the 8% to 12% range. This implies a value for common shares of $393.7mm to $3.1B.

CBL is currently trading toward the cheaper end of this range with a fully diluted market cap of $874mm. This cheapness likely reflects the market’s belief that NOI will continue to decline. In fact, we can calculate the expectations implied by the market price.

If one believes the weighted average cap rate for CBL’s assets is 12%, then NOI would have to increase 8.9% from current levels to $707.6mm for asset value to equate to the current market price of CBL. On the opposite end of the spectrum, if one believes 8% is the weighted average cap rate of CBL’s assets, the current market price is implying stabilized NOI of $471.8mm, which represents a 27.4% decline from current levels.

For a better guess as to what cap rate the market is using, we can turn to the street. S&P Capital IQ consensus uses an average cap rate of 9.38% for CBL. Therefore, using the sensitivity table above, the current market price of CBL is implying a further drop to NOI of 13.8% to 18.3% (corresponding to 9.5% and 9.0% cap rates respectively).

This gives some clarity to the break points of investing in CBL common shares. If NOI declines by less than 13.8%-18.3%, CBL will likely perform well as an investment and if NOI declines more, common shares are probably worth less than the current market price. From this angle, we can better assess CBL’s outlook.

NOI trajectory

CBL maintained positive NOI growth well beyond the decline in its market price with it turning negative at the start of 2017.

Since then, the NOI decline has accelerated to the mid 6% range for the most recent 3 quarters. Note that this is YoY NOI, so the most recent 3 quarters do not sum to over 18%. Instead, the 2Q18 decline of 6.9% sums in compounding fashion, with the 2Q17 decline of 1.3% meaning NOI is overall down just over 8%.

For CBL’s NOI to decline a further 13.8% or more, it would either have to accelerate or retail fundamentals would have to remain challenged for an extended duration. I find this unlikely as I believe the worst is over.

Why the worst is over

There is a rather odd notion that retailer bankruptcies and store closures such as those we have seen from Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT), Sears, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Radioshack, and countless others are somehow indicative of doom for the retail space. Basic economics would argue the opposite is true. The more retailers that die off, the better positioned those who remain become.

Put simply, competitive forces are shrinking which should facilitate better margins for retailers going forward. Retail, particularly department stores and apparel was significantly overbuilt. Too many stores from too many different companies meant fierce competition for market share which meant price cuts and selling products on barebones margins.

Markets are self-correcting. The weakest retailers are already gone, leaving fewer participants fighting over a larger pie. July data from the Federal Reserve Bank shows an all-time high figure for retail sales of $201.9B.

Bankruptcies are certainly annoying for retail REITs as they have to go through the process of retenanting the space, but there is significant upside to the overall system. With fewer rivals, competition is likely to diminish and prices should return to more normal levels.

Each time a retailer goes bankrupt, the overall profitability of remaining retailers should increase. This makes the retail space more valuable, not less. This will show in the numbers through same-store sales rebounding, and it is already happening. CBL’s stores specifically have turned positive. Same store sales per square foot increased in 2Q18 to $376 from $375 in 2Q17.

There will continue to be headaches for the next few years with tenant bankruptcies and these will lead to large turnover costs. CBL has the cash flow to weather the difficulty even if it takes some more dividend cuts.

In the long run, the determinant of the value of retail space is sales per square foot. Having already turned positive is a huge indicator that we are beyond the trough.

It is also encouraging that CBL is midway through its transition to a more lifestyle tenancy which is better equipped at serving today’s customers. Redevelopments are moving away from big box department stores into more gyms, theaters and restaurants.

CBL's NOI will likely continue to decline on a mark-to-market basis as they still have some leases that are above today's going rate. Remaining NOI declines will likely be related to the portion of CBL’s leases that have not yet rolled over in the challenging environment. The leases that have already been marked to market are unlikely to be reduced again.

The leases that naturally rollover by finishing their term will likely be renewed at significantly smaller rolldowns than what we have seen so far in 2018. Much of the leasing activity in 2018 has been accelerated due to an unusually high volume of tenant bankruptcies. With the general health of retailers looking better, we anticipate a smaller volume of accelerated lease negotiations going forward.

Overall, I believe CBL’s NOI will decline a total of 5% to 10% more before stabilizing and then moving up at a pace that approximates inflation. Given this outlook, we believe CBL is worth significantly more than its current market price.

Using the same 9.38% cap rate used by the street and an estimated NOI decline of 7.5%, CBL has an asset value of $6.41B. Deducting liabilities and preferreds implies a common equity value of $1.38B. Divided over 172.662mm share outstanding, this would imply a fair value of just over $8.00.

CBL closed 9/11/18 at $4.37, so our fair value estimate represents upside of 83%. This huge upside does not come without risk. As CBL is highly levered, each percentage point change to NOI has an enormous impact on fair value. If NOI declines 10 percentage points more than we are anticipating, CBL shares are worth significantly less than fair value.

For us, the upside is worth taking a calculated risk on a small portion of our portfolio, but this is not a stock for those with moderate to high risk aversion. There is, however, a different layer of CBL’s capital stack that, in my opinion, offers a more favorable reward to risk ratio.

Preferred Shares Look Opportunistic

CBL’s preferreds are trading at deep discounts to par and at attractive current yields.

