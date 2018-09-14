Preferred Apartment Communities: Navigating A Multifamily Margin Squeeze

Shares are attractively priced relative to apartment properties. However, the sector as a whole is not opportunistic right now.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) is leveraging its exposure to multiple real estate sectors to drive FFO/share growth despite compressing margins on new multifamily opportunities. Furthermore, it is using the richly valued multifamily market to reduce its average portfolio age and unlock additional cash flow by selling back purchase options from property development loans. While the stock is not cheap after a recent price rebound, shares are very attractive relative to multifamily properties. Furthermore, the passive nature of shares, the huge diversification among properties, and the growth prospects from exposure to other property types make owning shares of APTS a significantly more attractive risk-reward investment than owning multifamily properties directly.

Safety In Diversification

APTS's primary safety comes from its large, diversified, and fairly new (portfolio average age is 5.6 years, the youngest in the industry) portfolio of multifamily properties. With strong demand from tenants and the investment marketplace, properties enjoy high, stable occupancy rates and rising rents and values while simultaneously being fairly liquid. Even though millennial demand for home ownership is beginning to rebound, the large number of working professionals moving to cities and the ongoing shortage of quality affordable city housing continues to spur strong demand for properties at a rate with which new supply is barely managing to keep up with.

In addition to the economies of scale and diversification-related safety coming from its large portfolio of multifamily properties, the young age of the buildings means that properties are modernly designed (therefore attractive to millennial individuals and families) and lower cap-ex.

Adding further to their diversification, APTS invests in other real estate investment classes, including student housing, retail, office and real estate lending. Though the core of their income is derived from multifamily properties (currently the most conservative of the group), their student housing, grocery-anchored retail, and office properties provide alternative sources of income, helping to flatten out their long-term occupancy and cash flow performance if/when multifamily experiences a down cycle.

The balance sheet is also in solid condition. While the company's heavy issuance of preferred equity creates a high leverage ratio, thereby weighing on dividend payout growth, the flip side is that it means their debt obligations are relatively low. As a result, their revenue to interest expense ratio is a conservative ~3:1 while their average interest rate is ~4%. Furthermore, 89% of their debt is fixed rate, insulating their current portfolio pretty well from interest rate risk.

Finally, it is interesting to note that ~2/3 of the entire property portfolio is concentrated in the fast-growing pro-business Georgia, Florida, and Texas markets, giving the business strong appreciation potential for its assets as people continue migrating to these locations for work.

The main negative factor from a shareholder safety perspective is that the REIT is externally managed, charging hefty fees that end up being just under 7% of the total expenses. While management has thus far demonstrated itself to be solid allocators of investor capital, this is certainly an item to keep in mind when determining the potential risks involved given that management does not have as much skin in the game. On the contrary, should the REIT ever internalize management, shares could see significant appreciation due to the reduced management expense and the improved shareholder risk alignment.

Combining the diverse and stable nature of the portfolio, its strong geographic location, and sound balance sheet, the dividend appears to be very safe, especially when factoring the Q2 FFO payout ratio of only 66.8%.

Strong Short-Term Growth Prospects

The main challenge to continued growth are the compressing profit margins on new multifamily investment opportunities, due to rising interest rates and lower multifamily cap rates. This presents management with a dilemma as they seek to stay within their circle of competence as a multifamily-based REIT while simultaneously continuing to drive FFO/share growth. While trying to not overdo it to the point of throwing the portfolio's sector allocation out of whack, management has been capitalizing on the situation by selling off ~20 year-old properties at attractive cap rates (~5%) and upper teens IRRs in order to recycle the capital into significantly higher-yielding high-quality shopping center and office properties. These asset sales also drive free cash flow growth by reducing cap-ex requirements (the older the property, the higher the cap-ex requirements typically).

Furthermore, in their real estate lending portfolio, management has begun selling their purchase options on multifamily developments rather than exercising them due to the fact that many of these properties are selling at dilutive cap rates and the proceeds from options sales are actually quite lucrative. Furthermore, repurchasing the options should also continue to strengthen APTS' important relationship with developers because it benefits them from by enabling them to get top dollar from the open marketplace for the properties. As these options sales continue to become increasingly prevalent, it should help offset the declining growth via multifamily property acquisitions. Even better, it will be FFO growth that is leverage free, further improving their balance sheet as well.

These initiatives should help to continue sustaining their recent strong growth momentum (8.5% year-over-year dividend growth and ~22.5% year-over-year Q2 FFO/share growth alongside management guidance pointing to 8%-12% year-over-year growth). Additionally, rental pricing power remains strong, with 3.4% year-over-year same-store rental revenue growth in Q2. Meanwhile, year-over-year NOI growth for the first half was a whopping 8%. These fundamentals should remain strong given rising construction costs and rising interest rates alongside shrinking cap rates that will likely cause of slowing of new multifamily investments.

Valuation

Currently trading at 12x TTM FFO against a 10% year-over-year FFO/share growth expectation and a 5.54% yield, APTS looks very attractively valued for the short term. However, the dividend yield is certainly not attractive relative to the REIT's history (though it is relative to typical apartment cap rates).

Investors also need to keep in mind that apartments are currently priced for strong continued appreciation and growth in rents, not for pure cash flow based returns. My perspective is that APTS is cheap for the apartment sector, especially given that they have extra growth drivers that other apartment REITs do not have. However, the apartment sector as a whole is fairly richly valued right now, especially considering rising capex and interest costs.

Investor Takeaway

APTS is trying to sustain its growth by utilizing its ability to sell options on multifamily developments as well as recycle capital from multifamily property sales into higher yielding office and shopping center alternatives. However, they can only push these capabilities so far while maintaining their integrity and perceived safety as an apartment-focused REIT. As a result, while their short-term growth prospects remain strong, their medium to long-term growth prospects are limited. APTS is an attractive option for those looking for exposure to multifamily real estate, but I am personally going to wait for the dividend yield to return above 6% before initiating a position.

