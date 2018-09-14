Louisiana-Pacific Corp.: There Is More Upside

The company has once again proven in its second quarter that it is able to turn high sentiment into strong bottom line growth and higher profitability ratios.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) is one of America's biggest building material wholesalers. The company is highly dependent on the building industry which makes it an interesting stock at this moment. The housing market continues to be strong while LPX turns high sentiment into strong bottom line growth and higher margins. The stock just recently hit its highest level since the 1990s after reporting the best quarter since 2004. At this point, I expect the rally to continue as long as economic growth remains high.

A Rock Solid Business Environment

Normally, I start these articles by looking at a company's most recent financial results. However, this time I am going to change things a bit. Louisiana-Pacific, hereafter referred to as LPX (it's ticker) is one of the biggest providers of siding, OSB and engineered wood products. The company's success is highly correlated to the housing market in the US. Strong building numbers means high growth. It's almost that simple.

A closer look at the graph below reveals that the housing market is doing quite well. Below, I am comparing a leading indicator for single family homes (building permits) and total residential construction spending. Even though building permits took a small hit in June, there is no denying that the trend is still up. Building permits are going strong after taking a hit in 2016. Back then, the US economy suffered from weak economic growth which turned into strong growth acceleration in 2017. For more information about building permits, feel free to read my most recent article about the homebuilding market.

Total residential construction spending is up 6.6%. it is one of the lowest levels since the start of the expansion in 2012 which does not at all mean that the market is slowing. Growth is still at rock solid levels and far from the late-cycle behavior like we witnessed after 2005.

Adding to that, I get bullish signals from my ISM sentiment indicator. The graph below displays monthly ISM sentiment from the construction industry. In other words, it is a good indication of the monthly outlook given by industry insiders. In this case purchasing managers. What we see is that sentiment has been strong since 2012 when housing started to recover. At this point, we are even witnessing stronger momentum to levels not seen since 2015.

In other words, it is still a good idea to own stocks with homebuilding exposure. Especially companies that turn strong sentiment into strong bottom line growth.

Strongest Quarter Since 2004

Second quarter results of LPX came in above expectations. EPS rose to $1.08 versus expectations of $0.97. This translates to an 86% surge. It is also the 11th consecutive quarter of positive EPS growth after the economic bottom at the end of 2015. The same goes for sales. LPX has done an incredible job by fully exploiting the most recent growth trend.

Source: Estimize

The bigger picture below shows the massive growth trends of the past few years. It's a straight line without any bumps. Just like leading indicators predicted.

LPX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company was able to grow every key segment. Both sales and EBITDA margins showed strong improvements. Total EBITDA margins improved 7 points from 23% in Q2 of 2017 to 30% in Q2 of 2018. This means that EBITDA margins have hit a new cycle high.

LPX data by YCharts

Moving over to the biggest segment which is the siding segment, we see that sales are up 15% while adjusted EBITDA improved 33%. EBITDA margins added 3 points to 27%. Both volumes and prices did very well in the second quarter while transportation issues in Canada did not have a major impact.

OSB sales improved 24% while EBITDA added 52%. In this segment, I am quite impressed by the strong volume growth. Volume of OSB commodity added 8% while priced soared 18%. We are seeing a very typical occurrence where a company is perfectly able to fight rising input inflation by increasing prices along with higher volumes. The result is an 8 points EBITDA margin improvement to 44%.

Engineered wood products saw an 8% sales improvement while EBITDA accelerated 78%. The EWP segment had its best quarter since 2006.

Last but not least, sales in South America increased 7% to $45.3 million. OSB volume in South America accelerated 10% while siding volumes added 9%.

Moving over to the company's outlook, it seems that my own outlook of a strong building market is being confirmed. Further housing strength will continue to benefit the company's bottom line in my opinion.

Turning to the overall market environment, the key indicators that impact our business remain positive, a combination of income growth and low unemployment. We remain optimistic that housing starts for both single and multifamily homes will remain favorable as builder's report that traffic remains very strong even in a rising mortgage rate environment.

The stock price just reached its highest level since the 1990s after being in a steady uptrend since the start of 2017. The stock is also very attractively valued at slightly more than 9 timex earnings with a forward PE ratio of 11.

LPX has done everything right in its second quarter. The company further improved both sales and earnings while margins continued their surge to new cycle highs.

The market environment further indicates strong growth in the housing market which will continue to provide a healthy tailwind for LPX which continues to improve results in all segments.

Strong industry growth, the company's ability to turn this into bottom line growth and an interesting valuation are enough for me to say that this company's stock price has room to run to $35 on the mid-term. The downside is a slowing building market which I do not expect to happen over the next few months.