Source: My stock streamer

Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) and Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) are the closest peers of CBL in that they are the other B-mall REITs. Fundamentally, WPG and PEI are performing mildly better than CBL as PEI has slightly positive same store NOI, and WPG's is slightly negative compared to CBL's moderate negative.

As such, there should be a difference in the trading price of their preferreds, but the difference is far more extreme than warranted by the fundamentals. CBL preferreds have a 270 basis point higher yield than WPG's and ~330 basis points higher yield than PEI's. An even greater difference exists in capital appreciation potential. PEI's and WPG's preferreds have less than 10% upside to par value, while CBL's Preferred C has greater than 50% upside to liquidation value.

If we compare the 2 CBL preferreds, the basic tradeoff between the two is that the E series (CBL-E) has a deeper discount (on price) which means both more upside and less risk in the event of liquidation, but this comes at the expense of lower liquidity. The D series (CBL-D) is substantially larger with more daily trading volume. At present pricing, I find the E significantly more opportunistic.

WPG and PEI preferreds are only paying an investor a somewhat high dividend yield for the enhanced risk that is inherent to retail in this environment, whereas for just marginally more risk, CBL preferreds offer the potential for greater than 50% capital appreciation and over 10% dividends while we wait.

This massive return potential is only justifiable if there is a major risk of the preferred version of default. However, I think there is a substantial margin of safety in CBL's preferreds that makes them quite opportunistic given this reward profile.

Preferred Share Protections

Due to the seniority of preferreds in the capital stack over the common, their breakpoints are significantly further away. Using the following data from CBL’s income supplemental, we calculate that there is about $15.8mm of cash flow remaining after paying the capex and dividends (quarterly).

This means that revenue loss of 10.67% would take CBL below 1X coverage of its common dividend, whereas it would take revenue loss of 33.93% for CBL’s preferred dividend coverage to dip below 1X.

I believe a cut to the common dividend is likely later this year as CBL wants to retain more of its cash flows for redevelopment.

It seems quite unlikely, however, that CBL would lose 33.9% of its revenues. Thus, I regard the preferred dividends as significantly safer than those of most securities yielding over 10%.

The preferreds also look reasonably secure in a liquidation scenario. The following table looks at how much NOI would have to drop before the preferreds would recover less than their liquidation preference at given sale cap rates.

Even at a high cap rate of 12%, 93% of current NOI would be enough to get the preferreds their full liquidation preference. Note that this would be a highly favorable outcome for those buying CBL-E at $16. To achieve $16 of recoveries in liquidation at a 12% cap rate, NOI could fall as low as 89%.

We view this as a significant margin of safety. I am not defining CBL preferred shares as safe investments, but rather arguing that they are safe relative to most other investments yielding 10%+.

Given the healthy coverage, why are CBL preferreds trading at such a distressed price?

Well, sometimes, the market is not great at understanding the subtleties of different tranches of the capital stack. CBL's preferreds traded down in tandem with the common as the dividend cut was announced in early November of 2017.

Source: Google Finance

This, in my opinion, represented the origin of the mispricing as the massive cut to common dividends is a clear positive for the preferreds. More retained capital means more cash available for preferred dividends and more cash available for reinvestment in stabilizing the business.

On the most recent earnings call, Lebovitz (CBL's CEO) indicated that another common dividend cut is coming. When asked on the call about a cut in November 2018 he said:

"On the dividend, we wanted to communicate that, that is a possibility. We don't want to surprise the market with something in November without giving a heads up that we're going to look at it over the next few months as we have better visibility into 2019 taxable income."

My take on this comment is that he intends to cut the common dividend to whatever extent they legally can, given that REITs have to pay out 90% of taxable income.

This creates a soft landing for preferred dividend coverage in that the weaker CBL's fundamentals come in, the more the common dividend is cut. In other words, there is a somewhat constant level of cash flow available for reinvestment in the business.

Expectations for coming quarters

For 3Q18, I am anticipating same store NOI declines of 5%-7% year over year. This is not the same as NOI declining 5%-7% as it merely represents the same drop that we have seen in the last 3 quarters. Since 3Q17 was the last quarter before the big declines, a 5%-7% drop in YoY NOI would be a drop from back when NOI was fairly healthy. Beyond 3Q18, I am anticipating significantly better numbers. 4Q18 looks poised to come in at closer to 3% down, and I anticipate NOI growth ticking back toward flat in 2019.

Warning signs

If the big negative numbers continue beyond 3Q18, it means there is something else wrong. Any NOI decline above 6% in 4Q18 or later would indicate that there is a fundamental problem that I have not considered and could be an early sign to get out.

Beyond the fundamental risks inherent to investing in a somewhat distressed retail REIT, there is significant liquidity risk. In recent weeks, there has been good liquidity for the preferreds with 10 day average volumes of 40K and 53K. This is substantially higher liquidity than we normally see on preferreds of this size and the bid-ask spreads are abnormally tight at just a penny or two. We should not, however, take the recent liquidity for granted. These are still small capitalization issues and the liquidity can dry up overnight if things get bad. If these become illiquid, I would anticipate the D series to be far more liquid than the E.

The Bottom Line

CBL preferreds seem to be significantly less risky than is implied by the distressed pricing. In my opinion, this presents a highly favorable reward relative to the risk. Beyond the current yield, there is over 50% capital appreciation potential for the CBL-E if CBL can stabilize or the shares are redeemed.

